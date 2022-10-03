Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Bark louder, little dog.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Let there be snark.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

We still have time to mess this up!

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Muskba (Open Thread)

Muskba (Open Thread)

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: ,

I vaguely understood that Elon Musk was a giant douchebag from his forays into U.S. politics, but I don’t pay the wanker much mind, so I was kind of shocked by this:

Muskba (Open Thread)

“Khrushchev’s mistake”? The fucking fuck?? After getting brutally ratioed, he trotted out the following:

Muskba (Open Thread) 1

And after that shot, this chaser:

Muskba (Open Thread) 2

Poor Musk could achieve world peace by lunchtime if only you smooth-brains would listen. Jeebus, Mary and Joseph, what a walking argument for confiscatory tax rates.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Baud
  • BenCisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️
  • C Stars
  • dlwchico
  • fancycwabs
  • gratuitous
  • Hoodie
  • Jay
  • Ksmiami
  • MattF
  • MomSense
  • Ohio Mom
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • raven
  • Roger Moore
  • Scott
  • StringOnAStick
  • trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Dude from South Africa gazes fondly at 18th century for determining who owns a piece of land that has been occupied for millennia.

      Guess you otta know, you thick fuck.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

       what a walking argument for confiscatory tax rates

      Whether to impose confiscatory tax rates on Musk should be decided by a Twitter poll.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Half a degree removed, Peter Thiel does a thing.

      October 3, 2022 at 3:52 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      “Republican megadonor Peter Thiel is signaling to allies that he is largely done helping Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance, and wants his deep-pocketed political network to boost Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters as he trails Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in the polls,” CNBC reports.

      “Thiel told guests at a recent Masters fundraising event that he believes Vance is on track to win his Senate race against Rep. Tim Ryan.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dlwchico

      So the annexed regions get to vote on joining Russia but the rest of Ukraine must remain neutral, which I assume means they aren’t allowed to vote to join NATO?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scott

      Yeah that all worked out in 1945-46 for Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, etc.

      Maybe have elections for all the other “Republics” that are part of the Russian Federation.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MomSense

      Shout out to NAFO for pushing back on Musk’s BS.

      They also helped me with the disinformation account that my friend had been posting.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      StringOnAStick

      @trollhattan: My impression was that Ryan was beating Vance, and that Kelly was doing quite well against Masters.  My impression also is that Thiel is not nearly as smart or prescient as he thinks he is.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Roger Moore

      I think this poll shows what Musk is actually good at: garnering attention.  That can be an incredibly useful skill for the CEO of an industry-disrupting startup.  I honestly think it was a critical part of what made Tesla succeed when it was still trying to establish itself.  The attention helped to bring in capital, and it helped to get people to pay attention to what seemed like a wild idea at the time.  It’s mostly tiresome for a more established company, and it’s completely useless for foreign relations.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      fancycwabs

      I refuse to take anything Elon Musk says about Ukraine seriously until he fulfills his promise to engage Vladimir Putin in some sort of single combat, be it MMA, boxing, or professional wrestling. Or maybe a sword fight.

      Point is,  his first proposed solution was the only good proposed solution and I will entertain no others until I see some action on it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ohio Mom

       

      @trollhattan:

      The last I looked, Vance and Ryan were essentially tied. One day one of them is ahead by two points, a week later it’s reversed — not quoting real numbers, that’s just my version, just my way of saying neither one of them has a clear trend line.

      So who knows what Theil is really thinking but it can’t possibly be My work here is done.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      gratuitous

      Let’s try this, then: Participation trophy for Vlad, and cake decorated in Cyrillic with “At Least You Tried.” Russian forces head back to Mother Russia, tails between their legs, eastern provinces and Crimea go back to Ukraine, and a shit-ton of foreign aid pours into Ukraine to rebuild the country.

      After a suitable cooling off period (six months or so), the war crimes tribunal convenes.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      C Stars

      @Roger Moore: Right. It’s the same puzzle presented by almost all GOP politicians these days: “Do they really believe this BS or are they just trying to get attention?”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MattF

      My first serious doubts about Musk came from watching a video a few years ago where an actual expert on automobile manufacturing took him and his various claims apart. Then came the ‘pedo guy’ business, and then came all the Twitter stuff. So, he’s full of shit and has been forever.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.