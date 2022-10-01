Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson received her official commission to the Supreme Court on Friday, in a tradition-laden ceremony that welcomed the court’s first African American woman. https://t.co/z59Uv7UFrM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 30, 2022

Cherish the good things:

… Jackson, 52, has been on the job since late June. But the investiture ceremony marked the first time she has taken her place on the mahogany bench, in the newest justice’s traditional spot at the far left of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. Roberts wished her a long and happy career in their “common calling,” and President Biden and Vice President Harris, along with their spouses, were in the front row. They met privately with the justices before the ceremony, which started late and lasted only five minutes. The court’s new term begins Monday… The scripted ceremony provided no opportunity for Jackson — or anyone else — to make remarks. But during an event later that day at the Library of Congress, she appeared to become emotional as she reflected on what she said has been an outpouring of support since her confirmation in the spring. She said she was humbled by the “fanfare” that has accompanied her ascension to the high court, and that young people are “seeing themselves portrayed in me.”… Jackson received a standing ovation when she said, “I have a seat at the table now. I have a seat at the table now, and I’m ready to work.”…

As Rep. Shirley Chisholm said, “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.”

NEW: President Biden is reforming the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, which was dissolved in 2017 after all its members resigned in protest against President Trump’s comments about the “fine people on both sides” in Charlottesville https://t.co/OpifDubUBE — Jennifer Schuessler (@jennyschuessler) September 30, 2022





President Biden begins his remarks to celebrate Rosh Hashanah by saying Kamala won’t be the last woman to be Vice President or President. pic.twitter.com/RcrCXaTIx1 — Asma Khalid (@asmamk) September 30, 2022

#FOIAFriday SCOOP: DOJ released a doc to me in response to a 5 year old #FOIA request. It's a doc I didn't specifically ask for. It's a transcript of an off the record discussion Obama had with reporters about Trump, et al, 3 days before he left office 1/https://t.co/Dxzrkb8DKX — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) September 30, 2022



Whether or not you agree with him, President Obama did his best to warn the Media Villagers: