Dear Ukrainians! Dear all our defenders! Another week of our war for our independence comes to an end. The week that the enemy really wanted to make especially hard for us, but he made it really hard, but for himself. For Russia itself. Today, even more voices in the world have joined in condemning the pseudo-referendums and Russia’s attempt to annex our territory – the territory of Ukraine. I am grateful for every such voice. As a result, we already have dozens of statements that clearly support Ukraine and international law and condemn Russia for this new aggressive step. I would like to especially note the statement of UN Secretary General António Guterres. He bluntly said that Russia violates the goals and principles of the UN, the UN Charter and that the pseudo-referendums and attempted annexation will have no legal force. When such words are heard at the highest level in the UN, everyone in the world understands everything. And Russia has no such veto right that can stop or cancel this understanding of the world. Russia is losing the fight for the international community. The world will not allow a return to the times of colonial conquests, criminal annexations and total arbitrariness instead of international law. And the main thing… The main thing is our resistance with you, our protection with you, our movement with you towards the liberation of the entire Ukrainian territory. It is our movement that puts everything in its place. Russia has staged a farce in Donbas. An absolute farce, which it wanted to present as an alleged referendum. They depicted something there, drove machine gunners around the houses, carried pieces of paper, the propagandists filmed all this in the part of Donbas they controlled. And now a Ukrainian flag is there. During this week, there were more Ukrainian flags in Donbas. It will be even more in a week. What then is a pseudo-referendum? Are there two Donetsk regions? Two villages of Yampil, Donetsk region? Are there two villages of Torske? The Ukrainian movement will continue. The Ukrainian flag is already in Lyman, Donetsk region. Fighting is still going on there. But there is no trace of any pseudo-referendum there. It is logical for Ukraine. And for the enemy, there will be more and more such “mismatches.” By the way, they have already started biting each other there: they are looking for the culprits, accusing some generals of failures… This is the first bell that should be heard at all levels of the Russian government. Until you all solve the problem with the one who started it all, who started this senseless for Russia war against Ukraine, you will be killed one by one, making scapegoats, so as not to admit that this war is a historical mistake for Russia. Ukraine will return its own. Both in the east and in the south. And what they tried to annex now, and Crimea, which has been called annexed since 2014. Our flag will be everywhere. There will be punishment for those who committed this crime of aggression against our independent state. On October 1, 76 years ago, the Nuremberg Tribunal ended its work. In many ways, it was this process that laid the foundations of the modern world – the legal foundations of justice. Everything that ruscism is trying to destroy. Therefore, another tribunal will inevitably take place, which will put an end to the careers of all those responsible for this Russian “special operation” against the international system, which began in 2014 and became full-scale on February 24, and will end thanks to the heroism of our people. Today, we still do not know on which day it will happen. But we know that the day of our victory will come. It will definitely be. And after it the day of judgment for the ruscists will be. It will definitely be. I thank everyone who brings this time closer. Who is approaching it daily. Thanks to everyone who fights and works for our victory! Thanks to everyone who helps! Thank you to President Biden and the US Congress for providing more than $12 billion in supplemental support. It will definitely strengthen our common freedom. Glory to the invincible people of Ukraine! Glory to our soldiers! Glory to Ukraine!

ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR PLANT /01 OCT/ RU troops have kidnapped the director of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ihor Murashov was forcibly removed from his car in the town of Enerhodar at 16:00 local time on Friday. https://t.co/tcFXT4vlyP pic.twitter.com/oDdgXMkYtS — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 1, 2022

Russian troops have detained the director of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukraine’s state nuclear regulator Enerhoatom says. It says Ihor Murashov was held as his car was on its way from the facility to the nearby town of Enerhodar at about 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Friday. He was then blindfolded and is believed to have been taken to a prison facility in Enerhodar, Enerhoatom’s president told the BBC. Russia has not commented. In a statement published on Saturday, Enerhoatom president Petro Kotin said that Mr Murashov “bears main and exclusive responsibility for the nuclear and radiation safety” of the nuclear plant. He said Friday’s detention “jeopardises the safety of operation of Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant”. In addition, he told the BBC the detention happened as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four regions of Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia. Mr Kontin said representatives of Russia’s nuclear state company Rosatom had visited the plant “just two days ago”. They said the power plant would be transferred from Ukrainian control to Rosatom’s control in line with the annexation of the region. Mr Kontin said he believed the move to kidnap Mr Musharov was an attempt to try and get him to accept the transfer of the power plant from Ukraine to Russia. “They are trying to make him accept the move of [the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant] from Ukraine to Rosatom. But I am sure he is against it. Many times before he refused to accept the Russian world and so on,” Mr Kontin said. The plant’s president appealed to the International Atomic Energy Agency to demand the immediate release of the plant’s chief, accusing Russia of “nuclear terrorism”.

