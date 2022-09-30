Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ian: Biden Today on Ongoing Federal Response LIVE at 11:30 (and Check-in)

18 Comments

This post is in: 

When I checked the President’s schedule, I did a double-take and checked the date twice.  Biden is indeed speaking again today about the ongoing federal response to Hurricane Ian.

You know, if President Biden had just thrown the rolls of paper towels on the first day, he would be totally done with this!  //

I have not heard from my godmother yet, and my goddaughter is in Ian’s path today in North Carolina.

I watched a video of a storm surge, and I cried watching it.  It’s one thing to read about it, but it’s another thing to see it.  Anyone who wants to shelter in place when evacuations have been ordered should be forced to watch a video like that.  On the other hand, if you told me I had to leave and that my dogs and cats would have to fend for themselves in a natural disaster, I don’t see how I could do that, either.

Is anyone else still waiting to hear about homes, friends or family?

May this be the worst that anyone else has to experience from the storm today.

h/t someone in another thread, but I don’t know which thread or which person.

Open thread.

 

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      ArchTeryx

      There was an article up on the Great Orange Satan this morning that this is the perfect time for (creative) partisan politics, and for once I 100% agree.

      You don’t need to use the people of Florida as political footballs to do it, either.  Just call the disaster aid exactly what it is – socialism, and *relentlessly* hammer DeSantis for voting against aid for Sandy.  Over and over and over again.  Tell them flat out “If a Republican were running the federal government all you’d get is paper towels tossed at you.”  Make damn well sure they know EXACTLY who is coming to their aid.

      And who isn’t.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @ArchTeryx: It isn’t socialism and calling it that isn’t good politics.  Pointing out that there are things that individuals can’t do alone and that;s why we have the government is a good idea though.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      ArchTeryx

      @Baud: The idea isn’t to sell it.  It’s to start creating enough confusion that they can’t use it as an ooga-booga word.  Are Florida voters so utterly stupid they’d rather drown and lose all their possessions just so they didn’t have to accept “socialism?”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mike in NC

      Brother in NH emailed me about the storm. Here on the coast we’re getting lashed with wind and heavy rain but we’re on high ground where flooding is not an issue.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      @Doug R:

      I’ll be scared of it until enough voters in the right places aren’t.

      Plus, as Omnes said, it’s not really socialism, except under the GOP definition of that word.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kropacetic

      @Doug R: Y’all got scared off that word something fierce.

      But socialism is truly not the correct word.  I’m fine with promoting socialism, this ain’t it.  We don’t need to start playing the Republican games of appropriating words, misusing them for our own purposes, and misinforming people in the process.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      ArchTeryx

      @Kropacetic: Honestly, I think that’s exactly what we should be doing.  We don’t need to beat them at their own game.  Just make it a lot more difficult to play.  Make words mean what WE want them to mean for a change.  That will help stop the Pavlovian response to it from swing voters.

      Reply

