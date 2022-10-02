Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Munira – Morning Haiku Walk

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Sunday morning seems like the perfect time to post this Morning Haiku Walk post from Munira.

The original was an On the Road post that was lost in the fire, and it was so wonderful that I didn’t want it to be lost forever.  Many of us were deeply touched by the original, so I asked Munira if she had a copy, and she graciously agreed to share it with us again. ~WaterGirl

Munira

It has long been my habit to go for a walk in the afternoon, but in March (in a fit of self-improvement), I began taking a second walk every day, this time early in the morning before breakfast. Since it was often still dark when I went out, I didn’t go on the trails. I just walked around the perimeter of the apartment complex where I live because the parking lots are lit and I could see where I was going. It’s a big complex so the walk takes around fifteen or twenty minutes. The grounds are quite beautiful with many trees, flowers and assorted wildlife (rabbits, ducks, seagulls, various songbirds, deer and squirrels).

I had also resolved to write at least one haiku every day, and I soon discovered that the haiku frequently came to me during my walk. I took a photo of whatever had inspired me, and when I got back to my apartment, I texted the photo and the haiku to my sister and a friend. At first, I wasn’t sure how my offerings were being received until one day I was late sending my message. I got a text from my sister saying, “Haiku, photo?” It was encouraging to see that my efforts were appreciated, and I’ve tried not to be late since then.

All of the haiku and photos in this post are from my morning walk during the months of April and May. This walk has become one of the most treasured parts of my day, and it’s a pleasure to share it with you.

On The Road - Munira - Morning Haiku Walk 15
Bellingham, WAApril 2, 2022

slow-down day—
birdcall
from a budding branch

 

On The Road - Munira - Morning Haiku Walk 14
Bellingham, WAApril 1, 2022

daffodils in the dark—
things that shine
with their own light

On The Road - Munira - Morning Haiku Walk 13
Bellingham, WAMay 3, 2022

deep inside the blossom
all the things
I don’t see

On The Road - Munira - Morning Haiku Walk 12
Bellingham, WAApril 23, 2022

morning routine¬–
the new leaf turns itself
to the sun

On The Road - Munira - Morning Haiku Walk 11
Bellingham, WAApril 10, 2022

passing perfection—
the lime-green lace
of leaf blossom

On The Road - Munira - Morning Haiku Walk 10
Bellingham, WAMay 7, 2022

we bow to each other
the aging tulip
and I

On The Road - Munira - Morning Haiku Walk 9
Bellingham, WAMay 7, 2022

gentle rain—
we walk on fallen
cherry blossoms

On The Road - Munira - Morning Haiku Walk 8
Bellingham, WAApril 6, 2022

all we want—
the light
behind the clouds

      apieceofpeace

      I also walk before dawn and have done so for over 10 years.  Peaceful in a normally busy, energetic area when attention is needed in numerous directions at once, so hours before, these walks calm, refresh and set my days, rather like a counter-balance.

      Being alone with nature is the best part, and your pictures from that time are lovely!  Thank you.

