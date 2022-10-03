It ain’t lunchtime here, but it probably is somewhere. First up in items for consideration, several members of the Oath Keepers are on trial today for seditious conspiracy, including Stewart “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out, Kid!” Rhodes. WaPo:

Rhodes and four co-defendants — Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell — have pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging that they conspired for weeks after the 2020 presidential election to unleash political violence to oppose the lawful transfer of power to Joe Biden. The defendants came from Texas, Florida, Ohio and Virginia, and allegedly led a group that traveled to Washington and staged firearms nearby before forcing entry through the Capitol Rotunda doors in combat and tactical gear.

I’m particularly interested in the outcome for Kelly Meggs, local boy gone bad. Generally, I’m not in favor of throwing the book at people — I think we do that too often in this country. But I hope the fabled book wallops Meggs upside the head with great force and ricochets off to smacks his stupid wife Connie, a co-insurrectionist who is on house arrest awaiting trial next year.

The Meggs portrayed themselves as an innocent, hardworking meemaw and pawpaw who were ripped from the bosom of their family by an overzealous DOJ and outrageously incarcerated with common criminals. But their texts and social media bravado tell a different story — the two imagined themselves militia-ninjas out to avenge their Trumpy Bear.

IIRC, these two were also dumb enough to electronically communicate with fellow insurrectionists about their plans to get rid of evidence when it dawned on them that their actions might actually have consequences. In other words, they were taking notes on a fucking criminal conspiracy. I hope their idiotic comments take them down, as similar foolishness has so many other dumbass insurrectionists.

Shifting gears to politics by non-violent means, here’s an excerpt from a NYT newsletter by Nate Cohn on the Dems’ chances in the midterms. If you, like me, are masochistic enough to follow polling and political commentary fairly closely, you’ll know that after some post-Dobbs optimism, a lot of recent punditry is pouring cold water again on the likelihood that Dems might hold the House or even make gains in the Senate. Cohn says we should take Dems’ chances in the House seriously:

No, I’m not saying Democrats are favored. The likeliest scenario is still that Republicans will find the five seats they need to take control. And no one should be surprised if Republicans flip a lot more than that — especially with early signs that the political winds may be starting to shift in ways that might yield some Republican gains in key races (more on this tomorrow). But the idea that Democrats can hold the House is not as ridiculous, implausible or far-fetched as it seemed before the Dobbs ruling overturned Roe v. Wade. It is a real possibility — not some abstraction in the sense that anything can happen… On paper, the Democratic disadvantage is fairly comparable to their disadvantage in the Senate — which most everyone agrees Democrats have a decent chance to hold this cycle. Of course, the reason we think Democrats might overcome their obstacles in the Senate is because we have dozens of polls in critical Senate races. Thanks to those polls, we know Democrats lead in Pennsylvania and Arizona, which we might have assumed were tossups otherwise. In contrast, we have no idea whether Democrats are leading in equivalent races for the House: There are almost no nonpartisan House polls at all, and they’re spread out across many more races. But if Democrats can do what they appear to be doing in the Senate, there’s no reason to assume they couldn’t already be doing something similar in the House. If we had as many House polls as we do in the Senate, perhaps Democrats would appear to be ahead in the race for the House as well.

Okay. The conventional wisdom seems to be the Dems have a chance to hold the Senate in part because of candidate quality — even McConnell acknowledged that. Trump elevated a lot of morons, and that put Republicans behind the eight ball. But maybe there’s a lot more to it than the orange gift that keeps giving, at least in a less direct sense.

The Kansas referendum, voter registration numbers that show women outpacing men, and closer than expected outlooks in gubernatorial races in red states like Oklahoma are other divining rods. You’ll find plenty of neener neener-toned opinion pieces that say the Dems are setting themselves up for heartbreak yet again because polls are still undercounting the opposition defiant-disordered authoritarian/chaos fans.

And maybe they are — I have no fucking idea. Look to Brazil for an offshore example — their ridiculous Trumpkin figure was supposed to get blown out over the weekend but kept the election close enough for a runoff. Maybe we’ll fall short too.

But as for me, I’m going to try to remain optimistic that people are fed up with pinch-faced, belligerent blowhards who offer nothing to solve our very real and pressing problems and focus instead on giving their rabid base a steady supply of hate-boners. If I’m wrong, I’ll take another run at becoming a normie because this shit is driving me nuts. But until then, I’ll keep writing the damned postcards until my hand cramps up.

