Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

This blog will pay for itself.

Everybody saw this coming.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

People are complicated. Love is not.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

The words do not have to be perfect.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

You are here: Home / Politics / Proud to Be A Democrat / Beto O’Rourke Interview and Debate with Abbott Last Night

Beto O’Rourke Interview and Debate with Abbott Last Night

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: ,

Beto clearly seems like the best candidate to me, and from the parts of the debate that I watched, Abbott came off like a whiny weasel.

In this short interview, they say that hispanics are moving to Abbott because of Beto’s immigration policies.  Does anyone know if that’s actually true?

Full debate:

I think the polls are worthless this year.   They all put their secret sauce into the mix, based on conventional wisdom. Most of those assumptions may have been reasonable 10 years ago, or maybe even 5 years ago, but too much has changed.  The table has been turned over.  There are half a dozen wildcards.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • AndyG
  • Anoniminous
  • ArchTeryx
  • Baud
  • C Stars
  • cain
  • catclub
  • ChuckInAustin
  • Geminid
  • hells littlest angel
  • Josie
  • lollipopguild
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I opened this thread, saw October 1 as the date, and did a double-take.  How can it possibly be October 1?  It’s inexplicable.

      Just like the tides, I guess. //

      Reply
    5. 5.

      hells littlest angel

      Sadly, Beto made Abbott look like an ass, and it won’t make a difference to a huge number of ignorant shit-heel Texas voters.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      Texas was always going to be a reach.

      ETA: The fact that it’s even a possibility get represents a lot of progress.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      C Stars

      @Old Man Shadow: Me too. The very thing that makes Beto so compelling to progressives–that he’s a well -spoken, modern man, is probably a big turnoff to the Texas voters who have come to expect the “down home,” good ole boy schtick from all their politicians.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @C Stars: I would think people from Texas would appreciate plain-speaking over weasel words.  Abbott is a whining weasel who takes no responsibility for anything – and that makes him look weak, and I can’t imagine they are drawn to “weak”.

      “Elect me – I have no power over anything!”

      We will find out soon enough.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anoniminous

      In 2018 Abbot won 55.8% to 42.5%.  That Beto is polling within 7% is good news and a large gain but probably not enough.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Josie

      The way this election in Texas will go depends on turnout, turnout, turnout. This explains why the Republicans are desperately trying to suppress votes, particularly in urban areas. Harris County (Houston) just had to reject thousands of challenges to voter registration rolls. Strangely enough, they were mostly in areas where Black and Latino voters reside.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      C Stars

      @WaterGirl: Sorry. I agree that he unquestionably won that debate. I hope other people see that. I think my expectations are low because almost all the Texans I know are really weird politically. My sense is that Beto is definitely going places, and one way or another will be a voice that shapes our country’s future. You know, if only because he does challenge that conservative Texas exceptionalism and shows it as the complete sham that it is.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      ArchTeryx

      This one might actually be one of the few races that depends heavily on the national mood. ANY Republican in Texas starts with a pretty big lead, and the Hispanic voters of Texas seem to have a really bad case of “I’ve got mine, fuck the new immigrants.”

      But if the national mood becomes anti-Republican enough, that might be enough to turn Texas blue. Sadly, though, I’ve seen enough Texas elections that I’ll believe it when I see it. This isn’t the days of Ann Richards any more.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Matt McIrvin

      they say that hispanics are moving to Abbott because of Beto’s immigration policies.  Does anyone know if that’s actually true?

      Don’t know but it certainly could be–I know that many Texan Mexican-Americans have no particular affection for the mostly Central American immigrants who are coming in undocumented, and will support draconian crackdowns on them. I think it’s shortsighted, they don’t realize how quickly the goons will turn on them, but I’m not the one having the feelings.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: hahaha

      It’s so easy to get sucked into see the races in “horse race” mode.  That’s what we see modeled every hour of every day in the national media.

      I don’t think it’s helpful.   I stand by what I wrote up top:

      I think the polls are worthless this year.   They all put their secret sauce into the mix, based on conventional wisdom. Most of those assumptions may have been reasonable 10 years ago, or maybe even 5 years ago, but too much has changed.  The table has been turned over.  There are half a dozen wildcards.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      cain

      @WaterGirl: His voters doesn’t either. Abbott is just a reflection of the people who elected him.

      That said, he’s incompetent. That electrical grid brouhaha should have ended his career combined with the heating issue and then the huge money spent on stuff that didn’t pan out. From a pure, “fiscal conservative” point of view, he’s a failure.

      But then, it’s not about fiscal conservatism is it? That’s just code for fuck the poor and all in on racism.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      cain

      @Matt McIrvin: Don’t know but it certainly could be–I know that many Texan Mexican-Americans have no particular affection for the mostly Central American immigrants who are coming in undocumented, and will support draconian crackdowns on them. I think it’s shortsighted, they don’t realize how quickly the goons will turn on them, but I’m not the one having the feelings.

      The goons can’t tell a mexican american from a central american – it’ll be full on racism for everyone that remotely looks hispanic.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Josie

      @cain: ​
       “But then, it’s not about fiscal conservatism is it? That’s just code for fuck the poor and all in on racism.”
      This is exactly what it is all about.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      C Stars

      @cain: Well said. There just seems to be a lot of folks there who aren’t even remotely concerned about issues of good governance when they go to the polls. They’re just going to vote for the white guy in the cowboy hat and that’s that.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      Regarding the Hispanic vote in Texas: A couple days ago I read that Cook’s changed its rating of the majority Hispanic 28th CD from Tossup to Lean D. But Rep. Henry Cuellar is more conservative on Border issues than Beto O’Rourke, I think.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      catclub

      @Josie: ​
      &nbsp

      ;This is exactly what it is all about.

      This is what it is ALWAYS about. And why change a strategy that can win 55% of the time [with sufficient gerrymandering and voter suppression].?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Josie

      @Geminid: ​
       He definitely is. This shows you, however, why the Dem leaders supported Cuellar in the primary election. They knew what it would take to win that district.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      C Stars

      Then again, when I left AZ 13 years ago or so, politically it seemed very much like Texas. Now when I go there it is very clearly and obviously a purple state. Was there three weeks ago, driving around Mesa, where TFG is planning a big shindig. In a bunch of the Kari Lake signs at the intersections, in which she’s posing with Trump, someone had cut his face out. It was weird and awesome.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      lollipopguild

      @cain: Not all “Hispanics” like each other. When I managed a paint store some of the painters who came in were from Mexico and they Hated the Cubans.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: I’m not sure how you mean this. But if pollsters are polling registered voters, most recent Central American immigrants are screened out, and Texas-born Hispanics are included. There are a lot of Hispanic immigrants who are now citizens as well.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.