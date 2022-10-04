Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The words do not have to be perfect.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Brett Favre, Confident White Man

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Brett Favre, Confident White Man

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

(h/t Scout211)

Why it matters: The former Green Bay Packers quarterback is at the center of Mississippi’s biggest-ever public corruption case…

Context: Herschmann, 58, based in Austin, was one of Trump’s most trusted aides, and represented Trump at his first impeachment trial. His White House title was senior adviser…

He has been subpoenaed by the federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Herschmann and Favre were connected by mutual friends.

Dave Roth at Defector, back in April, on “Brett Favre And The Thin Line Between “Making Plays” And “Massive Fraud”“:

It was generally to his credit, and essential to his appeal, that Brett Favre played football like someone who might eventually wind up implicated in some kind of sprawling fraud. This had less to do with any latent thread of malice in him than it did with a sort of profound and even heroic incapacity for forethought, though that the latter opens the door for the former does tend to diminish the charm a bit. As a football player, Favre gave a lot and took away a bit less, but he was sufficiently charismatic to be graded on a curve that accounted for his inherent heedlessness; he was great enough that how and who he was came to qualify the moments in which he fell short for increasingly predictable reasons, in increasingly predictable ways.

Favre’s mythos is only helped by the fact that so few people in any line of work get this kind of dispensation. The American Dream has always, at its heart, been about not just being able to do whatever you want to do, but about being able to get away with it. It’s a lot more fun to imagine the liberation of living that way than it is to live in the wreckage that sort of behavior reliably leaves behind. When a critical mass of neighbors and bosses and leaders are operating like that, you are not and will never be safe, primarily because you will never be taken into consideration at all. All that manic playmaking and Having Fun Out There is done not just in defiance but denial of the very existence of consequences. And so everyone who is not the prime mover—the person making plays—is a potential enemy, or opponent, or just someone who might notice that they are being harmed and then get mad about that. For those who see themselves as the protagonists of reality, the thing is to take your shots downfield, because that is where the points are, but also to insist upon being absolved of any accountability once the ball leaves your hand. You were simply trying to make things happen, as winners do; it would be unfair, it would be un-American, to be held accountable when, as a consequence, those things actually happen. If this is a reckless way to play quarterback, it is a much worse way to do anything more consequential or important than that.

If there is a defense to be made for any of the many people implicated in a massive case of public fraud in Mississippi, it is that none of them really seemed to think very long or hard about what they were doing. This cast of characters—which includes Favre and former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant, as well as two generations of pro wrestling’s DiBiase family, the former Mississippi State linebacker Paul Lacoste, and former Mississippi high school football prodigy and college football cautionary tale Marcus Dupree, along with the usual assortment of creepy local fixers and real estate developers and quackish all-purpose grifters—took tens of millions of dollars in federal funds that were supposed to be spent on the state’s neediest citizens and spent them in all the prosaic and useless ways that such people tend to spend stolen money: on mortgage and car payments, on luxury vacations and luxury rehab stints, and on the churches and fitness boot camps that these local heroes owned. In Favre’s case, that money became both an investment in a scammy biomedical startup and the funds behind his donation towards a new facility for the women’s volleyball team at Southern Miss, on which his daughter Breleigh played.

This was all made possible through serial and systemic corruption in the state’s Department of Human Services and facilitated by the creation of a vast and inverted infrastructure of nonprofit institutions that worked tirelessly, for years, to make sure that money did not reach the people it was intended to help, and instead disappeared into the pockets and projects of various well-heeled and well-connected parties. Those parties did all this as oafishly and overtly and lazily as possible—that is, in ways that suggested they did not believe they could possibly get caught, or that it would matter if they did. So far, they’ve been right…

In 1996, when Bill Clinton signed welfare reform into law, 33,000 adults in Mississippi received federal assistance. Within a decade, that number was 8,500. In 2017, the Mississippi Department of Human Services accepted just 1.42 percent of welfare applications, the lowest figure in the nation. That year, 11,700 families applied for Temporary Assistance For Needy Families funds and 167 were approved. In 2018, fewer than four percent of Mississippi children living in poverty received any TANF benefits. Wolfe told the former Mississippi congressman Ronnie Shows that just 208 adults in the state received TANF in 2021; benefits for a family of three are currently capped at $260 per month. Given the volume of federal funding that sluiced through the state’s Department of Human Services, and given that the department and the broader state apparatus was determined not to give that money to anyone who needed it, it is difficult to imagine any kind of non-corrupt outcome…

