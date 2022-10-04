DnFree raised an interesting point in yesterday’s comments:

Both Medicare and Medicaid seem to underpay for providers and procedures. This seems unsustainable and unfair to me. I look at my Medicare EOB and I see a charge for $500 that Medicare paid $100 for, or a blood test for $100 that Medicare paid $12 for. It seems to me that private insurers greatly overpay because of how little Medicare pays. Why don’t the government programs pay closer to what the service actually costs, considering the expense of an office, a staff, supplies, etc.?

There are a couple of things going on here. First, the billed amount rarely if ever is an actual number. It is a fantasy that is only slightly more realistic and likely to be achieved than the thoughts of teenage boys on a Friday night. The service providers have every reason to ask high. Some times they have contracts where private insurers pay a percentage of billed charges. Some times they have contracts where insurers (private and public) will pay the lower of either the contracted rate or the charged rate. Some times the service is provided to people without insurance and are paying cash so a high price is either the actual price, the anchor point for a negotiation or a tax minimization strategy. But generally, a billed price is never the price that the clinician or their employer ever expects to actually get paid.

Secondly, costs are endogenous. This is a geeky way of saying that costs are influenced by prices. Some clinics serve very well insured/upper income individuals so there are automatic pianos in the lobby and fancy comfy chairs in the lounge while their is a patient concierage navigating the entire process. Other clinics serve poorer populations where the quality of care is good but the amenity package is skimpier. These two clinics will have very different cost structures. Should Medicare pay for the difference in cost structures? More importantly, Medicare payment policy is calculated to pay roughly average cost of a service. Sometimes Medicare is a little bit above that target and sometimes it is a little bit below. Medicaid payment policy varies by state, but it is usually trying to pay somewhere between marginal cost and average cost most of the time.

Finally, DnFree brings up that since government programs pay too low, private insurers pay too much.

This is known as the “cost-shifting” hypothesis. The theory is that hospitals (and other clinicians) have a revenue target in mind and if they can’t a price from one payer, they’ll get a price from the other pays. Austin Frakt has the meta-analysis of the hypothesis:

Most of the analyses and commentary based on descriptive, industrywide hospital payment-to-cost margins by payer provide a false impression that cost shifting is a large and pervasive phenomenon. More careful theoretical and empirical examinations suggest that cost shifting can and has occurred, but usually at a relatively low rate. Margin changes also are strongly influenced by the evolution of hospital and health plan market structures and changes in underlying costs.

Cost shifting, if it happens, barely happens.

The problem with the cost-shifting hypothesis is that it assumes that hedge fund owned hospitals are not acting like aggressive profit maximizers and instead act like profit and revenue satisficers. That is one weird ass assumption to make. Hospitals are usually trying to get the best price that they can in every negoatiation. If they could get an extra 3% from a private payer, they likely would have gotten that extra 3% without regard to what Medicare or Medicaid is paying.