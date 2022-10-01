Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

This fight is for everything.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

The revolution will be supervised.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 219: The Annexation Is Off To a Rousing Start… Lyman Has Been Liberated!

War for Ukraine Day 219: The Annexation Is Off To a Rousing Start… Lyman Has Been Liberated!

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

The annexation is off to such a rousing start that less than twenty-four hours after it was announced, Lyman has been liberated by the Ukrainian army.

Sound_Advice_From_Dr_Strangelove

We’ll get into more of the news from Lyman after the jump.

Here’s President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Dear Ukrainians!

Dear all our defenders!

Another week of our war for our independence comes to an end.

The week that the enemy really wanted to make especially hard for us, but he made it really hard, but for himself. For Russia itself.

Today, even more voices in the world have joined in condemning the pseudo-referendums and Russia’s attempt to annex our territory – the territory of Ukraine.

I am grateful for every such voice.

As a result, we already have dozens of statements that clearly support Ukraine and international law and condemn Russia for this new aggressive step.

I would like to especially note the statement of UN Secretary General António Guterres.

He bluntly said that Russia violates the goals and principles of the UN, the UN Charter and that the pseudo-referendums and attempted annexation will have no legal force.

When such words are heard at the highest level in the UN, everyone in the world understands everything.

And Russia has no such veto right that can stop or cancel this understanding of the world.

Russia is losing the fight for the international community. The world will not allow a return to the times of colonial conquests, criminal annexations and total arbitrariness instead of international law.

And the main thing… The main thing is our resistance with you, our protection with you, our movement with you towards the liberation of the entire Ukrainian territory.

It is our movement that puts everything in its place.

Russia has staged a farce in Donbas. An absolute farce, which it wanted to present as an alleged referendum.

They depicted something there, drove machine gunners around the houses, carried pieces of paper, the propagandists filmed all this in the part of Donbas they controlled.

And now a Ukrainian flag is there.

During this week, there were more Ukrainian flags in Donbas. It will be even more in a week.

What then is a pseudo-referendum? Are there two Donetsk regions? Two villages of Yampil, Donetsk region? Are there two villages of Torske?

The Ukrainian movement will continue.

The Ukrainian flag is already in Lyman, Donetsk region. Fighting is still going on there. But there is no trace of any pseudo-referendum there.

It is logical for Ukraine. And for the enemy, there will be more and more such “mismatches.”

By the way, they have already started biting each other there: they are looking for the culprits, accusing some generals of failures…

This is the first bell that should be heard at all levels of the Russian government.

Until you all solve the problem with the one who started it all, who started this senseless for Russia war against Ukraine, you will be killed one by one, making scapegoats, so as not to admit that this war is a historical mistake for Russia.

Ukraine will return its own. Both in the east and in the south. And what they tried to annex now, and Crimea, which has been called annexed since 2014.

Our flag will be everywhere.

There will be punishment for those who committed this crime of aggression against our independent state.

On October 1, 76 years ago, the Nuremberg Tribunal ended its work.

In many ways, it was this process that laid the foundations of the modern world – the legal foundations of justice. Everything that ruscism is trying to destroy.

Therefore, another tribunal will inevitably take place, which will put an end to the careers of all those responsible for this Russian “special operation” against the international system, which began in 2014 and became full-scale on February 24, and will end thanks to the heroism of our people.

Today, we still do not know on which day it will happen. But we know that the day of our victory will come. It will definitely be. And after it the day of judgment for the ruscists will be. It will definitely be.

I thank everyone who brings this time closer. Who is approaching it daily.

Thanks to everyone who fights and works for our victory! Thanks to everyone who helps!

Thank you to President Biden and the US Congress for providing more than $12 billion in supplemental support. It will definitely strengthen our common freedom.

Glory to the invincible people of Ukraine!

Glory to our soldiers!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s the British MOD’s assessment for today. They appear to have given the mappers the weekend off.

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Zaporizhzhia and Lyman:

The BBC has the details on the abduction of Ihor Murashov:

Russian troops have detained the director of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukraine’s state nuclear regulator Enerhoatom says.

It says Ihor Murashov was held as his car was on its way from the facility to the nearby town of Enerhodar at about 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Friday.

He was then blindfolded and is believed to have been taken to a prison facility in Enerhodar, Enerhoatom’s president told the BBC.

Russia has not commented.

In a statement published on Saturday, Enerhoatom president Petro Kotin said that Mr Murashov “bears main and exclusive responsibility for the nuclear and radiation safety” of the nuclear plant.

