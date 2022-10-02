Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

People are complicated. Love is not.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

“But what about the lurkers?”

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Infrastructure week. at last.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bark louder, little dog.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Pet Calendar / Ready for Submissions: Have You Selected Your Pics for the 2023 Pet Calendar?

Ready for Submissions: Have You Selected Your Pics for the 2023 Pet Calendar?

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Final Preview of 2022 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B! 1

Have you selected your pics for the 2023 BJ Pet Calendar?

We are ready for calendar submissions!

The parts in this color below contain the information you really need to focus on for now.

🐇

Please let us know ASAP that you plan to send photos in, and the name of each pet.  Even without all the pictures, knowing how many entries there will be allows us to get started!

🐇

We are using the same  system as last year. 

It’s a 4-step process, start to finish.  (for you)

  1. Start the process by sending me an email message
  2. Use the link we supply to upload your files
  3. Check for your nym and names of your pets in the spreadsheet we’ll post later on BJ
  4. Notify us if anything is incorrect

🐇

To start the process, simply send email to watergirl.  If you need more info about the exact email addresses, check out Contact Us in the white bar up top, for details.

Your message should include:

  1. your name
  2. your nym
  3. the names of all each pet that is going to be in the calendar
  4. if you would like a small heart with the photo of a beloved pet that you have lost

🐇

Details and the link for uploading your files will be sent to you by email once you send the email with your name, nym, and pet names.

🐇

With the election coming up, we want to get an early start (and early finish) because we will only get more distracted as Nov 8 approaches!  

Calendars will be available to order by December 1.

The we-really-mean-it-last-date for submitting your pictures is Nov 1.  For real.

Oh, and all calendar posts are Open Threads.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Steeplejack
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.