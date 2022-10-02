Postcard Patriots has a new postcard campaign.
Postcard designs by MazeDancer!
Download designs, print and write postcards.
Write postcards for these house races:
Yadiro Caraveo, Susan Wild, and Emilia Sykes, and more.
Sign up here.
Writing postcards can make a difference!
MazeDancer:
The GOP only has to flip 6 seats to take control of the House. Democracy is more than in peril, it is teetering on the edge.
That’s why, this year, PostCard Patriots is determined to help “Hold the House!”
Born in 2018, at Balloon-Juice, PostCard Patriots has helped Dems every two years since. We even have addresses for sending PostCards to 3 of the BJ Purple District Candidates: Yadiro Caraveo, Susan Wild, and Emilia Sykes.
If you have any questions, let us know in the comments.
I will also put up a post for Postcards to Voters later this week. Sooner if one of the postcard writers (hint-hint) wants to write something up for me.
