Happy 98th birthday, President Carter! Your dedication to public service and the work you and the @CarterCenter have done to lift up others is an example we should all follow. pic.twitter.com/3bJl9RyUN0
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2022
(Technically, it was yesterday, but who’s counting?)
Happy 98th Birthday to President Jimmy Carter, one of the best human beings in existence. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7knQsFCC6x
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 1, 2022
Per the Washington Post:
Former president Jimmy Carter celebrated his 98th birthday Saturday by seeing family members, taking calls and greeting well-wishers who came for a parade in Plains, Ga., the small town where he began his improbable campaign for the nation’s highest office nearly half a century ago.
“Friends are calling, and family are around,” Jill Stuckey, the superintendent of the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park and a family friend, said after visiting the former president Saturday morning. “He is remarkable.”…
After leaving Washington, he spent decades promoting human rights and democracy around the world, winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. The Nobel committee cited “his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.”
Until recently, he taught Sunday school in his local church. Carter has overcome serious health problems, including in 2015 when he was diagnosed with melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain. After treatment, doctors said he defied the odds and announced later that year that he was cancer-free…
Last year, the Carters celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. The two are rarely apart, and they were in their living room, together, speaking with family and friends on his birthday.
Jimmy Carter celebrates his 98th birthday at a parade in his hometown of Plains, Georgia! pic.twitter.com/LwTDmN84rR
— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) October 1, 2022
Happy 98th Birthday to President Jimmy Carter. Wishing you a great day filled with Georgia peaches and peanuts! pic.twitter.com/AGf4K0wzZL
— Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) October 1, 2022
Wishing a very happy 98th birthday to an inspiring leader and humanitarian, President Carter.
📸: AJC/Alyssa Pointer pic.twitter.com/cqrCcq1D4K
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 1, 2022
Today President Jimmy Carter turns 98.
A reminder that as a brain cancer survivor, he once broke his hip, fell at home, received 14 stitches, then still showed up a couple days later to help build houses for Habitat for Humanity.
He was 95 at the time.pic.twitter.com/UgYxyD7Nge
— Goodable (@Goodable) October 1, 2022
In his farewell address, 1981, Carter warned Americans to protect “our simple and our most precious possessions—the air we breathe, the water we drink and the land which sustains us….If we do not act, the world of…2000 will be much less able to sustain life than…now.”
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 2, 2022
