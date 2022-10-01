Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Afternoon Open Thread: Crystal Flute Flaunt, Doubling Down On the 'Disrespect'

Saturday Afternoon Open Thread: Crystal Flute Flaunt, Doubling Down On the ‘Disrespect’

Somewhere, a Very Serious Cultural Guardian started bleeding from every orifice, and they didn’t know why.

As a proud Irish-American, I have been accused of not knowing when to let go, but there are levels here.



From a (very good!) longer thread:

it reminds me of when I used to work at the ballet and there were always kind of veiled things said about how doing cheap or free tickets for young people and students meant “audiences who don’t know how to dress or behave appropriately” that always felt . . . coded

anyway i would bet all the money in my checking account that if everyone freaking out today about Lizzo playing James Madison’s flute were polled in two weeks and asked to name, without googling, which president’s flute it actually was, not one of them would remember

how DARE anyone interfere with the legacy of our most cherished founding father *checks notes* the dude from “hamilton” who didn’t have a solo

they also did “giselle” that year and i was in charge of social media so i put together a playable march madness style bracket of iconic ingenues vs femme fatales from pop culture and it was the most engagement they ever got on social but the artistic director was LIVID about it

i still stand behind “the carmen vs giselle tragic heroine throwdown” as my single greatest professional accomplishment (3500% increase in facebook traffic at a time when that meant something and like $10k in ticket sales) but we were told “throwdown” was a “tacky” word

and like clockwork, here come the white men in my replies saying “um actually not all white men are like this so stop stereotyping”

shan’t, but thank you

*whispers quietly into the void* i actually do know a lot of white men who aren’t shitty, and none of them feel the need to scream in my face about how not shitty they are

they just go about their day not being shitty and that’s how i know

life hack worth considering…

Quality DougJ content:

    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      My favorite factoid about Our Sacred Constitutional Relic, James Madison’s crystal flute (which I had of course never heard of), was that his wastrel step-son sold it off to pay off a debt. Kind of surprised it’s survived.

      How much do you think the guys who did those Nicholas Cage National Treasure movies are they didn’t know about Jemmy’s Magic Crystal Flute? or the cable knock-off with the guy from ER

    12. 12.

      Cacti

      I had no idea that the Library of Congress had a 200 year old crystal flute that belonged to James Madison.

      Just like 100 % of the white wing racist whiners who are complaining that its memory has been besmirched.

    16. 16.

      pluky

      Don’t know about crystal flutes, but  any wooden instrument (especially violins, cellos, and the like) need to be played periodically to stay in good condition.

    17. 17.

      germy shoemangler

      Are we really on day 3 of Flutegate.

      James Madison enslaved people. Not even a mildly repentant slaver. He never freed a single person. So it’s fuck him for me.

      Lizzo should’ve thrown that glass flute into the audience. Or sold it for weed

      — 👻Imani Gandy Corn👻 (@AngryBlackLady) September 30, 2022

    20. 20.

      Ken

      @Cacti: Yeah, why does the LOC have musical instruments? Did someone copyright them?

      (Trying to work in everyone’s favorite myths about why the LOC exists and how copyright works )

    21. 21.

      Steeplejack

      I think Marjorie Taylor Greene should own the libs by playing Dwight Eisenhower’s Tonette.

      (Lauren Boebert had to bow out because she’s certified only on the kazoo.)

    22. 22.

      FlyingToaster

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      or the cable knock-off with the guy from ER

      Oddly enough, they were not related, even one as a knock-off of the other.  “National Treasure” was released theatrically Nov 19, 2004; “The Librarian: Quest for the Spear” was released on cable (TNT) Dec 5, 2004.   Details (as usual) via Wikipedia.

      Both projects were being shopped around Hollywood for years.

    23. 23.

      germy shoemangler

      The crystal flute Lizzo handled so carefully was for some time in the care of Dolley Madison’s son from her first marriage, John Payne Todd: “the bad boy … known for gambling, womanizing & drinking – he was jailed several times for disturbing the peace” https://t.co/6l4RtxhRng

      — Chris Steller (@chris_steller) September 28, 2022

    25. 25.