He said Friday’s detention “jeopardises the safety of operation of Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant”.

In addition, he told the BBC the detention happened as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four regions of Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia.

Mr Kontin said representatives of Russia’s nuclear state company Rosatom had visited the plant “just two days ago”. They said the power plant would be transferred from Ukrainian control to Rosatom’s control in line with the annexation of the region.

Mr Kontin said he believed the move to kidnap Mr Musharov was an attempt to try and get him to accept the transfer of the power plant from Ukraine to Russia.

“They are trying to make him accept the move of [the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant] from Ukraine to Rosatom. But I am sure he is against it. Many times before he refused to accept the Russian world and so on,” Mr Kontin said.

The plant’s president appealed to the International Atomic Energy Agency to demand the immediate release of the plant’s chief, accusing Russia of “nuclear terrorism”.

Last night in the comments several of you were asking about the importance of Lyman and what the Ukrainians had been doing to set this part of the theater, this is an excellent thread that answers some of your questions:

Cole asked me earlier today how many Russian soldiers got trapped in Lyman. I have seen estimates ranging from 1,000 to 5,000. One of the major problems for the Russians in attempting to retreat from Lyman is that one of the retreating Russian units blew up the bridge they’d been using to escape before all the other Russian military units had crossed over. As a result the Russian military trapped the Russian military in Lyman.

I think that’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Як ви і просили – друга частина!👅 #песпатрон #патрондснс #славаукраїні

♬ original sound – Jonathan Martinez

The caption translates as:

As you asked – the second part! 👅 #Patronthedog #PatronDSNS #SlavaUkraini

Open thread!

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Another Scott
  • bbleh
  • Captain C
  • dmsilev
  • Fair Economist
  • Feathers
  • Gin & Tonic
  • justinb
  • Lyrebird
  • Matt McIrvin
  • trollhattan
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      Thanks as always, Adam.

      I just posted this way downstairs:

      Russian commentators are blaming a variety of issues or commanders for the fall of Lyman, but the primary problem is that they simply don't have the forces required to hold the current front lines and Putin is telling his military leaders they can't retreat. https://t.co/dHIAAd51aU

      — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 1, 2022

      [rock].[hard place]

      VVP’s forces are the dot. [womp, womp]

      (via Oryx)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      bbleh

      The … rottenness of the Russian military — no other word seems to fit — continues to astound me.

      Not to say that Ukrainian defense has been less than heroic, nor that western assistance less than invaluable, but … yikes!

      I think people would be less worried about nukes if they had performed more as expected.

      One wonders to what extent this was more or less known, both within Russia and in the western IC.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      American pedophile praising russia on russian state TV:

      Depressed by Russia’s military failures, Kremlin-controlled state TV beamed in Scott Ritter to tell them how great the Russian military is doing and how much Americans respect Russia. pic.twitter.com/QS3ay19Rru
      — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) October 1, 2022

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      ruscism

      Well, that’s an interesting word that I have seen for the first time. Mr. Zelenskyy seems to have a way with them.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      As a result the Russian military trapped the Russian military in Lyman.

      It’s amazing these assholes haven’t all died of embarrassment yet.

      With Mark Hamill on board as a United24 ambassador, we have some lovely Star Wars memes, including a good Fella one. Although I did have to explain that one to someone who had no idea of what NAFO was and it was an interesting conversation.

      Thank you as always, Adam. Hope you are well.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Villago Delenda Est

      but the primary problem is that they simply don’t have the forces required to hold the current front lines and Putin is telling his military leaders they can’t retreat.

      You know, this sounds a hell of a lot like the orders of a certain would be central European conqueror of Russia to his troops some 80 odd years ago, at this obscure conurbation along the Volga.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      Other news happening now – AlJazeera:

      Indonesian police say at least 129 people have been killed and dozens injured after a stampede at a football match in the province of East Java.

      In a statement on Sunday, police said supporters of Arema FC stormed the pitch at the Kanjuruhan stadium in the eastern city of Malang after their team lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday night.

      Police said they tried to persuade fans to return to the stands and fired tear gas to control “riots” after two officers were killed. Hundreds of fans then ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and many were trampled to death.

      “Thirty-four people died inside the stadium and the rest died in hospital,” said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.

      The death toll is likely still increasing, he said, since many of about 180 injured victims’ conditions were deteriorating.

