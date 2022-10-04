Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

We still have time to mess this up!

Their freedom requires your slavery.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

“But what about the lurkers?”

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Costs and cost-shifting

Costs and cost-shifting

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: 

DnFree raised an interesting point in yesterday’s comments:

Both Medicare and Medicaid seem to underpay for providers and procedures. This seems unsustainable and unfair to me. I look at my Medicare EOB and I see a charge for $500 that Medicare paid $100 for, or a blood test for $100 that Medicare paid $12 for. It seems to me that private insurers greatly overpay because of how little Medicare pays. Why don’t the government programs pay closer to what the service actually costs, considering the expense of an office, a staff, supplies, etc.?

There are a couple of things going on here. First, the billed amount rarely if ever is an actual number. It is a fantasy that is only slightly more realistic and likely to be achieved than the thoughts of teenage boys on a Friday night. The service providers have every reason to ask high. Some times they have contracts where private insurers pay a percentage of billed charges. Some times they have contracts where insurers (private and public) will pay the lower of either the contracted rate or the charged rate. Some times the service is provided to people without insurance and are paying cash so a high price is either the actual price, the anchor point for a negotiation or a tax minimization strategy. But generally, a billed price is never the price that the clinician or their employer ever expects to actually get paid.

Secondly, costs are endogenous. This is a geeky way of saying that costs are influenced by prices. Some clinics serve very well insured/upper income individuals so there are automatic pianos in the lobby and fancy comfy chairs in the lounge while their is a patient concierage navigating the entire process. Other clinics serve poorer populations where the quality of care is good but the amenity package is skimpier. These two clinics will have very different cost structures. Should Medicare pay for the difference in cost structures? More importantly, Medicare payment policy is calculated to pay roughly average cost of a service. Sometimes Medicare is a little bit above that target and sometimes it is a little bit below. Medicaid payment policy varies by state, but it is usually trying to pay somewhere between marginal cost and average cost most of the time.

Finally, DnFree brings up that since government programs pay too low, private insurers pay too much.

This is known as the “cost-shifting” hypothesis. The theory is that hospitals (and other clinicians) have a revenue target in mind and if they can’t a price from one payer, they’ll get a price from the other pays. Austin Frakt has the meta-analysis of the hypothesis:

Most of the analyses and commentary based on descriptive, industrywide hospital payment-to-cost margins by payer provide a false impression that cost shifting is a large and pervasive phenomenon. More careful theoretical and empirical examinations suggest that cost shifting can and has occurred, but usually at a relatively low rate. Margin changes also are strongly influenced by the evolution of hospital and health plan market structures and changes in underlying costs.

Cost shifting, if it happens, barely happens.

The problem with the cost-shifting hypothesis is that it assumes that hedge fund owned hospitals are not acting like aggressive profit maximizers and instead act like profit and revenue satisficers. That is one weird ass assumption to make. Hospitals are usually trying to get the best price that they can in every negoatiation. If they could get an extra 3% from a private payer, they likely would have gotten that extra 3% without regard to what Medicare or Medicaid is paying.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Argiope
  • Baud
  • Buskertype
  • David Anderson
  • germy shoemangler
  • karensky
  • Ken
  • ragbatz
  • Rusty
  • satby
  • teakay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      germy shoemangler

      A cool thing that happened today is I received a notice from my health insurance that a free Covid test I took on April 3, 2021 has now revised its cost and I actually owe $170. Literally a year and a half after I took it.

      — Jacob Geller (@yacobg42) October 2, 2022

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      It is a fantasy that is only slightly more realistic and likely to be achieved than the thoughts of teenage boys on a Friday night

      I used to fantasize about over billing for my gigolo services.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Buskertype

      A fun thing I used to do before I was insured was to ask people at the hospital/doctors office how much it was going to cost.

      stupid fucking system

      Reply
    4. 4.

      satby

      Insurance is such a cluster-fuck on charges vs. reimbursements in optical care compared to your description of above, Richard. The main provider, Eyemed, hasn’t raised its reimbursement for a basic exam since the 90s. Since the parent company, Luxottica, also own LensCrafters, and Pearle Vision they have basically a monopoly. And like most insurance, it takes a full time person just to chase down reimbursements. Medicare is no better (they pay for medical eye exams)

      I’d like to see the government take over all healthcare insurance, the wasted money in our current system across the board is appalling.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Rusty

      I had always assumed there was more wide spread cost shifting.  Thanks for clearing that up.  It also helps explain why Medicaid expansion matters for rural healthcare.  The expansion is sufficient to sustain those health systems.  Not taking the expansion leaves less money coming into the system and fixed costs and costs for infrastructure are spread over a smaller base and therefor are more likely to be insufficient.  (Leading to things like the closure of rural hospitals, etc.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      karensky

      Terrific analysis!  I had a compression fracture in a thoracic vertebra last April and it has been a long and frustrating treatment path but I keep making progress with out surgery.

      Since I have Medicare A and B I get quarterly notices about what it pays for and what I might have to pay.  Very helpful to my mental health!

      On the other hand the additional insurance I have sends me print copies of all payments by Medicare and BCBS almost every day as I am still seeing health care providers that include physical therapy.  If I had not jumped into insurance land research on my own I would be on anxiety and depression meds!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      I’m trying to think if there’s any other product or service where you can’t find the price up-front, and even if you did it will have no necessary relationship to what you eventually pay. And I don’t think Kenneth Arrow, in his 1963 paper, even needed to use that particular failure of market information.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Argiope

      David, speaking of cost-shifting, has anyone done any analysis about the lifetime costs of unnecessary cesareans? Seems to me that one reason we’ve done so little to make practice changes that we KNOW would work (e.g. no electronic fetal monitors for low to average risk births, investing in freestanding birth centers and midwives) is that the long-term costs ( like repeat c/s, adhesion pain and surgeries to address it, the rare ruptured uterus and catastrophic outcome for babies, higher rates of asthma in children) are essentially being shifted to the next insurer since so much of our coverage is employment-based instead of single payer. No one entity has to take responsibility for a lifetime of health/well-being, so primary prevention strategies are underfunded compared to the immediate savings of using one nurse for two labors instead of one:one ratio needed to dispense with electronic fetal monitoring.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      ragbatz

      Small, independent physician practices seem to lead the charge on claims that “Medicare/Mediaid patients cost me money.” I’ve also seen somewhere that such practices typically receive insurer payments that are about 150% of Medicare payment, rather than larger entities that receive upwards of 200%.

       

      Might entity size change affect the dynamics of possible cost shifting?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      teakay

      Thanks once again for leading us through the labyrinth that is health care. You are a gifted communicator in addition to being a really smart guy.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for this very clear and compelling post.  The last sentence should be framed.

      At work we have research funding competitions every few years.  I always harp on “don’t leave any points on the table” for those who have to go through the process.  It’s the same thing with hospitals – they know how the system works and will try to grab every available dollar from whatever available basket because it’s all the same color.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.