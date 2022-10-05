Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just How Corrupt Are They

This is going to be a nice public display:

Former President Donald J. Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the litigation over sensitive documents that the F.B.I. seized from his Florida estate, saying that an appeals court had lacked jurisdiction to remove them from a special master’s review.

But Mr. Trump’s lawyers did not ask the Supreme Court to overturn the most important part of the appeals court’s intervention: its decision to free the Justice Department to continue using documents with classification markings in its criminal investigation of Mr. Trump’s handling of government records.

The new filing was technical, saying that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, in Atlanta, had not been authorized to stay aspects of a judge’s order appointing a special master to review all materials that the F.B.I. had seized in its search of Mr. Trump’s residence, Mar-a-Lago.

Again, IANAL and just an idiot online, but this is another opportunity for the Supreme Court to show their arse. It is, from what I understand, for them to rule narrowly in Trump’s favor and simply be applying the law. Where we’ll see just how awful they are is if they take this and use it as another opportunity to just make shit up. That Clarence Thomas has not recused himself is already a sign of what I think they will do.

As to what Trump is trying to accomplish with this, I have no clue. If I were to guess, it is to delay, but more importantly to just get a “win” from the Supreme Court, regardless of how little that “win” actually means. Remember, Trump does not care about the law. Trump cares about people’s perception of him and how he can use things like a decision in his favor to shape the narrative about how he is being persecuted and look EVEN THE SUPREME COURT AGREES WITH ME, knowing full well none of his supporters and most of the media won’t be bothered to figure out what the Court ruling actually means.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      A Ghost to Most

      Christian supremacists are irredeemable fascists. They will continue to double down until they are crushed.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      topclimber

      I am just doing this so someone else can be second.

      Well, that didn’t work. Or did it? The coveted runner-up slot is mine, ha ha!

      Also, too: Trump may be going for the century mark in terms of how many cases he has lost since November 2020.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      So many court cases to follow, but wasn’t the 11th circuit ruling by a panel (in curiam, IIRC)? SCOTUS should properly find the petition premature and boot it back to the 11th circuit pending an en banc ruling.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sdhays

      I am clearly not a lawyer, but I don’t understand how an appeals court can’t be authorized to stay a district court order. I thought that was a big part of the job.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      artem1s

      The only thing I can see they might be able to accomplish is get an opinion that establishes post presidency executive privilege in some way? He’s trying for a reversal or weakening of the previous ruling on releasing documents for the 1/6 investigation.  Given this court’s ability to Twister itself into one time exceptions to keep GQPers happy, I imagine they are capable of pulling almost anything out of their own asses.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      The Moar You Know

      Again, IANAL and just an idiot online, but this is another opportunity for the Supreme Court to show their arse.

      And they have.  Justice Thomas gets the plea, he handles that circuit.  He’s said he’ll decide whether to take it up in a week or so.  No hurry.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      Shall once again highly recommend the 1950s radio play The Investigator, at the time a scathing satire on Joe McCarthy, which today can be heard as a no less pointed stiletto aimed at you know who.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cain

      @The Moar You Know:
      Yeah, so it’s Thomas whose wife is involved in sedition peddling and who has close ties with Trump. He better recuse himself – otherwise whatever the fuck Alito and Roberts say – the court is showing its bias for Trump.

      ETA #10! OMG – I’m calling my mom.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anonymous At Work

      I am a lawyer and am unclear on the matter too.  The Youthful Federalist, Judge Cannon, ruled outside her technical jurisdiction (Presidential Papers disputes goes to the DC Circuit) and ruled in equity instead, so there’s no law that preempts the 11th Circuit.  Cannon’s Special Master order was final but subject to revision based on TFG’s whining, but the order was final (can’t appeal a non-final order).

      And I can’t get to the NYT article to read more deeply into it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SFAW

      @NotMax: ​
       
      We actually had the vinyl/LP of that opus, I remember listening to it once, in my early teens. For some reason, I had (until a few minutes ago) associated it with Stan Freberg, but Wikipedia tells me I wuz worng.

      Reply

