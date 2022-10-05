Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let there be snark.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

It’s the corruption, stupid.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

No one could have predicted…

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

The willow is too close to the house.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / We All Need A Little Kindness / Acts of Kindness: Kids Just Make It All Better

Acts of Kindness: Kids Just Make It All Better

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: 

A quick one tonight. I have quite a backlog going on now, so I’ll slowly work my way through them. If you’ve sent me an email, I do respond so you know I’ve got it and then file it in my “Kindness File” and will use it eventually. I just didn’t want anyone to think I’ve ignored their submissions.

And just a reminder if you send me something, please try to find a source that is not subscription based – it difficult to share those.

I may have shared this one early on, but I didn’t see it in the earlier posts, so we’ll start tonight off it with it:

As the baseball season wraps up, I have quite a few wonderful moments to share, somehow the languid pace of the sport lends itself to lots of sweet moments. I want to do a full post of them. But I’ll share this one that both ghost cat AND Steeplejack sent me:

And this young girl has a heart beyond her years:

Adam sent me this one, it made me super happy at the end of a very long, frustrating day:

I’m pretty sure this is how The Partridge Family started. From OzarkHillbilly:

And finally, in honor of a friend who is going through chemo right now, this mom being, well, a mom:

I think that’s plenty for tonight. Just an FYI, today is Trixie’s birthday, she’s a year old. I’m going to pull out her panda, it’s stuffed in the closet, and see if I can’t get her to sit still for a photo. If I can, you’ll see it below. If not…well, I’ll update you when you can see her in all her gangliness. She is a true velcro-Dane and would spend her entire day plastered to me, Scout or Jasper if we didn’t all protest at the lack of oxygen.

Acts of Kindness: Kids Just Make It All Better

Acts of Kindness: Kids Just Make It All Better 1

Success!

 

Be kind. Especially to yourself.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Balconesfault
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • FelonyGovt
  • Jim Appleton
  • Lyrebird
  • NutmegAgain
  • rikyrah
  • Rob
  • schrodingers_cat
  • TaMara
  • terraformer
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    5. 5.

      Jim Appleton

      Thank you, T.

      I’d seen the driveway video,  it still made me weep.

      I love that life is the opportunity to do stuff like that, wish that a lot of us weren’t incapable.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It’s been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt, and erased again. But baseball has marked the time.

      This field, this game — it’s a part of our past. It reminds us of all that once was good, and it could be again.

      ~ Field of Dreams​

      Reply
    11. 11.

      terraformer

      It’s stuff like this that gives me hope sometimes, however trite that sounds

      I keep seeing “kindness matters” and at first kind of laughed at it, but *damn* given all the horrible things that horrible people have been doing the past few years in particular, makes this stuff even *more* valuable, methinks

      Reply
    12. 12.

      FelonyGovt

      Trixie is darling!

      I love heartwarming baseball stories almost as much as I love baseball!

      Thank you for these, TaMara. With so much suckage out there it’s so nice to see good news and happy things.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NutmegAgain

      I love the happy-feelings videos. I especially like seeing Trixie–what a star.

      And some (dog) news around here:  I am most likely going to foster a ~5 yo male Newfoundland who was just pulled from a puppy mill situation.  And I learned about a Lab rescue the next town over, and spotted a senior lady that I would really like to add to my household. Of course, I can’t add them both at once, and my first commitment was to foster the boy. So I have to be patient. not easy!

      I have fostered a female out of a puppy mill situation–talk about heart rending, OMGawd. But not a male.  If anybody around has fostered or adopted a grown male from a puppy mill I would love to hear about it.

      Meanwhile I’ll get a chance to try out my new *aluminum* pooper scoop. You know you’ve fallen way down the dog-well when a shiny new scooper makes you all happy~

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Balconesfault

      At first I wondered if this video was going to be about some jerk putting up traps or blockades for the kid. My heart was joyous when I could see what he actually did!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TaMara

      @NutmegAgain: A Newfy!!! How wonderful.

      I rescued a racing greyhound, who was then used for breeding (because he was a winner). Spent most of his first 4 years in a crate, never in a house.

      We had to teach him how to live in a house – the first time he saw a mirror! Hilarity! He didn’t understand that not any empty space was where he could pee. He figured, not where he slept, he could pee.

      It took him all of about a week to adapt to being in a house, and like all greyhounds became a couch potato.  Once we showed him where to potty and that he could wander all over the house and the yard, he just took right to it.

      Also – find out if you can, when he was neutered. It takes males anywhere from a month to three months to lose the urge to do all those boy things and calm the F down.

      I swear Bixby was still 90% testosterone for 90 days post-surgery. That boy!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.