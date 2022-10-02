Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Happy Birthday, President Carter

(Technically, it was yesterday, but who’s counting?)

Per the Washington Post:

Former president Jimmy Carter celebrated his 98th birthday Saturday by seeing family members, taking calls and greeting well-wishers who came for a parade in Plains, Ga., the small town where he began his improbable campaign for the nation’s highest office nearly half a century ago.

“Friends are calling, and family are around,” Jill Stuckey, the superintendent of the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park and a family friend, said after visiting the former president Saturday morning. “He is remarkable.”…

After leaving Washington, he spent decades promoting human rights and democracy around the world, winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. The Nobel committee cited “his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.”

Until recently, he taught Sunday school in his local church. Carter has overcome serious health problems, including in 2015 when he was diagnosed with melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain. After treatment, doctors said he defied the odds and announced later that year that he was cancer-free

Last year, the Carters celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. The two are rarely apart, and they were in their living room, together, speaking with family and friends on his birthday.

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      hueyplong

      To Dems: Jimmy Carter’s 98th is just a reminder that it doesn’t matter how centrist, non-controversial, or non-edgy a Democratic candidate is. The GOPers will demonize anyway.

      To GOPer incels: Hunter Biden is in bed with your ex right now, typing her number into his laptop.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      brantl

      There might be a better person somewhere than Jimmy Carter, I would very much like to meet him, though I doubt his existence. I would like to meet him after President Carter, as I should certainly need to practice grace, at the most extreme, before meeting either of them.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      I went and re-watched that SNL skit where Murray and Ackroyd play Cronkite and Carter, taking radio call-ins.  “Orange sunshine” – too funny!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I’ve said it before: Jimmy Carter wasn’t the best President of my lifetime, but I feel confident in saying that he’s the best human being to occupy the Oval Office since Abraham Lincoln. (I’d give Obama and Biden the silver and bronze for within my lifetime, but I’m not sure in which order.)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      p.a.

      I remember late ’75 or early ’76 telling a friend I wasn’t going to the Allman Bros. concert because some of the $$$ was going to a primary candidate who had no chance of winning.  I’ve been spot on like that with my political prognostications ever since.  Also too I wasn’t even voting age for the ’76 election 🤔😂

      Reply

