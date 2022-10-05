A quick one tonight. I have quite a backlog going on now, so I’ll slowly work my way through them. If you’ve sent me an email, I do respond so you know I’ve got it and then file it in my “Kindness File” and will use it eventually. I just didn’t want anyone to think I’ve ignored their submissions.

And just a reminder if you send me something, please try to find a source that is not subscription based – it difficult to share those.

I may have shared this one early on, but I didn’t see it in the earlier posts, so we’ll start tonight off it with it:

Guy’s security camera catches kid tearing it up on his driveway almost every day, so he decides to do something about it. pic.twitter.com/ZDVb7zLgZo — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 27, 2020

As the baseball season wraps up, I have quite a few wonderful moments to share, somehow the languid pace of the sport lends itself to lots of sweet moments. I want to do a full post of them. But I’ll share this one that both ghost cat AND Steeplejack sent me:

A wholesome story about a baseball finding its way home pic.twitter.com/JcSsncqx1K — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 17, 2022

And this young girl has a heart beyond her years:

This little angel learned sign language, so that she could talk to the Deaf delivery man They tell each other to have a good day, and then the delivery man applauds the little girl for signing 🥰 Kindness and inclusiveness matter

❤️🤟❤️ pic.twitter.com/wU6EbD3oX9 — Jess 💫 (@its_jessi_grace) September 21, 2022

Adam sent me this one, it made me super happy at the end of a very long, frustrating day:

I’m really happy this tweet is doing well because when I get an alert it pops up on my Apple Watch like this pic.twitter.com/1RCpyZQ5Uq — Maladroithe (@Maladroithe) May 31, 2022

I’m pretty sure this is how The Partridge Family started. From OzarkHillbilly:

FAMILY BAND:Ryan taught his mom Andrea how to play the drums so they could form a band during quarantine. Dad joined a few months later learning the bass & now they form the band 'Mommas Boy' out of New Zealand. Parents had 0 musical experience before this pic.twitter.com/D8IFNY0ZdP — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 13, 2022

And finally, in honor of a friend who is going through chemo right now, this mom being, well, a mom:

“Life does not come with an user guide, it comes with a mother." pic.twitter.com/syb90zKgNK — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) May 5, 2022

I think that’s plenty for tonight. Just an FYI, today is Trixie’s birthday, she’s a year old. I’m going to pull out her panda, it’s stuffed in the closet, and see if I can’t get her to sit still for a photo. If I can, you’ll see it below. If not…well, I’ll update you when you can see her in all her gangliness. She is a true velcro-Dane and would spend her entire day plastered to me, Scout or Jasper if we didn’t all protest at the lack of oxygen.

Success!

Be kind. Especially to yourself.