Rescued Kittens & Cats Need Homes!

John is recuperating from the Dreaded Homecoming Weekend, and he asked me to put this together.

I thought about titling this:  You Need a Kitten!  And You Need a Kitten!  And You Need a Kitten!

The note below is from wonkie.  Her email address is in the text below.
Let us know in the comments and/or via email if you think you might be interested.

John was kind enough to let me have some space on his blog for some kittens that need homes.

This is a picture is of Ashley, the runt. She’s tiny. She has a sibling that is almost identical but a little bigger. I want them to be adopted together. She is eating solid food now, but she is so small that she can’t be spayed yet. She and her sib need to go to a quiet, secure home because they are going to be small, gentle cats. They both are socialized and purr.

I am a volunteer at a sanctuary for unadoptable cats. Though I am not formally associated with any official rescue, I have been part of several large scale rescues of feral cats around Mason Co. Washington where I live. We are Appalachia West out here and overrun with cats.

I got an email about a lady in town who had upwards of forty cats on her property. She’s not a hoarder; she’s a kind-hearted lady who started out feeding strays—and trying to get them fixed—but she couldn’t keep up with their reproduction. She went from two to forty plus in one year.

Most are feral. A friend and I have gotten twenty-two off the property so far. I am driving them into Tacoma to NW Spay and Neuter, and my friend is placing the cats in barns and outbuildings through BarnCats. She has vouchers that are helping with costs.

Of the cats rescued so far, ten are kittens. Five I snatched up because they were visibly sick, small, and outdoors—at risk of being killed by a raccoon or owl. I call them the Fab Five, and I think they are the survivors of three litters. I had them in my bathroom for a while, nursing them back to health,  Kitten Rescue of Mason Co, was a HUGE help to me since I’ve never cared for such young kittens before. They gave me food, medicine, and lots of advice! Kitten Rescue has around one hundred kittens in their care, so they can’t help me place the Fab Five in homes.

The other five kittens are with their mom at the cat sanctuary. Their mom, Sunny, is a beautiful Siamese mix with lovely blue eyes, but feral. She will stay at the sanctuary, but her babies will need homes in six weeks or so.

All the kittens are socialized. All are healthy, though some are small for their age and will probably be small adults. None are ready to go to homes yet, but all can be placed before Christmas and three can be place very soon. It is going to be very hard to find homes, given how many cats are in need. I will drive kittens to anywhere in Western Wa. or Portland. If you want, anyone can come visit me on Hartstene Island and meet the kittens. While you are here, I can get you a tour of the Wild Felid Center, since it is located on the grounds of the cat sanctuary. I can give you lunch, too!. Wild Felid Advocacy Center (wildfelids.org)

Wally the Whale, the biggest kitten. He’s a wild one! He is only partially socialized. Sammy is part Siamese, very friendly and playful. He was nearly dead when I got him but has made a great recovery.

Muffet is Sammy’s best friend and they need to be adopted together. She has medium length soft fluffy fur and little white toes. She is a very sweet kitty, a bit shy, but has a wonderful purr.

This picture shows Sunny’s babies playing.

This picture shows her two runts. Two of her kittens are cream colored, two are dove gray and one is a very dark tabby. The smallest runt is tiny and has fluffy gray fur. They are just beginning to play outside the nest.

This last picture is Sunny, Miss Hissy Fit, the mother who started the whole mess.

So anyway if you can find room in your home and your heart for some kittens, please let me know! I’ prefer placing them in pairs and placing them after they are fixed, but will work with people who have good access to a low cost vet. I am serious about the invitation to come visit for an afternoon to meet the kittens—and take in the Wild Felid Center. I can be reached at Lkoerber889 @ aol.com (no spaces, of course)

Thank you, John, for posting this.

Laura, aka wonkie

If you have any questions, ask away!

  • CaseyL
  • Laura Too
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • TaMara
  • WaterGirl
  • wonkie

    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @wonkie: Is it possible to get photos of all the kitties, in case one particular kitty or kitties speaks to someone?

      For the pets that need to be homed together, we would want to post those together.  But they could be in separate photos.

    CaseyL

      CaseyL

      Oh, wonkie, those are adorable kittens!  And you do great work with your rescue operations.  I’m in your area, but already have two (elderly) cats who would not take well to newcomers, so I am wracking my brain to think of anyone I know who might be interested.

    wonkie

      wonkie

      @WaterGirl: I tried to copy and paste photos into a comment but it didn’t work. There doesnt seem to be a way to get from the commnets to my photos. BTW I am hampered a bit by lack of glasses. I lost my glasses so everything is a bit of a blur right now, I can email pictures to anyone.