Consequences, qualifications, justification—those were for other people, the less-deserving and leverage-less, who would simply have to try to navigate a wilderness of rules that had been built specifically to exclude them. The various narrowing hoops through which the intended recipients of those funds had to pass in order to get their monthly pittance were part of what the politicians in charge sold to their voters; this was called accountability. And if no poor family was deserving of those $260 per month, then the people in charge would simply use it in ways that would benefit the greater good, for instance by letting Brett Favre shore up his Girldad credentials…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • brendancalling
  • Cameron
  • Eunicecycle
  • hells littlest angel
  • JoyceH
  • MattF
  • MisterDancer
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Spanky
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      Eunicecycle

      Eric Herschman takes a hit in my estimation. I know everyone is entitled to a defense, but you know if an actual welfare recipient received one dollar more than they should have, they’d be prosecuted. Brett Favre knew exactly what was happening and stole millions of dollars, but doesn’t deserve to be prosecuted?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I kinda liked Panda Man whenever the J6 committee showed clips of his testimony. But even as I watched and enjoyed, I knew it was very wrong of me. Thank goodness he’s shown his true colours while there was still time for me to escape. (True confessions: There was a time in my life when I liked Michael Avanatti, too. It didn’t last long, but it hurt when I realised I had fallen for the sizzle, while the only thing on the plate was a chewed-over piece of gristle.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      hells littlest angel

      How many days had Herschmann gone without being a shitty human being? Probably longer than he ever had before. The poor guy just cracked.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      At least the Truth, such as it is, is now public knowledge. I doubt that the Mississippi legal system will punish the various malefactors, but it’s possible that a scapegoat will be found. Unlikely to be Mr. Favre, though.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MisterDancer

      I’m always a little taken back when people say “where’s the justice? Why aren’t these people IN JAIL?”

      The American Justice System — it’s laws, and their enforcement — aren’t built to take down a Favre, or a Trump. Look at what it took to take down Capone!

      It’s why I take the above as positive, in some ways; at least these wankers got ink printed, and that by the barrelful, about their misdeeds.

      Will they “go to jail”? Hell if I know. But my Parents recall a time when sucking money from Black folx was just how things were done, and I personally suspect a lot of the time we assumed things got even and “fair”, this kind of crap was still going on.

      Boss Hogg Is Real. And I’d bet anything our history is littered with people like him, grifting off the public…and not just in the American South.

      So you keep shining lights. Keep putting money into real journalism like the Mississippi Free Press (who I understand broke this story?), or Mississippi Today. Keep circulating these tapes of malfeasance, and don’t let the fact that our justice system oft isn’t, make you cold and callous.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      brendancalling

      I’m not giving a second of my attention to either of those pustulent pimples on the earth’s ass.

      Loretta Lynn has died. She’ll be remembered a lot longer, and for better reasons, than Fuckstick and his lawyer.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have won the Nobel Prize in physics for their landmark achievements in quantum mechanics – the study of the behavior of particles and atoms – the organizing committee announced in Stockholm on Tuesday.

       

      The trio won for their experiments with what’s known as entanglement – a mind-boggling phenomenon when two particles behave as one and affect each other, even though they can be at a vast distance to one another, on opposite sides of the planet or even the solar system.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JoyceH

      @Suzanne: I confess to being a huge Avenatti fan girl in the early days. But – context.  That was back when we were waiting and waiting and waiting for Mueller, who was being all ethical and silent and enigmatic, and Avenatti was out there sticking it to Trump with such gusto! He was what we needed at the time.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      West of the Rockies

      I don’t like Favre’s stupid face.

      Also, why is it never enough?  Good health, 100 million in the bank, fame… But, no.  Favre gotta scam for more.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      zhena gogolia

      Not really OT
      Gisele Bündchen Has Hired a Divorce Lawyer, Tom Brady ‘Trying to Figure Out What to Do’: Sources

      Sources tell PEOPLE that Bündchen has hired a divorce lawyer after months of tension between her and husband Brady

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      @Baud: The trio won for their experiments with what’s known as entanglement – a mind-boggling phenomenon when two particles behave as one and affect each other, even though they can be at a vast distance to one another, on opposite sides of the planet or even the solar system.

      Penelope Cruz has such an effect on me and as best as I know, she’s a vast distance away. Not returning my calls so cannot comment on whether the effect is reciprocal–no, no, no Nobel.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.