When I checked the President’s schedule, I did a double-take and checked the date twice. Biden is indeed speaking again today about the ongoing federal response to Hurricane Ian.

You know, if President Biden had just thrown the rolls of paper towels on the first day, he would be totally done with this! //

I have not heard from my godmother yet, and my goddaughter is in Ian’s path today in North Carolina.

I watched a video of a storm surge, and I cried watching it. It’s one thing to read about it, but it’s another thing to see it. Anyone who wants to shelter in place when evacuations have been ordered should be forced to watch a video like that. On the other hand, if you told me I had to leave and that my dogs and cats would have to fend for themselves in a natural disaster, I don’t see how I could do that, either.

Is anyone else still waiting to hear about homes, friends or family?

May this be the worst that anyone else has to experience from the storm today.

h/t someone in another thread, but I don’t know which thread or which person.

Open thread.