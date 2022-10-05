A quick one tonight. I have quite a backlog going on now, so I’ll slowly work my way through them. If you’ve sent me an email, I do respond so you know I’ve got it and then file it in my “Kindness File” and will use it eventually. I just didn’t want anyone to think I’ve ignored their submissions.
And just a reminder if you send me something, please try to find a source that is not subscription based – it difficult to share those.
I may have shared this one early on, but I didn’t see it in the earlier posts, so we’ll start tonight off it with it:
Guy’s security camera catches kid tearing it up on his driveway almost every day, so he decides to do something about it. pic.twitter.com/ZDVb7zLgZo
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 27, 2020
As the baseball season wraps up, I have quite a few wonderful moments to share, somehow the languid pace of the sport lends itself to lots of sweet moments. I want to do a full post of them. But I’ll share this one that both ghost cat AND Steeplejack sent me:
A wholesome story about a baseball finding its way home pic.twitter.com/JcSsncqx1K
— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 17, 2022
And this young girl has a heart beyond her years:
This little angel learned sign language, so that she could talk to the Deaf delivery man
They tell each other to have a good day, and then the delivery man applauds the little girl for signing 🥰
Kindness and inclusiveness matter
❤️🤟❤️ pic.twitter.com/wU6EbD3oX9
— Jess 💫 (@its_jessi_grace) September 21, 2022
Adam sent me this one, it made me super happy at the end of a very long, frustrating day:
I’m really happy this tweet is doing well because when I get an alert it pops up on my Apple Watch like this pic.twitter.com/1RCpyZQ5Uq
— Maladroithe (@Maladroithe) May 31, 2022
I’m pretty sure this is how The Partridge Family started. From OzarkHillbilly:
FAMILY BAND:Ryan taught his mom Andrea how to play the drums so they could form a band during quarantine. Dad joined a few months later learning the bass & now they form the band 'Mommas Boy' out of New Zealand. Parents had 0 musical experience before this pic.twitter.com/D8IFNY0ZdP
— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 13, 2022
And finally, in honor of a friend who is going through chemo right now, this mom being, well, a mom:
“Life does not come with an user guide, it comes with a mother."
— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) May 5, 2022
I think that’s plenty for tonight. Just an FYI, today is Trixie’s birthday, she’s a year old. I’m going to pull out her panda, it’s stuffed in the closet, and see if I can’t get her to sit still for a photo. If I can, you’ll see it below. If not…well, I’ll update you when you can see her in all her gangliness. She is a true velcro-Dane and would spend her entire day plastered to me, Scout or Jasper if we didn’t all protest at the lack of oxygen.
Success!
Be kind. Especially to yourself.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings