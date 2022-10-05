Photo taken by Evan Vucci of AP. Not photoshopped!

I am reminded of my niece’s favorite book when she was little. Ann Likes Red.

It starts with Ann likes red. Red, red, red. (and it goes on from there)

Ron looks sad. Sad, sad, sad.

h/t for the above tweet from MazeDancer

🐇

Okay, this one was photoshopped:

When photoshop is used for good it is so much fun. 😆 pic.twitter.com/AShriCoxjt — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) October 5, 2022

For those of you who don’t click into twitter, here’s the full picture:

Apologies to Betty Cracker for stepping into DeSantis territory. I accidentally left a letter out of his name which left the name a DeSatis, which is awfully close to you know what.