LYMAN /1200 UTC 01 OCT/ RU forces at Lyman are now SURROUNDED. UKR units are in control of the O-0528 HWY and have established a blocking force E of Torske. It is estimated that from 2 to 5 thousand RU troops, plus their armor, artillery & vehicles, are now encircled. pic.twitter.com/mFyW2ZVGnp — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 1, 2022

Ukrainian soldiers at the Lyman City Council Soldiers of Ukraine's 81st separate airmobile brigade and the National Guard's battalion named after Kulchytskyi shared a video in which they announced the liberation of Lyman.

📹https://t.co/wYhg9LrRnG pic.twitter.com/qzYOCfB45H — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 1, 2022

Last night in the comments several of you were asking about the importance of Lyman and what the Ukrainians had been doing to set this part of the theater, this is an excellent thread that answers some of your questions:

Last week the 🇺🇦 forces started an unpresedented #HIMARS campaign on the 🇷🇺 supply hub Svatove. In 2 days at least 5 seperate targets where hit in & around Svatove. This town was a supply hub for the Lyman & Kupiansk front.1 strike took out the command of the 144th regiment. pic.twitter.com/VXCCOTTYtd — NLwartracker (@NLwartracker) October 1, 2022

One was located on the East side of town at what seems to be a farm complex of some kind.Geolocation of the complex is [49.418245, 38.177272]. As is visible a single hit struck the roof area collapsing it.@GeoConfirmed pic.twitter.com/m6nDQx9aNP — NLwartracker (@NLwartracker) October 1, 2022

For the next location we have to move south to the town of Miluvatka. Just on the outskirts of town next to the road toward Kremina, a warehouse complex Geolocation [49.340111, 38.186981] was struck by a full volley of HIMARS missiles wich destroyed every building.@GeoConfirmed pic.twitter.com/qSLYuZJqdY — NLwartracker (@NLwartracker) October 1, 2022

All in all a very succesfull campaign, destroying not only supply capability of the 🇷🇺 forces, & also effectivly destroying C&C capabilities of the enemy before launching the offensive in Lyman & Kupiansk area's.#SlavaUkraïni @DefMon3 @bradyafr @ArtisanalAPT @AndrewPerpetua — NLwartracker (@NLwartracker) October 1, 2022

Cole asked me earlier today how many Russian soldiers got trapped in Lyman. I have seen estimates ranging from 1,000 to 5,000. One of the major problems for the Russians in attempting to retreat from Lyman is that one of the retreating Russian units blew up the bridge they’d been using to escape before all the other Russian military units had crossed over. As a result the Russian military trapped the Russian military in Lyman.

It's 1 a.m. in Ukraine and there's a battle underway on the outskirts of Kreminna, Luhansk region. Advancing Ukrainian troops are turning the Russian retreat from Lyman, Donetsk region, into a rout. pic.twitter.com/03xJr8VyM1 — Michael MacKay (@mhmck) September 30, 2022

Context for the previous video – the Russians retreating from Lyman had no time to disembark/unload before they were engaged in battle near Kreminna. Note that Ukrainian special operations forces have night vision devices. Rashist militants mostly do not.https://t.co/eiUlffkFcY — Michael MacKay (@mhmck) September 30, 2022

There is a large fire reportedly coming from the Belbek airfield in Crimea home to Russia’s 27th Composite Aviation Division. https://t.co/b5taLaor7W pic.twitter.com/uZWvaMTAeT — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 1, 2022

Video of the incident at Belbek airfield. Apparently, while landing, an aircraft ran past the runway and some of it’s ammunition detonated. The pilot reportedly survived. https://t.co/sftolFMW6U pic.twitter.com/TifLSaxlJv — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 1, 2022

