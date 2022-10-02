cannot wait to see the catfish show this becomes https://t.co/c132TAqgs8 — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 30, 2022

Since CPAC comes but once a y… well, these days, approximately once every six weeks — but who wants to apply for a passport and risk “THEM” coming after you, when the tech makes it so easy to get your wages garnished for back child support and small court claims?

hey babe u up pic.twitter.com/RFIsohF2WF — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 30, 2022





A new dating app called The Right Stuff — co-founded by a former Trump body man — promises conservative romantics refuge in the dating world. One of the app’s co-founders, Dan Huff, spoke to us about his vision. 👇 🎥: https://t.co/lPHEG9rFuQ pic.twitter.com/wLajPkHRHU — POLITICO (@politico) September 30, 2022

As we already knew, Peter Thiel has a low opinion of… breeders. “Founder & CEO” Johnny McEntee, per the NYPost in 2021:

President Trump’s 29-year-old body man took control of personnel in the final days of the administration — hiring beautiful young women and geeky guys that were called the “Rockettes and the Dungeons and Dragons,” a new book says. With the White House in disarray in Trump‘s final year in office, Johnny McEntee, 29, emerged seemingly out of nowhere to become head of the ultra-powerful Presidential Personnel Office, according to “The Final Act of the Trump Show” by ABC’s chief DC correspondent, Jonathan Karl. The MAGA fanatic — whose former job was carrying Trump’s luggage on trips — was “a f–king idiot,” a high-level cabinet secretary told Karl in an excerpt published by The Atlantic on Tuesday. But McEntee convinced the commander in chief that he was the man to ferret out “secret Never Trumpers” who had infiltrated the White House — and soon became what a senior administration official described as “deputy president,” the bombshell book claims…

How many of the first crop of users are LEOs trolling for domestic terrorists?

One of the prompts on the conservative-only dating app the Right Stuff: “January 6th was…” pic.twitter.com/RwBhRCU8MF — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) September 30, 2022

One Right Stuff app ambassador that @Noah_Kirsch and I spoke with hopes the app will ban right-wing males on the platform looking for “hookups.”https://t.co/8N3dh9RjPl — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) September 30, 2022