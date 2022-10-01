Speakers were just announced for Turning Point USA's America Fest 2022 and it's an all star cast of insurrectionists and disinformation specialists. The circus will be held Dec. 17-20 in Phoenix. Registration is $55-$750 with an optional $50 add on for an unannounced concert. pic.twitter.com/5A5IvwJT5f — David Armiak (@duboo) September 27, 2022

In case you’ve been feeling sorry for yourself about your less-than-exciting weekend plans, remember: It could be so much worse…

Tech support log: Bannon's ankle monitor is causing mic feedback and speaker distortion. Persuaded Bannon to wear five pairs of pants to go with five shirts, in exchange for bottle of denatured alcohol. Interference averted .5 hourshttps://t.co/Yc61YpG3W1 — BrieflyAsABoatHat (@Popehat) September 28, 2022

/3 Tech support log: Speaker/Guest Owens becomes tangled in lapel mic wire. Declines help, insists on chewing off own arm to escape. Problem resolved .3 hours — BrieflyAsABoatHat (@Popehat) September 28, 2022

/5 TechSupportLog Guest/Speaker Boebert arrived with husband. If he asks you to take a look at a problem he's having with a dongle, do not go with him. .4 hours — BrieflyAsABoatHat (@Popehat) September 28, 2022

Since the con’s not till December, any odds one or more of the top-row speakers will’ve bolted for Russia by then?