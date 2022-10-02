And I have the first cold that is not just a sinus infections since 2019, reinforcing my belief that no good comes from socializing with people.
My cold is from grand imp so totally worth it.
So this happened yesterday, the one year old figured out how to put on the Bosc cd player and then played the linkamals at the same time. Believe me it was like a frat party but with kiddy noises.
The Bosc is a swipe so could have been accidental, but he definitely knows how to start the linkamals.
I’m glad it’s over, sorry you’re sick.
So is Boolebark and PorchFest!
@JPL:
What is a linkamal? Never heard the word.
I agree I got my first really bad cold since COVID-19 came into our lives while traveling in India.
reinforcing my belief that no good comes from socializing with people.
herd immunity…. eventually.
