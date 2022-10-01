Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

We still have time to mess this up!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

The words do not have to be perfect.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

The revolution will be supervised.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Moving Forward

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Moving Forward

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Cherish the good things:

Jackson, 52, has been on the job since late June. But the investiture ceremony marked the first time she has taken her place on the mahogany bench, in the newest justice’s traditional spot at the far left of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.

Roberts wished her a long and happy career in their “common calling,” and President Biden and Vice President Harris, along with their spouses, were in the front row. They met privately with the justices before the ceremony, which started late and lasted only five minutes. The court’s new term begins Monday…

The scripted ceremony provided no opportunity for Jackson — or anyone else — to make remarks.

But during an event later that day at the Library of Congress, she appeared to become emotional as she reflected on what she said has been an outpouring of support since her confirmation in the spring. She said she was humbled by the “fanfare” that has accompanied her ascension to the high court, and that young people are “seeing themselves portrayed in me.”…

Jackson received a standing ovation when she said, “I have a seat at the table now. I have a seat at the table now, and I’m ready to work.”…

As Rep. Shirley Chisholm said, “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.”



Whether or not you agree with him, President Obama did his best to warn the Media Villagers:

… “I think that four years is okay,” Obama said. “Take on some water, but we can kind of bail fast enough to be okay. Eight years would be a problem. I would be concerned about a sustained period in which some of these norms have broken down and started to corrode.”…

Presidents occasionally hold off-the-record discussions with journalists. However, it’s rare that a transcript of such talks is released publicly.

Obama’s nearly 90-minute conversation with reporters covered topics such as his commutation of Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence for leaking classified documents, saying she didn’t deserve a 35-year sentence. He also noted that Edward Snowden’s leaks about US surveillance of private citizens “identified some problems that had to do with technology.”…

Obama said he didn’t believe Trump was particularly interested in starting any wars other than “bombing the heck out of terrorists,” an option Trump cited several times in his 2016 campaign and presidency.

“I think his basic view — his formative view of foreign policy is shaped by his interactions with Malaysian developers and Saudi princes, and I think his view is, ‘I’m going to go around the world making deals and maybe suing people,’” Obama said. “But it’s not, ‘let me launch big wars that tie me up.’ And that’s not what his base is looking from him anyway.”

As for the GOP, Obama said he thought “the Republican Party now is ideologically completely incoherent.”…

“So what’s bound them together is opposition to me, opposition to a fantastical creature called the liberal who looks down on them and just feeds all that regional resentment,” Obama said. “And there are a handful of issues, like guns, that trigger that sense of ‘these folks aren’t like us and they don’t like us and act like us.’ And there’s obviously some racial elements that get put out into that stew.”

Obama said his No. 1 concern about the incoming Trump administration was the potential politicization of law enforcement. He advised reporters at the time to pay close attention to the Justice Department…

For all of Trump’s harsh criticisms about Obama, the 44th president said Trump’s public persona was radically different than in his private interactions.

“He’s very polite to me and has not stopped being so,” Obama said. “I think where he sees a vulnerability he goes after it and takes advantage of it.”

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • NotMax
  • RandomMonster
  • sab

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      He’s very polite to me and has not stopped being so,” Obama said. “I think where he sees a vulnerability he goes after it and takes advantage of it.

      I think that’s a very Republican thing, being two faced. It’s a large part of why the media doesn’t take GOP fascism seriously — they are perfectly pleasant to journalists at DC cocktail parties.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      sab

      Obama was a very perceptive man. And thoughtful

      EaTA Also very smooth about being an outsider looking in, and fully aware of that status.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Vino alert.

      Currently reduced from $11.99 to $6.99 at Costco (did not memorize when the special ends when there last) is the Reserve Field Blend Lodi red wine from Hook or Crook Cellars – 2018 vintage per back label. Good, tasty quaff, full-bodied but not overwhelming nor in any way cloying or harsh.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.