Oregon received approval for a Medicaid waiver program earlier this week. There are a lot of moving parts but I want to highlight one of them:

Very exciting! Oregon #Medicaid will now continuously cover children from birth to age 6. I wonder if other states will follow? https://t.co/BYYDxzAoXK — Akeiisa Coleman (@ACintheDC) September 28, 2022





Once a kid qualifies for Medicaid from birth to age 6, they will be presumed to be eligible for Medicaid until they are six. This will significantly reduce enrollment churn caused by administrative burden. People routinely fall off of coverage that they are likely eligible for because of paperwork. My friend and colleague, Dr. Rushina Cholera was the lead author on a study by a Duke team that looked at churn in North Carolina Medicaid for kids, and we found it was a fairly frequent occurrence. We hypothesized that there are significant negative effects of short periods of uninsurance.

The second thing that I found interesting was a job market paper by Eran Politzer. He looked at what happened to people on Medicaid whose insurers’ contracts were not renewed by a state:

Throughout the year after the switch, the share of switchers with any filled prescription is lower by about 15% relative to the baseline mean and comparing to the control group (3.7 percentage points lower). The use of prescription drugs decreases even among patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes or depression. Switchers have 6% to 8% fewer visits to primary care physicians throughout most of the post-exit year, and they use emergency departments (ED) up to 5% more in the beginning of that year. Towards the end of the switching year, switchers are admitted more often to hospitals (they have 11% more inpatient admissions) and spend more time hospitalized (14% to 21% more inpatient days). In addition to utilization, I estimate insurers’ spending using prices from Medicaid’s fee-for-service (FFS) program. After the exit, insurers’ spending on switchers is 9.7% lower than their baseline spending, comparing to beneficiaries in remaining plans. This amounts to $348 annual savings per switcher. The total Medicaid spending on switchers (including spending through the FFS program) is lower during the switching year by $151 (4%). Section 5 examines heterogeneity. The results suggest that children are more sensitive to disruptions after an involuntary switch. The number of children’s hospital admissions due to Ambulatory Care Sensitive Conditions (ACSC), deemed preventable with appropriate community care, is higher by 17% during the second quarter after the exit, relative to the baseline. For adults, the number of ACSC-related admissions decreases. In a similar result, Lavarred a et al. (2008) find that children in fair or poorhealth, that switch to another health insurance, have much higher odds of reporting a delay in care than adults.

Those are big results due to a transition in which insurer held a person’s coverage. It was not a loss of coverage. It was just a switch from Big Blue to Mayhew Insurance companies. People lose the learning that they picked up on the switch. They lose the relationships. They lose the understanding that an insurer will cover something.

There has been a good literature on the costs of transitions from being insured to uninsured. Now there is an emerging literature of the costs of transiting from one insurer to another within the same program. Oregon is taking steps to reduce these costs.