TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Drafting

(Watch, if only to see what happens when Guerra passes the police officer on the motorcycle leading the pack)

The bill finances the federal government through Dec. 16 and buys lawmakers more time to agree on legislation setting spending levels for the 2023 fiscal year. It passed by a vote of 72-25 and now goes to the House for consideration. All of the no votes came from Republicans.

As has become routine, lawmakers waited until the final hours before the shutdown deadline to act. But passage of a bill to fund the government was hardly in doubt, particularly after Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin agreed to drop provisions designed to streamline the permitting process for energy projects and greenlight the approval of a pipeline in his home state of West Virginia. Those provisions had drawn opposition from both sides of the political aisle.

Still, the bill merely puts off for a few months the maneuvering that will be required after the midterm election to pass a massive government funding package, as negotiators will have to bridge their differences over spending on hot-button issues such as abortion, border security and climate change…

Full details at the link.

  • Baud
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Math Guy
  • narya
  • Soprano2

    3. 3.

      Soprano2

      This person on Twitter spent a lot of time getting footage from various cameras as Ian went across Florida. If you’re interested, there’s a lot to see here.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      narya

      That’s some serious core strength going on. Also–getting his feet back on the pedals may be the most impressive part.

      The late-night Lizzo thread had me laughing like a fool this morning.  What a joyless bunch of assholes, always looking for fresh grievances to patch the outrage holes in their coats of anger.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Soprano2

      Pres. Biden, asked to describe relationship with Gov. DeSantis: “It’s totally irrelevant, but I’ll answer it. Very fine. He complimented me. He thanked me for the immediate response we had. He told me how much he appreciated it, said he was extremely happy with what was going on”

      Man, this could be death to DeSantis’ political career! LOL

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Soprano2

      @narya: Yeah, it’s crazy – “A black woman played a crystal flute that was a gift to James Madison just to diss conservatives” sounds nutty to pretty much everyone not in their bubble.

      Reply

