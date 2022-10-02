MazeDancer:

The GOP only has to flip 6 seats to take control of the House. Democracy is more than in peril, it is teetering on the edge.

That’s why, this year, PostCard Patriots is determined to help “Hold the House!”

Born in 2018, at Balloon-Juice, PostCard Patriots has helped Dems every two years since. We even have addresses for sending PostCards to 3 of the BJ Purple District Candidates: Yadiro Caraveo, Susan Wild, and Emilia Sykes.

If you have any questions, let us know in the comments.