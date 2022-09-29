First off, what you guys did yesterday was amazing! Over $5,000 raised for our flash fundraiser for Catherine Cortez-Masto in less than 4 hours!

But we’re so close to the election now, and there’s no rest for the wicked weary. :-)

As I mentioned on Tuesday, David Plouffe talked about how critical Nevada is for this cycle, for executive offices like governor and secretary of state. There are also 3 toss-up House races in Nevada this cycle (NV-01, NV-03, NV-04).

We met Mercedes Krause (NV-02, not a toss-up) when she joined Four Directions for our zoom in August, where they give us the scoop from on the ground in NV. I think she is doing really well, and NV-02 is such a huge district that it includes land that borders on 4 different states!

So we’re back to thinking about NV-01, NV-03, and NV-04. It turns out that Almost Retired knows someone who is well-connected to the political scene in Nevada, and she says it’s Susie Lee (NV-03) who really needs our help.

I have reached out to Four Directions to see how well that matches up with what they are seeing on the ground. I’ll let you know as soon as I hear back from Four Directions.

In the meantime, I have added Susie Lee (NV-03) to our list!

Elaine Luria, Gabe Vasquez, Marcy Kaptur, and Sharice Davids – our original four – are each within $300 or $350 of the $5k goal for each. So as soon as those they people reach $5k, I plan to take them off our list for whatever time it takes to get everybody to at least $3,500. At that point we’ll add everybody back in for folks who want to continue to support those candidates.

Right now, unless you customize the amounts, donations to this thermometer will be split 11 ways. But I hope that within an hour or two we can make that a 7-way split because we will have reached $5k for each candidate marked with an * below.

*Marcy Kaptur (OH-09)

*Sharice Davids (KS-03)

*Gabe Vasquez (NM-02)

*Elaine Luria (VA-02)

Susan Wild (PA-07)

Josh Riley (NY-19)

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03)

Eric Sorenson (IL-17)

Tony Vargas (NE-02)

Yadira Caraveo (CO-08)

Susie Lee (NV-03)

Winnable House Races Purple Districts

If you want to learn more about the folks on the list, click on the Targeted Political Fundraising Fall 2022 tag up top and check out some of the other posts in this series.

Here’s where we’re at right now:

And just so you know where we’re headed after this, it’s the Election Protection in Key States thermometer, which will be a series like this one. Only we’ll be rolling out key races that have a huge impact on election protections, like Secretary of State, or Governor. We’ll also be including a few Attorneys General – like in Wisconsin, where it’s the State AG who controls the elections, not to mention that AGs will have a huge impact on abortion access in particular states.

Reminder: all of the targeted fundraising thermometers for this fall (so far) are in the sidebar, and also at the link below. I have a link to each one in the sidebar now. The link doesn’t show the thermometer itself, but it takes you to it. I thought it might be easier to remember what all the options are if they are listed.

All Targeted Fundraising Thermometers

Totally open thread!