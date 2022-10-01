Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Rockin’ in the TPUSA

In case you’ve been feeling sorry for yourself about your less-than-exciting weekend plans, remember: It could be so much worse…

Since the con’s not till December, any odds one or more of the top-row speakers will’ve bolted for Russia by then?

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      with an optional $50 add on for an unannounced concert

      Diamond and Silk?

      Who do I collar to demand a refund?

      //

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ruckus

      This sounds like POW torture.

      It’s a very sick war movie, you are a prisoner and you have to listen to every single speaker while being hog tied and fed strange foods by angry guys who are too stupid to learn to point a gun, there isn’t actually enough of the crappy strange food like substance, and it feels like being in a deranged 3rd grade class with adults who never graduated elementary school. And you had to pay to get in….

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tony Jay

      Those promotional mugshots are as tacky and awful as the creed they front. From Tucker Carlson’s smug smirk to Josh Hawley’s severed head look, it’s like the most morally corrupt edition of Celebrity Squares ever.

      Also, such a nice touch to place Tim Pool’s ‘hipster rape-burglar’ ensemble right next to Candace Owens’ ‘Beyon-saying serious racist shit from the shadows’ image and both above and behind Allie ‘just gals chatting about insurrection over cocktails’ Stuckey.

      Did they pay the graphic artist? Seems he didn’t like them much.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JWR

      @prostratedragon: Just did my midnight run to Ralph’s supermarket, and somebody in the parking lot was blasting out Deep Purple’s “Burn”. It wasn’t a ballad, but my head was banging with a fury.

      ETA 7! THE coveted #!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Tony Jay

      I don’t actually know who most of these ‘people’ are, which is encouraging.

      I think I remember Benny Johnson playing an arrogant Watcher who ends up being killed by a bubblegum demon in Season 6 of Buffy, but apart from finding George Farmer’s shiny grille vaguely reminiscent of every slappable face ever pictured standing just behind Jared Kushner, I’m drawing a blank on the non-Congresspawns.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      divF

      @Tony Jay: I’ve been waiting for you to grace us with a screed regarding Liz Truss’ first few days in office. Although it might be difficult to top what the BOE has already said about her economic plan.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Tony Jay

      @divF:

      Between the deafening clangour surrounding Other Lizzy’s death and the last two weeks being spent fending off evebenty-billion whining e-mails at work while covering for the manager, I just haven’t been able to give Truss’ catastrophic debut as PM the concentrated attention to disaster it deserves. I’ve just been looking up a very now and again and boggling like the rest of the sentient world.

      Should find time next week, should she survive that long.

      Reply

