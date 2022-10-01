One of my favorite memories was singing with 2016 Gershwin Prize Honoree @smokeyrobinson and Berry Gordy by the Gershwin piano. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/EaRoDiDzCZ
— Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) September 30, 2022
Somewhere, a Very Serious Cultural Guardian started bleeding from every orifice, and they didn’t know why.
As a proud Irish-American, I have been accused of not knowing when to let go, but there are levels here.
She’s an incredible musician, she just choose not to flautist.
— Bryn says everyone go and watch RRR. (@dgtia958) September 29, 2022
there is a thing happening i’m not articulating very well where the Typical White Person’s Idea Of A Classical Music Person is colliding with the Typical White Person’s Perception Of Who Lizzo Is so the misogynoir has a class marker aftertaste, if you know what i mean
— Claire Willett (@clairewillett) September 29, 2022
From a (very good!) longer thread:
it reminds me of when I used to work at the ballet and there were always kind of veiled things said about how doing cheap or free tickets for young people and students meant “audiences who don’t know how to dress or behave appropriately” that always felt . . . coded
anyway i would bet all the money in my checking account that if everyone freaking out today about Lizzo playing James Madison’s flute were polled in two weeks and asked to name, without googling, which president’s flute it actually was, not one of them would remember
how DARE anyone interfere with the legacy of our most cherished founding father *checks notes* the dude from “hamilton” who didn’t have a solo
i will never forget the year the ballet i worked at did a production of “carmen” and we weren’t allowed to market it with concepts like “sexy, exciting, femme fatale, romance,” we were only allowed to talk about the historic significance of the scorehttps://t.co/GDrzwANtDH
— Claire Willett (@clairewillett) September 29, 2022
they also did “giselle” that year and i was in charge of social media so i put together a playable march madness style bracket of iconic ingenues vs femme fatales from pop culture and it was the most engagement they ever got on social but the artistic director was LIVID about it
i still stand behind “the carmen vs giselle tragic heroine throwdown” as my single greatest professional accomplishment (3500% increase in facebook traffic at a time when that meant something and like $10k in ticket sales) but we were told “throwdown” was a “tacky” word
and like clockwork, here come the white men in my replies saying “um actually not all white men are like this so stop stereotyping”
shan’t, but thank you
*whispers quietly into the void* i actually do know a lot of white men who aren’t shitty, and none of them feel the need to scream in my face about how not shitty they are
they just go about their day not being shitty and that’s how i know
life hack worth considering…
If Andrew Jackson has a crystal clarinet I’m willing to dust off my ancient marching band skills and take one for the team.
— Kendra “Gloom is My Beat” Pierre-Louis (@KendraWrites) September 29, 2022
Lizzo plays a flute and one day later everyone’s an expert on flutes. They should keep handing her instruments until we accidentally bring back music education
— Kenny Keil (@kennykeil) September 30, 2022
The Lizzo-flute controversy, Ben, is a perfect example of right-wing nimrods getting triggered by Black people casually existing.
(See also, e.g.: tan suits, Halle Bailey as the Little Mermaid, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson breathing) pic.twitter.com/1MlqtkwODw
— Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) September 29, 2022
This time last week, the people currently apoplectic with rage didn’t know:
— Warren Terra (@warren__terra) September 29, 2022
Quality DougJ content:
More Google searches today for “crystal flute“ than for “abortion”. Democrats are screwed.
— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) September 30, 2022
