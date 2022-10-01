Beto clearly seems like the best candidate to me, and from the parts of the debate that I watched, Abbott came off like a whiny weasel.

In this short interview, they say that hispanics are moving to Abbott because of Beto’s immigration policies. Does anyone know if that’s actually true?

Full debate:

I think the polls are worthless this year. They all put their secret sauce into the mix, based on conventional wisdom. Most of those assumptions may have been reasonable 10 years ago, or maybe even 5 years ago, but too much has changed. The table has been turned over. There are half a dozen wildcards.

Open thread.