      JoyceH

      What I am unable to determine is – did James Madison even play the flute? Not that flute in particular, but any flute? Did he know how to play a flute? From what I’ve gathered, this fellow who was a flute maker made it and sent it to him as a gift, mainly because that was the sort of thing the guy knew how to make – and having one in the possession of a president was probably good PR.

      Though I suspect he had some musical training of some sort – most men of standing did in those days. We all know that Jefferson played the violin, but did you know that Washington did too?

    26. 26.

      Tony G

      @James E Powell: I’m “white” (although my Italian ancestors a hundred years ago hadn’t yet been accepted into the  “white” club).  From my perspective, “white” people are pretty easy to understand.  Most people live sad, miserable lives — the human condition — and many of those miserable people find joy in making other people miserable.  In “western society” the belief that a low level of melanin makes a person better than others continues to persist after all these centuries.  If a person with a higher level of melanin (e.g., Lizzo) gains some fame and wealth, that is perceived as a threat by people whose only advantage in life is their low level of melanin.  Hence the whining and the hatred.  For many “white” people, that hatred is their only joy in life.  I have to confess that, as an old boomer, I knew nothing about Lizzo until last week, but her Chrystal Flute performance (and the reaction that it’s provoked from assholes) is pretty cool.

    27. 27.

      Cameron

      I guess I’ve been trapped under a rock, because this is the first I’ve heard of what appears to be a well-publicized fit of gassy outrage from wingnuts who have their testicles reversed because a Person of Unwhiteness presumed to handle a Sacred American Historical Artifact That Was Completely Unknown A Week Ago.  And the only flute Ben Shapiro’s ever played is the skin flute, and he gets all the notes wrong.

    28. 28.

      Suzanne

      none of them feel the need to scream in my face about how not shitty they are

      they just go about their day not being shitty and that’s how i know

      Words to fucken live by.

      I love Lizzo, I love triggering/owning the fascists, I love historical artifacts, and ergo I love this whole deal.

      Die mad about it, morans.

    29. 29.

      Dan B

      As a white guy in an 80% minority / immigrant community there’s a lot of covert and overt discrimination.  It’s very everyday background noise.  I don’t like talking about it much.  It’s more enjoyable to talk about the great people in the neighborhood.  There are some great (and some weird) stories.

    30. 30.

      Tony G

      @MomSense: My own half-baked theory is that European racism was basically invented more than 500 years ago as a justification for the enslavement of Africans.  The motive for slavery was economic — free labor meant higher profits!  However, in order for white people causing and benefiting from slavery to continue to think of themselves as “good Christians”, it was necessary to believe that the Africans were not really human.  People in any era believe what they want to believe, so that belief — racism — became a widespread foundation of “western civilization”.  That belief persists to this day.

    32. 32.

      Major Major Major Major

      We still doing crystal flute discourse? Sort of surprised the outrage cycle is this long. Maybe it was a slow outrage week.

      I’m very slowly getting back into writing more, after a very exhausting several months… wanting to sit down and really develop some theses… one being a firmed up opinion on AI and the future of art. So I set up the hip new open-source image generator on my laptop (previous tools have been invite-only and the processing power fairly expensive) and it’s really interesting to play with. Here’s a thread of a few things I got it to make

      Nothing worth a full post yet. I’ve been playing around with making a balloon man, and I have one I like but not enough to brag about. I dunno, what are some other things it would be fun to try?

    34. 34.

      Tony G

      @Tony G: It’s probably noteworthy that Europeans and Africans had some limited contact with each other for hundreds of years before the 15th century, when the Portuguese started establishing colonies and the slave trade in West Africa, but the dogma of racism didn’t really gain steam until the slave trade began.  Racism was the necessary dogma for the new economic system of the slave trade.

