Focus group watching the debate is clear on one thing… @GregAbbott_TX was evasive and combative. @BetoORourke was clear, concise, and offered solutions. The choice is clear. Beto is our next governor. pic.twitter.com/8zZxh0ITqw — thomas rayosun long ?? (@ACoupleOkooks) October 1, 2022

Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but from what I’m seeing Beto O’Rourke seems to have done really well at last night’s debate. The current governor… not so much.

Houston Chronicle reporter:

Several times Beto O'Rourke has been able to weave in answers that make the case that Abbott has had 8 years to fix issues like rising property taxes, yet has not been able to do it. — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) October 1, 2022

"I'll keep your lights on, I'll make sure to keep your kids safe, reduce property taxes and we'll prioritize the lives of each and every single Texan in this state." — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) October 1, 2022





What the heck? They invited ?@BetoORourke? AND ?@GovAbbott? back for post debate talk & only Beto came back? Why was ?@GregAbbott_TX? a no show? pic.twitter.com/oe2PI24Sf1 — Gina Hinojosa (@GinaForAustin) October 1, 2022

The Greg Abbott-Beto O'Rourke Texas Governor debate wasn't carried by any national outlets, but I put together a video thread with some notable moments starting here ?? https://t.co/sMcqJAdg7T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2022

Greg Abbott let more people into the room to watch him ban abortion in cases of rape and incest than he's letting into the room to watch tonight's debate. pic.twitter.com/lhFb2qbY5n — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 30, 2022

Houstonian:

#TXGovDebate Before the debate, focus group had Abbott by 17 points. After the debate, Beto by 7. Something hit the fan tonight folks!#BetoforGovernor2022 #BetoOrourke #BetoForGovernor pic.twitter.com/toqDrfpBU1 — Benjamin Winchester (@BenWinchester1) October 1, 2022

TX Monthly reporter:

You want to know why big-name TX Republicans so often flop in the national spotlight? E.g. Rick Perry's disastrous prez campaigns. They rarely ever leave their safe spaces & when they must, their handlers make sure they face as little tough questioning or opposition as possible. — Forrest Wilder (@Forrest4Trees) September 30, 2022