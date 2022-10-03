On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

It’s Albatrossity Monday, and it’s time of year for bird shenanigans, so this should be fun. Then we get to spend 3 days in Patagonia, Argentina with Gin & Tonic! On Friday, Steve from Mendocino takes us back to Mendocino. Yay! So happy to see a post from Steve again.

Albatrossity

Late summer and early fall can be slow, birdwatching-wise, but if you pay attention, there is always something to see. Birds are done raising kids and are also often actively molting; those fresh kids are learning how to adult in a hurry, and the world is new again. So let’s spend some time in the next few weeks peeking in on some of those shenanigans.