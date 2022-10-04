Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

People are complicated. Love is not.

“But what about the lurkers?”

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

This blog will pay for itself.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

This fight is for everything.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Elon’s Lawyers Got Through His Thick Skull

Elon’s Lawyers Got Through His Thick Skull

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: 

Elon Musk is apparently going to follow through with the contract that he signed with Twitter and pay $44 billion to acquire the company. As I wrote here before, I’m not a Musk fan. I imagine there was a huge amount of fussing and fighting within the Musk universe until his lawyers finally got him to realize that his case was a loser and that he’s on the hook for specific performance (i.e., buying Twitter at the agreed-upon price) since he breached the contract in multiple obvious ways. It would be a big psychic blow to Elon to lose in court, so here we are.

I hate to make predictions about capricious assholes, but I have a few:

  1. As soon as he has keys to Twitter, Musk will overrule some user and content bans, and he may do something big and splashy like re-instating Trump. But I doubt he’ll make long-lasting significant changes since he lacks the attention span.
  2. Twitter will be worse as a platform and probably no better as a business, continuing a meh-at-best profitability record under Musk.
  3. Musk will soon lose interest and probably quietly sell his shares at a loss in a few years.

Twitter is a for-profit company, and the board did a good job tying Musk down with the contract to get shareholders a good return. The fundamental fact is that Twitter’s penetration has lagged the big socials (Facebook and YouTube), and the youngs are more likely to use Snapchat, YouTube and TikTok. Elon isn’t going to change that by doing a little feature twiddling and letting more fascists onto the platform. I realize that Twitter is the de-facto social media standard for political junkies, but we’re just a small part of the social media demographic. The real financial action is elsewhere, and Musk got suckered into a bad deal, no matter how much lipstick he’s going to try to put on this pig.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Betty Cracker
  • BruceFromOhio
  • dmsilev
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • JPL
  • StringOnAStick
  • terry chay
  • The Moar You Know
  • wegners shoppers club member mistermix

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      Another prediction: Assuming this goes through, there will be an immediate exodus of most of the Twitter employees who can get better jobs under slightly-less-assholish bosses elsewhere. Without the people who actually understand how to keep the thing running, it’ll start to lose reliability almost immediately.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      terry chay

      Seems like you are counting chickens before they are hatched. Announcing/leaking is not the same as follow through. I’ll believe it when it actually goes through.

      Plus, Musk is highly leveraged. Not sure he can “quietly sell the shares” when the company will not be public nor will he be able to afford to take any loss. He would have to take it public again which would be a couple years away and, ironically, it’s not actually guaranteed that the richest man in the world actually can last that lonn.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BruceFromOhio

      Despised the twatter prior, even more so now. It’s rampant trashing of discourse and lightning-speed transmission of utter stupidity and simpering idiocy are unparalleled. Any business modeled on it should be unsustainable, how it even rates a ‘meh’ is incomprehensible. That an edgy techbro asshole can (and apparently now will) burn forty-four billion dollars on it indicates the last signpost for civilizations’ exit is in the rearview and getting smaller.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      wegners shoppers club member mistermix

      @dmsilev:  Eventually, yes, they’ll lose some employees.  But I’m guessing not right away.  All these acquisitions come with some form of “golden handcuffs” for key employees (such as low-priced options that vest in a couple of years if they are still employed).  So it will be a slow bleed, not a quick exsanguination.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      wegners shoppers club member mistermix

      @BruceFromOhio:

      It’s rampant trashing of discourse and lightning-speed transmission of utter stupidity and simpering idiocy are unparalleled.

      Come over here, friend, I have something to show you.  It’s called TikTok.  The transmission speed there, when compared to Twitter, is like comparing Ebola to Monkeypox.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      StringOnAStick

      @wegners shoppers club member mistermix: They’ve already lost some.  We have a neighbor who works there and he got his resume out there as soon as Elon started jerking the company around, and I’m sure he’s not the only one.  I haven’t talked to him in a few months so I don’t know if he’s already left, but at the time he told me that a lot of his co-workers were eyeing the exits in order to beat the rush.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JPL

      If we can find out who’s funding this, that would tell us the direction the company is going.   If it is Russia or the Republicans, it can cause extreme havoc worldwide.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.