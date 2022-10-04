Sometimes I walk into the living room and am just grateful. Grateful I have the ability to have these beasts…and that everyone in my household gets along. The cats have given Jasper all the cat rules, and he respects them, so he is rewarded with the occasional cat snuggling down with him.

I can’t tell you how happy it makes me that Sully has claimed Jake’s rabbit. I was feeling a little silly keeping it on the bed, long after Jake left us.

Closeup of that totally snuggled down Zander.

I’m off to let the dogs out in the rain and then clean them all up before sending them to bed. Hopefully, the wet dog smell will dissipate before I join them.

This is an open thread…