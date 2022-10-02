cannot wait to see the catfish show this becomes https://t.co/c132TAqgs8
— kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 30, 2022
Since CPAC comes but once a y… well, these days, approximately once every six weeks — but who wants to apply for a passport and risk “THEM” coming after you, when the tech makes it so easy to get your wages garnished for back child support and small court claims?
hey babe u up pic.twitter.com/RFIsohF2WF
— kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 30, 2022
A new dating app called The Right Stuff — co-founded by a former Trump body man — promises conservative romantics refuge in the dating world. One of the app’s co-founders, Dan Huff, spoke to us about his vision. 👇
🎥: https://t.co/lPHEG9rFuQ pic.twitter.com/wLajPkHRHU
— POLITICO (@politico) September 30, 2022
As we already knew, Peter Thiel has a low opinion of… breeders. “Founder & CEO” Johnny McEntee, per the NYPost in 2021:
President Trump’s 29-year-old body man took control of personnel in the final days of the administration — hiring beautiful young women and geeky guys that were called the “Rockettes and the Dungeons and Dragons,” a new book says.
With the White House in disarray in Trump‘s final year in office, Johnny McEntee, 29, emerged seemingly out of nowhere to become head of the ultra-powerful Presidential Personnel Office, according to “The Final Act of the Trump Show” by ABC’s chief DC correspondent, Jonathan Karl.
The MAGA fanatic — whose former job was carrying Trump’s luggage on trips — was “a f–king idiot,” a high-level cabinet secretary told Karl in an excerpt published by The Atlantic on Tuesday.
But McEntee convinced the commander in chief that he was the man to ferret out “secret Never Trumpers” who had infiltrated the White House — and soon became what a senior administration official described as “deputy president,” the bombshell book claims…
https://t.co/Wbhw5SRbMH pic.twitter.com/TvmPjBCweI
— zeddy (@Zeddary) September 30, 2022
How many of the first crop of users are LEOs trolling for domestic terrorists?
One of the prompts on the conservative-only dating app the Right Stuff: “January 6th was…” pic.twitter.com/RwBhRCU8MF
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) September 30, 2022
One Right Stuff app ambassador that @Noah_Kirsch and I spoke with hopes the app will ban right-wing males on the platform looking for “hookups.”https://t.co/8N3dh9RjPl
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) September 30, 2022
… [D]espite the aim of enlisting female Capitol Hill staffers and right-wing politicos, the startup is already facing some problems.
For one, there’s an emerging legal dispute with another dating service, also called The Right Stuff.
That “The Right Stuff” has existed for more than two decades, but it has nothing to do with conservative politics.
The company is planning to send a cease-and-desist letter to the Thiel-backed operation, according to Michael Feigin, an attorney working on the case. The existing “dating service is for people that have higher levels of education, and many of them are left-wing, so they don’t like the confusion,” he said…
Still, another issue is actually getting users. Instead of drawing singles, the app has thus far largely drawn mockery, according to female Republican operatives who spoke to The Daily Beast.
Two Republican staffers in Washington, D.C., said many young conservative women have ignored McEnany’s outreach and have instead jeeringly passed around screenshots of her messages to group chats.
Other Republican staffers in D.C.—the sort who boast about downing drinks at the Navy Yard watering hole Mission and claim their pronouns are “Yee” and “Haw” on their Instagram profiles—told The Daily Beast the app has an array of possible problems, like liberals masquerading as right-wingers and the awkward potential of matching them with conservative staffers they already know.
“It’s all of Mitch McConnell’s staffers,” a female Republican operative said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because she still works in pro-Trump politics…
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings