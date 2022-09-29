Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Winnable House Races in Purple Districts (NV-03)

Winnable House Races in Purple Districts (NV-03)

10 Comments



First off, what you guys did yesterday was amazing!  Over $5,000 raised for our flash fundraiser for Catherine Cortez-Masto in less than 4 hours!

But we’re so close to the election now, and there’s no rest for the wicked weary. :-)

As I mentioned on Tuesday, David Plouffe talked about how critical Nevada is for this cycle, for executive offices like governor and secretary of state.  There are also 3 toss-up House races in Nevada this cycle (NV-01, NV-03, NV-04).

We met Mercedes Krause (NV-02, not a toss-up) when she joined Four Directions for our zoom in August, where they give us the scoop from on the ground in NV.  I think she is doing really well, and NV-02 is such a huge district that it includes land that borders on 4 different states!

So we’re back to thinking about NV-01, NV-03, and NV-04.  It turns out that Almost Retired knows someone who is well-connected to the political scene in Nevada, and she says it’s Susie Lee (NV-03) who really needs our help.

I have reached out to Four Directions to see how well that matches up with what they are seeing on the ground.  I’ll let you know as soon as I hear back from Four Directions.

In the meantime, I have added Susie Lee (NV-03) to our list!

Elaine Luria, Gabe Vasquez, Marcy Kaptur, and Sharice Davids – our original four – are each within $300 or $350 of the $5k goal for each.  So as soon as those they people reach $5k, I plan to take them off our list for whatever time it takes to get everybody to at least $3,500.  At that point we’ll add everybody back in for folks who want to continue to support those candidates.

Right now, unless you customize the amounts, donations to this thermometer will be split 11 ways.  But I hope that within an hour or two we can make that a 7-way split because we will have reached $5k for each candidate marked with an * below.

*Marcy Kaptur  (OH-09)
*Sharice Davids  (KS-03)
*Gabe Vasquez  (NM-02)
*Elaine Luria  (VA-02)
Susan Wild (PA-07)
Josh Riley  (NY-19)
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez  (WA-03)
Eric Sorenson  (IL-17)
Tony Vargas  (NE-02)
Yadira Caraveo  (CO-08)
Susie Lee  (NV-03)

 Winnable House Races Purple Districts

If you want to learn more about the folks on the list, click on the Targeted Political Fundraising Fall 2022 tag up top and check out some of the other posts in this series.

Here’s where we’re at right now:

Winnable House Races in Purple Districts (NV-03)

And just so you know where we’re headed after this, it’s the Election Protection in Key States thermometer, which will be a series like this one.  Only we’ll be rolling out key races that have a huge impact on election protections, like Secretary of State, or Governor. We’ll also be including a few Attorneys General –  like in Wisconsin, where it’s the State AG who controls the elections, not to mention that AGs will have a huge impact on abortion access in particular states.

Reminder: all of the targeted fundraising thermometers for this fall (so far) are in the sidebar, and also at the link below.  I have a link to each one in the sidebar now.  The link doesn’t show the thermometer itself, but it takes you to it.  I thought it might be easier to remember what all the options are if they are listed.

All Targeted Fundraising Thermometers

Totally open thread!

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Sean

      Pretty critical that Dems retain the House or this is our future next fall. I’d call my senators about a lame duck reconciliation effort if they weren’t Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/09/29/trump-maga-house-2022-elections-debt-limit-democrats/

      The upshot of all this: Republicans could well use the threat of debt-limit breaches as leverage to push for such defunding. That might fail, but if the House majority is narrow, and the MAGA caucus has grown, extreme chaos or a major financial meltdown are plausible.

      No matter how culpable Republicans are, Biden would likely take the blame for such a meltdown, heading into 2024. Any political price for raising the debt limit would be a pittance compared with that.

      Also, too:

      https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/five-alarm-fire

      For various reasons I think it is more likely than not that the US will default on its debt. Remember that we came pretty close to default in 2011. That was with a far less crazy House GOP caucus and a much stronger House leader. Kevin McCarthy, as we noted on Tuesday, is a characterologically weak man with a penchant for toadyism. They will drive the country into debt default.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Geminid

      Marcy Kaptur’s opponent Richard Majewski keeps stepping in it. Last week he was caught lying about serving in Afghanistan when he was actually loading Air Force planes in Qatar. Now the AP has checked out his story that he had faced charges in connection with a barracks brawl in 2001. They found that he was charged all right- with a DUI.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Calouste

      @WaterGirl: Look at what the Tories are doing in the UK right this minute. People can’t even get a mortgage at the moment. Although the Brits seems to be somewhat smarter, as there was a poll that had Labor leading by 33 points (and some others with a ~20 point lead). Can’t see that happening in the US.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Sean

      @Calouste: I’d love to think it would happen here, but I agree, Americans aren’t going to dig into the why and how of something like the debt ceiling. They’ll blame dems and Biden. God knows what that results in when the voting starts in 2024.

      I constantly remind myself that no one really knows what is going to happen in the future, but it’s clear a very determined set of lunatics are hell bent on ensuring the worst possible outcome for literally everyone.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you to WaterGirl for a savvy and well-targeted (and no doubt labor-intensive) approach to campaign fundraising! It’s exciting to get to know these candidates.

      No time for alarmism, we have stuff to do. :-)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Sean:

      No matter how culpable Republicans are, Biden would likely take the blame for such a meltdown, heading into 2024. Any political price for raising the debt limit would be a pittance compared with that.

      Any price? Uh-huh. Suppose they tell Biden “sign a national abortion ban, abolish Social Security, admit that the 2020 election was fake, name Donald Trump your VP and resign to make him President, or else we default on the debt,” you suppose he’ll do it? It’s kind of like Putin figuring he can get anything he wants by threatening to launch the nukes.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sab

      Not on your list but I am concerned about our candidate in Tim Ryan’s redistricted district. Our candidate is great with years of government experience. Their candidate is basically Marsha Blackburn with a law degree. Also with a beauty degree. Also on RWNJ talk radio. I think she had her own show.

      ETA Our candidate is Emilia Sykes.

      Apparently everyone is writing us off. Ideology aside, our candidate is so qualified and theirs is such an idiotic hack that I can’t believe there is even a contest. And yet ours might lose. Probably will. Emilia should have spent less time on governing and more time campaigning this year. Easy for me to say when she was in that nutzo statehouse.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: I think trump even backed Majewski on the “secret duty” story. But that could have made people all the more certain that Majewski was lying!

      But I haven’t looked into the reaction of people in the district to the story. The Republican Congressional Campaign Committee dropped Majewski like a hot potato, so they definitely thought the story was gonna hurt him. I’m hoping it has; Kaptur’s an excellent Representative.

      Reply

