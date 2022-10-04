Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

People are complicated. Love is not.

We still have time to mess this up!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

The words do not have to be perfect.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Let there be snark.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You can’t love your country only when you win.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

You cannot shame the shameless.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: A Little Peace

Late Night Open Thread: A Little Peace

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

Auto Draft 64

Sometimes I walk into the living room and am just grateful. Grateful I have the ability to have these beasts…and that everyone in my household gets along. The cats have given Jasper all the cat rules, and he respects them, so he is rewarded with the occasional cat snuggling down with him.

Late Night Open Thread: A Little Peace

I can’t tell you how happy it makes me that Sully has claimed Jake’s rabbit. I was feeling a little silly keeping it on the bed, long after Jake left us.

Late Night Open Thread: A Little Peace 1

Closeup of that totally snuggled down Zander.

I’m off to let the dogs out in the rain and then clean them all up before sending them to bed. Hopefully, the wet dog smell will dissipate before I join them.

This is an open thread…

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • CaseyL
  • frosty
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Leslie
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Jerzy Russian

      I saw a Great Dane at a craft fair yesterday.  That was one large animal!  He was just chillin’ with his human, waiting for his other human to return from the store.

      I also saw an apparently fully-grown(?) dog that was roughly 1% the mass of the Great Dane.  Talk about variations within a species.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      frosty

      Cheers to you and the dogs and cats… and ducks, right? I miss having a doggie but I don’t miss the three times I would have had to put the leash on and walk her in the rain today.

      I believe I am obligated by Obsessive Commentor cain to say “Woo hoo Number 2!!” (In the non- scatalogical sense, to be sure!)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CaseyL

      What a delight, to have a houseful of animals who (mostly) get along.  Seeing them all snuggled down is so relaxing.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.