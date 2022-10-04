In a late comment today, Greg Landsman (OH-01) was suggested for inclusion in this list. My first thought again was “yes!” But it’s now Oct 4, so I think maybe we should wait for the quarterly fundraising figures, which we should be seeing really soon.

Let’s see what Mary Peltola’s race and Greg Landsman’s race look like funding-wise, and then decide. If our money can make a difference, I would love to see us add both of them. If it turns out that they are swimming in money, we’ll let others support them and we’ll donate where our money isn’t salt in the ocean.

Information from Kathleen:

Ironically, the new map for OH#1 favors Landsman. Cook rates OH#1 a tossup. Here is link to excellent article which includes video of Landsman debunking Chabot’s lie that he voted to defund police:

Here’s some information on Greg Landsman from the Red to Blue Report:

Greg Landsman is running to flip Ohio’s 1st District from Red to Blue. He has dedicated his career to making life better for children and families and is running to make sure the residents of OH-01 are well-represented in Washington. His GOP opponent, Steve Chabot was first elected 27 years ago and has spent his entire career fighting against the interests of his constituents. He voted against the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, proving how out of touch he is with this southern Ohio district. Chabot even voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. It’s clear that Greg is the type of leader OH-01 needs now. After decades of advocating for issues affecting children and youth, Greg was elected to the Cincinnati City Council. During his tenure on city council, Greg advanced comprehensive legislation on issues like eviction prevention, good government ethics, criminal justice, and equitable, growth-centered development. He fought consistently for youth jobs, affordable housing, comprehensive preschool, domestic violence prevention, small business support, and helped raise wages for city workers and strengthen relationships with local labor unions. Since being redrawn, OH-01 has shifted and the divide has narrowed, giving Greg a real opportunity to unseat Chabot. There are easily 100,000 new voters who have never voted for Chabot. The GOP spent over $10 million to keep Chabot in this seat in 2020 and are expected to spend even more to attack Greg’s record of fighting for families and putting their interests first. Greg Landsman needs to raise at least $3.5 million to flip OH-01 from Red to Blue.

We met the $1,000 match – thank you to the matching angel! Thanks to that and your donations, we were able to pause two more people – Susan Wild (PA-07) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03) – which gives us a chance to get everyone to the goal amount.

Here’s where we stand right now:

Unless you customize the amounts, donations to this thermometer will be split 7 ways.

These 6 have reached at least $4,500 each, so they are currently paused on the list.

*Marcy Kaptur (OH-09)

*Sharice Davids (KS-03)

*Gabe Vasquez (NM-02)

*Elaine Luria (VA-02)

*Susan Wild (PA-07)

*Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03)

*Mercedes Krause (NV-02)

Current Recipients

Josh Riley (NY-19)

Eric Sorenson (IL-17)

Tony Vargas (NE-02)

Yadira Caraveo (CO-08)

Susie Lee (NV-03)

Emilia Sykes (OH-13)

Up for Consideration Once Fundraising Figures are Released

Mary Peltola (AK-01)

Greg Landsman (OH-01)

Winnable House Races Purple Districts

If you want to learn more about the folks on the list, click on the Targeted Political Fundraising Fall 2022 tag up top and check out some of the other posts in this series.

Here’s where we’re at right now:

Reminder: our next thermometer will be Election Protection in Key States, which will be a series like this one. Only we’ll be rolling out key races that have a huge impact on election protections, like Secretary of State, Attorney General, Governor, and possibly pivotal judges on state Supreme Courts.

All of the targeted fundraising thermometers for this fall (so far) are in the sidebar, and also at the link below.

