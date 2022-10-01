I am ready for everyone to go home.
-
1.
This would be me on day zero.
-
2.
@Alison Rose 💙🌻💛: Ya, me too.
-
3.
Soon they will.
-
4.
It’s why my “guest beds” are sacks of rocks and legos. And the inflatable guest mattress has 3 gaping holes and lots of duct tape covering other parts.
-
5.
Time to make an announcement, Cole.
“This is the last year that I’m taking visitors!”
-
6.
Yeah, sounds horrible. It’s only Saturday. When do they go home?
-
7.
@Spanky: I agree. Cole has done his duty for years. Time for his frat bros to get motel rooms.
-
8.
That is a rotating tag or a T-shirt right there.
-
9.
I would never agree to that circus in the first place. You’re crazy, Cole.
-
10.
I want a coat of arms with that as my motto.
-
11.
Okay, I am slightly salty. A few weeks ago, I recommended this great song (“Something On” by the Tragically Hip) to Mr. Suzanne. He listened to it, and didn’t seem to think much of it. Today, he says, “I heard this AMAZING SONG! It’s by the Tragically Hip, I know you like them, didn’t you play something by them for me a few weeks ago?”. Yep. You guessed it. He “discovered” the song I have known since I was a teenager and he heard this summer.
-
12.
I’m so sorry. Are your guests at least cleaning up after themselves?
-
13.
Have you told them that?
-
14.
@geg6: I read on of those “Millennials killed the [insert expensive thing here]” pieces recently, and this one was about Millennials not having guest rooms in their houses. As someone born in 1980, I am not sure if I am a Millennial, but fuck guest rooms, there’s a hotel down the street.
-
15.
@Suzanne: LOL. Maybe that means he listens to you without knowing
-
16.
@Suzanne: It will come as no surprise to anyone here that I am not a millennial. And when I grew up, the guest room was the fold out couch in the living room
-
17.
I am far from a millennial but I am one with them on this. If I can ever talk John into downsizing, it will be for two bedrooms and one of them will be my office.
-
18.
Have you told them that?
do they read or know about the blog?
-
19.
I finally realized I don’t like house guests. I don’t think I like being a house guest either.
-
20.
@geg6: We’re the other way around on this. We have space for guests, and are happy to have them. However, we infinitely prefer the comfort and privacy of a hotel room when we visit. It is sometimes a delicate matter to decline hospitality
ETA: I read somewhere (Phyllis McGinley? Emily Post?) that a good host should spend the night in the guest room periodically, to make sure that it is comfortable.
-
21.
@Suzanne: That’s like my wife who likes to mention our friend who said Obama would be President at some point. My response is always the same. “I said Obama would be President during his 2004 convention speech. You were sitting next to me. Why don’t you ever mention that?” Grrr… lol….
-
22.
Slip the “Star Wars Holiday Special” in the VCR, Cole. It worked for Carrie Fisher in clearing out the house.
-
23.
@Dorothy A. Winsor: I don’t have a fold-out couch, either. I don’t like how chonky they look. Hotel or floor: them’s your choices.
-
24.
I thought Carrie used “Tammy” starring her mom.
-
25.
@Suzanne:
I read on of those “Millennials killed the [insert expensive thing here]” pieces recently, and this one was about Millennials not having guest rooms in their houses. As someone born in 1980, I am not sure if I am a Millennial, but fuck guest rooms, there’s a hotel down the street.
I’m a boomer and a single person with a three bedroom house. One bedroom is the office-library, and the other is theoretically the guest room, but it’s currently hosting about a dozen boxes of miscellaneous clutter I need to sort. But when family visits, they rent rooms – I’m the last hold out who still smokes, and one of them is allergic to cats.
I refer to the guest room as the ‘music room’ – right now it houses the keyboard, and my long-range plan is to get a good used piano one of these days.
-
26.
Send them a link to your blog, Cole, maybe they’ll get a hint.
-
27.
@Suzanne: Millenials haven’t killed guest rooms. Nobody has a guest room until the kids move out. We have one now.
Unless you have a spare bedroom you’ve turned into an office and you can fit a sofa bed or futon into it.
-
28.
@Alison Rose 💙🌻💛: I have a tiny arm horn, happy to lend it out.
