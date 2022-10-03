In true Halloween-exploitation spirit, Dr. Frankstein is appalled to discover what his monster is capable of…

The editorial board of Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal warns that it is possible for inflammatory rhetoric from people with large megaphones and devoted followings to spur political violence. pic.twitter.com/Qptqy9nvv3 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 3, 2022

Jan6 terrorists have apparently been sharing rumors about the ‘country-club conditions’ at Gitmo again…

34 J6 defendants have signed a letter complaining about conditions in the DC Jail, and are requesting that they be transferred to Guantanamo Bay. pic.twitter.com/DRAkuo4tJw — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 3, 2022

i think this is well-argued and their request should be granted. say hello to your new roommate. he also claims to be held unlawfully, his charges are unspecified and he has been waiting for a hearing since 2004. https://t.co/34VVGfTPZl — Sen. Lemon Gogurt (I – Podcastia) (@Ugarles) October 3, 2022

all these guys are thinking about the hats and t-shirts Rush sold in the 2000s-20teens calling it "Club Gitmo: Your Tropical Retreat From The Stress Of Jihad" — 25HIDE! (@two5five) October 3, 2022

And the SEC decides that the best target to discourage the rubes from ‘investing’ in crypto is… a billionaire celebrity whose appeal, I think we can safely say, is not to the CryptoBros:

Today @SECGov, we charged Kim Kardashian for unlawfully touting a crypto security. This case is a reminder that, when celebrities / influencers endorse investment opps, including crypto asset securities, it doesn’t mean those investment products are right for all investors. — Gary Gensler (@GaryGensler) October 3, 2022

it's a good life to be able to simply settle a charge for a 1.3M but woof this seems aggressive by the agency when i think everyone assumes any kardashian's gram is 100% sponsored content — Sen. Lemon Gogurt (I – Podcastia) (@Ugarles) October 3, 2022

The hashtag seems to be in a slightly smaller font than the rest (and also I guess the whole thing is an image? and therefore no actual hashtag or any mention of payment in the text of the post?).

But mainly: the statute requires disclosing the amount.https://t.co/pfcdtrW0vF pic.twitter.com/FYKXkuPhdD — Virgil Abt (@abtnatural) October 3, 2022

The Chinese proverb says Kill a chicken to scare the monkeys… but what if all the monkeys are congratulating each other Good thing *we’re* not dumb chickens!… ?