Foreign Affairs Open Thread: 'Anti-War' Leftists, Once Again Doing Their Cause No Good

I think what it shows is that the realists have no understanding of war. First they made it sound easy; with the awesome Russian army streaking forward like in some video game and taking whatever they wanted. Now they act like it’s some tap you can turn off and on with Ukraine.

Doesn’t work like that. You can’t just dial it up and down easily. Tell me what support in particular you want to stop to slow Ukraine down?

Final thing on this. To show how difficult trying to control a war is, actually NATO aid has been sent in an attempt not to embarrass the Russians. There have been strict limits on the aid given (no advanced fixed wing or AFV, certain ammo limited) and a relatively

Small number of advanced systems such as HIMARS. The reality is that the Ukrainians have been better using their limited aid that most expected, and have humiliated the Russians regardless. This has not been full throttle support for Ukraine.

British expat, former Beijing resident, now living in DC:

the denial on the left of ukrainian agency and sovereignty from the very beginning of the war has been unseemly and disgraceful from the jump

like, it is worth restating, again and again and for however long it takes, that russia’s intent from the beginning of the war has been the annihilation of ukraine as a country and a national identity. that he has so badly fucked up the execution at every turn doesn’t change that

it’s not savvy analysis to insist that ukraine should give up and submit because they are better at both throwing and taking punches than russia thought they would be

the ukrainians know better than anyone else in the world right now what this war will cost them, and what they should realistically expect from russia in a negotiation.

any person who refers to this war as a proxy war is lying to themselves about how this war started, why it started, how it is being conducted, and has nothing useful to contribute about how it will end

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Yes it’s true, the Russian are committing unspeakable atrocities against women and children, but at least they’re not engaging in any barbaric acts like telephone metadata.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      I made the very bad decision to read the thread from that Chamberlain douche and holy Lord. What an insufferable gasbag. And any time someone replied to him pointing out what an ignorant asshole he sounds like, he just doubles down. Also, at one point, @-ing the diplomat who told Musk to fuck off, he says “You’re the ones who got into a war you couldn’t win on your own, you don’t get to dictate terms to us.”

      I have never wanted to kick someone in the nuts more than I do this guy right now.

      Another Scott

      IIRC, Obama tried to tell VVP that his foreign adventures in Syria weren’t going to end well. He could have learned a lesson there and not re-invaded Ukraine. But hubris is a hell of a drug.

      TheSoufanCenter.org (from 9/28):

      After more than a decade of civil war and what has been widely reported for the past several years as a re-capture of most of Syria by President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, the government’s fortunes, and the welfare of Syria’s citizens, are jeopardized by a complex mix of events and agendas. Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, chair of the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic, told the U.N. Human Rights Council on September 22: “The war is not over despite a general reduction in fighting. Hostilities are intensifying on several fronts.” A recent U.N. report covering events in early 2022 states, “Insecurity continued in government-controlled areas, particularly in the south of the country…The repositioning of Russian forces [in the south] demonstrated the fragility of current security arrangements, as did the continued reliance on Government-affiliated militias and armed groups, who are implicated, among others, in a booming drug trade.” In northern Syria, government forces have continued to battle the opposition that is confined largely to Idlib province, but enjoys the backing of neighboring Turkey. Much of eastern Syria is controlled by a mix of militias backed by Russia, the Syrian government, Iran, Turkey, and the United States – all of which are using Syrian militias as proxy forces against their regional adversaries or Islamic State forces still active in parts of Syria.

      Russia’s major setbacks in its war in Ukraine have caused significant concern, although not panic, in Damascus. Iranian intervention in the Syrian civil conflict in 2013 helped stave off Assad’s defeat, but it has been Russian air strikes and ground units that helped Assad recapture much of the country by 2018. In need of more forces in Ukraine, Moscow has been redeploying some of the estimated 60,000 military personnel that were based in Syria at the height of the civil conflict since mid-2022. In May, the independent Moscow Times reported that several Russian military units had been relocated from bases across Syria to three airports on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, for ongoing transfer to Ukraine. In September, coinciding with Russia’s announcement of a “partial mobilization” of Russian reservists, news outlets reported that Russia decided to move units of its 217th Paratroop Regiment from Syria to Ukraine. Russia also has used its veto power on the U.N. Security Council to constrain a U.N.-backed cross-border aid program as pressure on the international community to engage diplomatically with the Assad government and reintegrate it into the regional and international fold. Yet, Russian pressure on Assad to compromise with his political opposition – a pre-requisite to ending the civil conflict completely – has been unsuccessful to date.

      […]

      It’s not over in Syria, and it won’t be over in Ukraine until VVP’s troops leave. He really should be scoping out plans for a dash to Dubai for a cushy life in exile while he still can. Of course, he won’t, because that would be too sensible a thing to do.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

