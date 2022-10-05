This is going to be a nice public display:

Former President Donald J. Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the litigation over sensitive documents that the F.B.I. seized from his Florida estate, saying that an appeals court had lacked jurisdiction to remove them from a special master’s review. But Mr. Trump’s lawyers did not ask the Supreme Court to overturn the most important part of the appeals court’s intervention: its decision to free the Justice Department to continue using documents with classification markings in its criminal investigation of Mr. Trump’s handling of government records. The new filing was technical, saying that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, in Atlanta, had not been authorized to stay aspects of a judge’s order appointing a special master to review all materials that the F.B.I. had seized in its search of Mr. Trump’s residence, Mar-a-Lago.

Again, IANAL and just an idiot online, but this is another opportunity for the Supreme Court to show their arse. It is, from what I understand, for them to rule narrowly in Trump’s favor and simply be applying the law. Where we’ll see just how awful they are is if they take this and use it as another opportunity to just make shit up. That Clarence Thomas has not recused himself is already a sign of what I think they will do.

As to what Trump is trying to accomplish with this, I have no clue. If I were to guess, it is to delay, but more importantly to just get a “win” from the Supreme Court, regardless of how little that “win” actually means. Remember, Trump does not care about the law. Trump cares about people’s perception of him and how he can use things like a decision in his favor to shape the narrative about how he is being persecuted and look EVEN THE SUPREME COURT AGREES WITH ME, knowing full well none of his supporters and most of the media won’t be bothered to figure out what the Court ruling actually means.