      […]

      No words, except for the senselessness of it all.

      :-(

      Shocked,
      Scott.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Adam L Silverman

      @zhena gogolia: Don’t forget Patrushev.

      Let’s be really honest, there is no way Kadyrov is going to take over the Russian Federation. He’s tolerated because he keeps the Chechens (mostly) in line for Putin, but as an ethnic Chechen, he’s not going to either depose Putin and take over or just take over once Putin goes. Prigozhin on the other hand is a possibility and likely the only oligarch with the ability to do so. Patrushev is clearly the insider favorite.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Captain C

      @Villago Delenda Est:

      You know, this sounds a hell of a lot like a certain would be central European conqueror of Russia’s orders to his troops some 80 odd years ago, at this conurbation along the Volga.

      And several times thereafter, IIRC.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Alison Rose 💙🌻💛: I am fine. Given where the storm made landfall and its path over and through Florida, we were barely within the outer edge of the storm. Had it been a mile or two farther east, we wouldn’t have even been within the outer edge at all. We had steady light to moderate rain and light to moderate wind with periodic gusts in the 30 mph range for about 36 hours or so and that was it. We were very, very, very, very fortunate.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Adam L Silverman

      @trollhattan: How about: “Very well made and sturdy. I’ve been able to hang 1/2 a dozen people already and it has held up to the constant use. I would definitely recommend this product for hanging macrame, plants, or, for the serial homicide enthusiasts, people.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      @trollhattan: “With the greatest anticipation, I opened up the beautifully packed package – I have never seen such high quality packing, short of my visit to Tokyo about 25 years ago when I bought a beautiful small paper and wooden model of a house, and the proprietor’s helper (a young man in a suit and tie) carefully and beautifully wrapped the house in tissue paper and carefully put it in colorful paper box and wrapped it a beautiful hand-made tissue paper with a carnation-like bow.

      “My hands were shaking as I opened the package and found my newest treasure.

      “It was a unique ceiling hook, carefully made in a artisan’s workshop in Manila.

      “I inspected it and was surprised and pleased by the high quality.  One doesn’t often see such impressive workmanship these days.

      “Unfortunately, it doesn’t fit the hole I drilled in my ceiling to mount it, and in the process of drilling the hole I electrocuted myself and spent 3 weeks in the hospital in intensive care because the shock damaged my pacemaker.  The total bill was $326,823.45 which I am contesting with my insurance company, but the stress caused me to have a heart attack which was another $125,992.87 hospital bill.

      “Also, there’s a scratch in the paint.

      “One star, because Amazon won’t let me leave a zero-star review.”

      Something like that??

      ;-)

      I hope it works out!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Fair Economist

      Russian claims now of a UKR attack in the north of the Kherson region. From the map it would be a attempt to cut off the very Northern part of their position on the west bank of the Dnipro.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      @Adam L Silverman: Florida is weird, man. Although y’all do know how to do flea markets down there. That was the main thing my grandparents couldn’t wait to show us after they moved there in the mid 90s. My mom and I were like “…………….why” and then they took us and we spent about four hours there, and my mother HATES shopping so that was about 3.97 hours more than she would normally spend.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      justinb

      Another (not so good) update, and looking for advice. The diagnosis I was so happy about the other day turns out to but be correct. There’s been no response to treatment, and the condition has gotten worse. A pediatric GI specialist has put forward another theory that fits the facts, and the other Doctors, including his psychiatrist (which is important), and a psychologist (which is also important) concur. It is a very serious chronic condition that will require an extremely long time to reverse, with lots of work. I don’t go into it further.

      My wife is extremely upset because she partially blames herself for not being a good stepmom (which I disagree with), partially because she was so young when we got married (there’s a large age difference). She’s being very hard on herself, and I’m not sure what to do.

      M’s mom is really a hot mess. She hasn’t had a job in around 20 years, but is in a long-term relationship with a billionaire, with all that entails. M is in a high-pressure prep school that tracks to Ivies, and right now his mom is in the hospital because she fell down the stairs drunk. Before that she broke her leg skiing drunk. Before that it was some kind of weird drug thing nobody talks about. She’s an extremely stressful person, which he doesn’t need right now.

      I pay an absurd amount of alimony and child support for someone that has a house, car, clothes, and everything in life completely paid for by her boyfriend S (who is actually a really nice guy), and M’s school is paid for by S’s Mom.

      I need to know how to help my wife J understand it’s not her fault that M is sick – help?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.