Monday Evening Open Thread: F*ck Around, Find Out

In true Halloween-exploitation spirit, Dr. Frankstein is appalled to discover what his monster is capable of…

Jan6 terrorists have apparently been sharing rumors about the ‘country-club conditions’ at Gitmo again…

And the SEC decides that the best target to discourage the rubes from ‘investing’ in crypto is… a billionaire celebrity whose appeal, I think we can safely say, is not to the CryptoBros:

The Chinese proverb says Kill a chicken to scare the monkeys… but what if all the monkeys are congratulating each other Good thing *we’re* not dumb chickens!… ?

    37Comments

    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      34 J6 defendants have signed a letter complaining about conditions in the DC Jail, and are requesting that they be transferred to Guantanamo Bay.

      Waaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!

      We don’t like being in jail for trying to overthrow the government!!!!!!

      Waaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!

      Cry harder, Trump trash!

      Ahoy there!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Brachiator

      The editorial board of Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal warns that it is possible for inflammatory rhetoric from people with large megaphones and devoted followings to spur political violence.

      I guess the editorial board has a little independence. If Rupert Murdoch himself believed this, he would shut down Fox News and Sky News.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      Odd, that they want to be just some concertina wire away from a nation awash in Mexican* Commies.

      *Please convince me they don’t think this.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Waaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!

      We don’t like being in jail for trying to overthrow the government!!!!!!

      I wonder how many of these dopes think that bad jail conditions are just fine for certain other people?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      geg6

      @Brachiator:

      This.

      As for the J6 terrorists, I’m fine with sending them to Gitmo.  Buhbye!

      And fuck Kim Kardashian.  She’s trash.  Her whole family and milieu are trash.  And she can definitely afford it.  She didn’t follow the law and got dinged for what, for her, is a minor fine.  Good.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Gravenstone

      By all means, lobby to be shipped to Gitmo. Let’s give them the full experience and let them take a ride (or 20) on the waterboard express. I’m sure there are still a few practitioners who could be coaxed out of hiding to afford them the full E ticket experience.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      suzanne

      34 J6 defendants have signed a letter complaining about conditions in the DC Jail, and are requesting that they be transferred to Guantanamo Bay.

      i fully support this.
      I’d prefer they go snuggle with Osama bin Laden, terrorists can stick together.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Dan B

      I hope the waterboarding is with bottled water or seltzer.

      BTW 87% of DC inmates are black.  There might be some name calling.  Poor Jan 6 boiz.;<(

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Brachiator

      In true Halloween-exploitation spirit, Dr. Frankstein is appalled to discover what his monster is capable of…

      The GOP and much of the media have underestimated the danger that Trump represented from the moment he decided to enter the Republican primary. And now we not only have Trump to worry about, but also his son of Frankenstein mini-me DeSantis, and probably a few others.

      It was a while before I saw Trump’s stupid threat about McConnell and his vile insult of McConnell ‘s wife. But it is typical that the GOP is mostly silent and much of the press only offers mild rebuke.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ken

      @Brachiator: It’s possible that Trump, following his usual practice of getting compromising information on everyone who works with or for him, has some for Elaine Chao. It may implicate McConnell indirectly.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Geminid

      This morning’s Politico Playbook tells me that on Wednesday in Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly will debate her Republican challenger; on Thursday in Arizona, Senator Mark Kelly will debate Blake Masters; and on Friday in North Carolina, former state Supreme Court Justice Cherie Beasley will debate Representative Ted Budd.

      I think Charlie Crist will have his only debate with Ron DeSantis next week. DeSantis chickened out of the long running Before You Vote debate that would be shown statewide. Instead he agreed to a debate on a South Florida TV station owned by Sinclair Broadcasting.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Brachiator

      @Ken:

      It’s possible that Trump, following his usual practice of getting compromising information on everyone who works with or for him, has some for Elaine Chao. It may implicate McConnell indirectly.

      I don’t think that Trump has compromising information on anyone. I don’t think that he was even sly enough to assemble compromising information on anyone while he was president. He is not that smart.

      I could be wrong and am willing to be severely corrected, but I am not aware of any scandal that hurt a politician that was linked to material coming from Trump, directly or indirectly.

      Trump is mainly a master of bullshit. But there are, strangely, people eager to follow him.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Quiltingfool

      OT!  Tomorrow I am mailing Ukraine blocks to these fine folks:

      Kristine, Tinare, Ann Marie, Eight Cousin, Subaru Diane, greengoblin, emrys, zhena gogolia, Janie M, Notorious JRT, Middlelee and Glidwrith

      These folks are getting a partial shipment – I have to make 7 #25s and as soon as those are done I’ll send them straightaway:

      13000, LS, Sacreblue, SkyBluePink, Lodger/NoOneYouKnow, and Carol WP

      GB – you are also getting a #25 when it’s done (don’t want you to think I’ve forgotten about you!).

      I do have 3 blocks, all finished, just in case anyone wants to make a donation…

      I don’t know the numbers offhand, but I have a Tank Cat, a FolkArt Sunflower Cat and a pair of Sawtooth Cats.  Here’s a link to the photos:

      https://pin.it/pSoxBsj

      https://pin.it/84wuwMO

      https://pin.it/5UVVaz1
      Дякую тобі! слава україні!
      Dyakuyu tobi!  Slava Ukraini!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Geminid

      @Brachiator: Hell, McConnell hasn’t said anything either. He’s got his eyes on the prize: a Republican Congress. McConnell’s not taking trump’s bait and getting into a public wrangle that could depress Republican turnout.

      J6 Commitee Chairman Bennie Thompson has denounced trump’s attack, though.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gin & Tonic

      Anybody who followed Kim Kardashian’s advice and invested in Ethereum Max tokens is too stupid to be allowed to have money.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Delk

      In other news, I just got reapproved for another year of financial help for my stupidly expensive HIV meds. It’s first come, first served of a limited pile of cash. I am relieved.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Matt Fuller @MEPFuller

      Here it is: Herschel Walker got a girlfriend pregnant in 2009, urged her to get an abortion, and then reimbursed her for the procedure.
      Herschel Walker also says there should be no exceptions for abortion. (Except for himself I guess.)

      A woman who asked not to be identified out of privacy concerns told The Daily Beast that, after she and Walker conceived a child while they were dating in 2009, he urged her to get an abortion. The woman said she had the procedure and that Walker reimbursed her for it.

      She supported these claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker

      We’ll see if it moves the needle.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Quiltingfool:

      Tomorrow I am mailing Ukraine blocks to these fine folks:

      Kristine, Tinare, Ann Marie, Eight Cousin, Subaru Diane, greengoblin, emrys, zhena gogolia, Janie M, Notorious JRT, Middlelee and Glidwrith

      Ohboyohboyohboyohboyohboy.…

      Reply

