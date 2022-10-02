Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Postcard Patriots – Write Postcards for House Campaigns (Open Thread)

Postcard Patriots – Write Postcards for House Campaigns (Open Thread)

Postcard Patriots has a new postcard campaign.

Postcard designs by MazeDancer!

Download designs, print and write postcards.

PostCardPatriots.com is back with their Hold the House! Postcard Campaign

Postcard Patriots Postcard Writing Campaign Postcard Patriots Postcard Writing Campaign 1 Postcard Patriots Postcard Writing Campaign 2 Postcard Patriots Postcard Writing Campaign 3

Write postcards for these house races:

Yadiro Caraveo, Susan Wild, and Emilia Sykes, and more.

Sign up here.

Writing postcards can make a difference!

MazeDancer:

The GOP only has to flip 6 seats to take control of the House. Democracy is more than in peril, it is teetering on the edge.

That’s why, this year, PostCard Patriots is determined to help “Hold the House!”

Born in 2018, at Balloon-Juice, PostCard Patriots has helped Dems every two years since. We even have addresses for sending PostCards to 3 of the BJ Purple District Candidates: Yadiro Caraveo, Susan Wild, and Emilia Sykes.

If you have any questions, let us know in the comments.

I will also put up a post for Postcards to Voters later this week.  Sooner if one of the postcard writers (hint-hint) wants to write something up for me.

 

