Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

“But what about the lurkers?”

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

We still have time to mess this up!

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Homecoming Weekend Day Three

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Anonymous At Work
  • CaseyL
  • dexwood
  • divF
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • frosty
  • geg6
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jager
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JoyceH
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • persistentillusion
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Spanky
  • Suzanne
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    4. 4.

      Anonymous At Work

      It’s why my “guest beds” are sacks of rocks and legos.  And the inflatable guest mattress has 3 gaping holes and lots of duct tape covering other parts.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      Okay, I am slightly salty. A few weeks ago, I recommended this great song (“Something On” by the Tragically Hip) to Mr. Suzanne. He listened to it, and didn’t seem to think much of it. Today, he says, “I heard this AMAZING SONG! It’s by the Tragically Hip, I know you like them, didn’t you play something by them for me a few weeks ago?”. Yep. You guessed it. He “discovered” the song I have known since I was a teenager and he heard this summer.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      @geg6: I read on of those “Millennials killed the [insert expensive thing here]” pieces recently, and this one was about Millennials not having guest rooms in their houses. As someone born in 1980, I am not sure if I am a Millennial, but fuck guest rooms, there’s a hotel down the street.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      geg6

      @Suzanne:

      I am far from a millennial but I am one with them on this.  If I can ever talk John into downsizing, it will be for two bedrooms and one of them will be my office.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      divF

      @geg6: We’re the other way around on this. We have space for guests, and are happy to have them. However, we infinitely prefer the comfort and privacy of a hotel room when we visit. It is sometimes a delicate matter to decline hospitality

      ETA: I read somewhere (Phyllis McGinley? Emily Post?) that a good host should spend the night in the guest room periodically, to make sure that it is comfortable.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      @Suzanne: That’s like my wife who likes to mention our friend who said Obama would be President at some point.  My response is always the same.  “I said Obama would be President during his  2004 convention speech.  You were sitting next to me.  Why don’t you ever mention that?”  Grrr… lol….

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Slip the “Star Wars Holiday Special” in the VCR, Cole.  It worked for Carrie Fisher in clearing out the house.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JoyceH

      @Suzanne: ​
       

      I read on of those “Millennials killed the [insert expensive thing here]” pieces recently, and this one was about Millennials not having guest rooms in their houses. As someone born in 1980, I am not sure if I am a Millennial, but fuck guest rooms, there’s a hotel down the street.

      I’m a boomer and a single person with a three bedroom house. One bedroom is the office-library, and the other is theoretically the guest room, but it’s currently hosting about a dozen boxes of miscellaneous clutter I need to sort. But when family visits, they rent rooms – I’m the last hold out who still smokes, and one of them is allergic to cats.

      I refer to the guest room as the ‘music room’ – right now it houses the keyboard, and my long-range plan is to get a good used piano one of these days.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      frosty

      @Suzanne: Millenials haven’t killed guest rooms. Nobody has a guest room until the kids move out. We have one now.

      Unless you have a spare bedroom you’ve turned into an office and you can fit a sofa bed or futon into it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.