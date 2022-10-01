One of my favorite memories was singing with 2016 Gershwin Prize Honoree @smokeyrobinson and Berry Gordy by the Gershwin piano. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/EaRoDiDzCZ

Somewhere, a Very Serious Cultural Guardian started bleeding from every orifice, and they didn’t know why.

As a proud Irish-American, I have been accused of not knowing when to let go, but there are levels here.

there is a thing happening i’m not articulating very well where the Typical White Person’s Idea Of A Classical Music Person is colliding with the Typical White Person’s Perception Of Who Lizzo Is so the misogynoir has a class marker aftertaste, if you know what i mean



From a (very good!) longer thread:

it reminds me of when I used to work at the ballet and there were always kind of veiled things said about how doing cheap or free tickets for young people and students meant “audiences who don’t know how to dress or behave appropriately” that always felt . . . coded

anyway i would bet all the money in my checking account that if everyone freaking out today about Lizzo playing James Madison’s flute were polled in two weeks and asked to name, without googling, which president’s flute it actually was, not one of them would remember

how DARE anyone interfere with the legacy of our most cherished founding father *checks notes* the dude from “hamilton” who didn’t have a solo

i will never forget the year the ballet i worked at did a production of “carmen” and we weren’t allowed to market it with concepts like “sexy, exciting, femme fatale, romance,” we were only allowed to talk about the historic significance of the scorehttps://t.co/GDrzwANtDH — Claire Willett (@clairewillett) September 29, 2022

they also did “giselle” that year and i was in charge of social media so i put together a playable march madness style bracket of iconic ingenues vs femme fatales from pop culture and it was the most engagement they ever got on social but the artistic director was LIVID about it

i still stand behind “the carmen vs giselle tragic heroine throwdown” as my single greatest professional accomplishment (3500% increase in facebook traffic at a time when that meant something and like $10k in ticket sales) but we were told “throwdown” was a “tacky” word

and like clockwork, here come the white men in my replies saying “um actually not all white men are like this so stop stereotyping”

shan’t, but thank you

*whispers quietly into the void* i actually do know a lot of white men who aren’t shitty, and none of them feel the need to scream in my face about how not shitty they are

they just go about their day not being shitty and that’s how i know

life hack worth considering…