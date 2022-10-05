If you want to know how the Ukrainian offensives are going, the Russian general distress call has gone out to all fellow travelers. https://t.co/zKaKSI9auN — Fred from Oleksandrivka (@LesserFrederick) October 3, 2022

A sign of Russian colonialism is that politicians and propagandists really did not understand that people in other countries are allowed to defend themselves when Russia invades. — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) October 3, 2022





It’s fascinating that it seems to be mostly those who were saying in February that Russia was so strong that Ukraine should be sacrificed that are now saying that Ukraine can’t be made too strong to save poor Putin from humiliation — Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) October 3, 2022

I think what it shows is that the realists have no understanding of war. First they made it sound easy; with the awesome Russian army streaking forward like in some video game and taking whatever they wanted. Now they act like it’s some tap you can turn off and on with Ukraine. Doesn’t work like that. You can’t just dial it up and down easily. Tell me what support in particular you want to stop to slow Ukraine down? Final thing on this. To show how difficult trying to control a war is, actually NATO aid has been sent in an attempt not to embarrass the Russians. There have been strict limits on the aid given (no advanced fixed wing or AFV, certain ammo limited) and a relatively Small number of advanced systems such as HIMARS. The reality is that the Ukrainians have been better using their limited aid that most expected, and have humiliated the Russians regardless. This has not been full throttle support for Ukraine.

British expat, former Beijing resident, now living in DC:

a certain percentage of the 'Russia is going to use nukes any day now!' discourse is about Americans being upset the story isn't about them https://t.co/UYE2NCd17j — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) October 4, 2022

also pundits are much happier discussing things that haven't happened because reality can't get in the way; they were more comfortable with the *possibility* of Ukraine invasion than with talking about the reality. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) October 4, 2022

unless and until ukraine signals that they believe there is a meaningful avenue for diplomacy worth pursuing, leftists — yes, leftists — need to shut the fuck up and sit down https://t.co/YoIAZs6j0G — GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) October 3, 2022

the denial on the left of ukrainian agency and sovereignty from the very beginning of the war has been unseemly and disgraceful from the jump like, it is worth restating, again and again and for however long it takes, that russia’s intent from the beginning of the war has been the annihilation of ukraine as a country and a national identity. that he has so badly fucked up the execution at every turn doesn’t change that it’s not savvy analysis to insist that ukraine should give up and submit because they are better at both throwing and taking punches than russia thought they would be the ukrainians know better than anyone else in the world right now what this war will cost them, and what they should realistically expect from russia in a negotiation. any person who refers to this war as a proxy war is lying to themselves about how this war started, why it started, how it is being conducted, and has nothing useful to contribute about how it will end

"If you don't let Russia do whatever it wants, you will bring down nuclear war upon us" is as tired a fellow traveler trope now as it was 60 years ago. — Fred from Oleksandrivka (@LesserFrederick) October 4, 2022