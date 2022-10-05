Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How Petty Am I When It Comes to Desantis? (Answer: Very!)

Photo taken by Evan Vucci of AP.  Not photoshopped!

I am reminded of my niece’s favorite book when she was little.  Ann Likes Red.

It starts with Ann likes red.  Red, red, red.  (and it goes on from there)

Ron looks sad.  Sad, sad, sad.

h/t for the above tweet from MazeDancer

🐇

Okay, this one was photoshopped:

For those of you who don’t click into twitter, here’s the full picture:

Apologies to Betty Cracker for stepping into DeSantis territory.  I accidentally left a letter out of his name which left the name a DeSatis, which is awfully close to you know what.

Open thread.

      WaterGirl

      Is this the same fellow the was talking with Biden during the “Do not fuck with a Biden” conversation?  Did someone say that fellow is the mayor of Ft. Myers?

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, remember the baby formula crisis?…

      WH.gov:

      Today, President Biden is announcing that his Administration sourced a flight, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula to transport Nestlé Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula from Netherlands to Newark, NJ via a flight on September 29. This delivery included in total approximately 101,000 pounds of Nestlé formula, the equivalent of approximately 1.4 million 8-ounce bottles. The products are intended for healthcare purposes.

      Beginning in May, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the agency is exercising enforcement discretion so that Nestlé can export additional infant formula into the U.S. Nestlé will import both standard and specialty infant formulas including Nestlé NAN SupremePro 1 and NAN SupremePro 2, Nestlé NAN EXPERTpro SensiPro, Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior, Vitaflo PKU start, Gerber Good Start Gentle and Gerber Good Start Extensive HA, and Nestlé SMA Nutrition Althéra. Over time Nestlé plans to bring approximately more than 42 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents into the U.S. market.

      President Biden launched Operation Fly Formula to speed up the import of infant formula and start getting more formula to stores as soon as possible. Under Operation Fly Formula, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the General Services Administration (GSA), and the Department of Defense (DOD) are partnering to pick up overseas infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves, hospitals, and home health care providers faster. By September 29, Operation Fly Formula will have transported more than 97.9 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents to the U.S.

      […]

      (Emphasis added.)

      It’s important to recognize the power of the federal government to act quickly when there are problems. And to do what we can to make sure that government at all levels is staffed by sensible people who use that power correctly and effectively.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      First one is more damning than the white boots. My sense of politics right now is voters right and left are getting feed up with the politics of petty spite.

      I heard the second one was Ron was going to a try out for the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders after the visit. So no bigy.

      WaterGirl

      @jackmac: I’m not sure I would look much better than he does in those hip boots, but I love that photo of him so much

      I’m just sad that not enough folks will see it.  I may have to use it again somewhere tomorrow.

