Late Night ‘Billionaire Edgelord’ Open Thread: Look! Over There! — A Jackalope Geopolitical Strategery!

by | 6 Comments

I don’t know from ‘dead cat theory’, but it’s objectively true that TSLA shares ‘slid’ on Monday, and everyone’s making fun of his latest crappy robot ‘prototype‘.

Then Bloomberg — the *serious* finance magazine, we’re not talking Forbes here! — mocked his Twitter emails at length, giving the impression that some (not even white!) CEO drone might know more about the company than He Who Must Never Be Mocked…

I’d still bet even odds against Musk actually buying Twitter (who knows if he can afford it, now), but it’s not a surprise that he has ‘allowed his lawyers to persuade him’ to drop his suit…

But will X also serve briefly as a boat?

    1. 1.

      moonbat

      First?

      How delicious would it be to have both Trump and Musk crash and burn in pyres of their own making for X-mas this year?

    3. 3.

      Sebastian

      Oh my goodness, there is so much I could say about all of this. I’ve been elbow-deep in Elon’s machinations for years.

       

      X because he still owns the TLD x.com, one of the few single-letter TLDs. BTW that’s the shitpile of a company he ran, annoying Peter Thiel SO much (Peter was busy getting PayPal off the ground) that Peter decided to buy X and eliminate the nuisance.

      After the acquisition, Elon immediately started scheming a palace coup to oust Peter or the CEO or whoever somehow and put him (Elon) in charge. The details escape me now. He failed at that but cashed out a ridiculous sum of money when PayPal was sold to eBay.

    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Short thread.

      Musk has already terminated that merger agreement at least three times that I remember, so I wonder how eager his lenders and co-investors are to reaffirm their commitments. Serious people actually set aside money when they do that, and this reversal might not last the week.

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 4, 2022

      He mentions that the lawyer’s letter mainly seems to be about pausing/stopping the lawsuit. It still leaves an out for Musk to not buy the company.

      We’ll see.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    5. 5.

      sab

      Praise God everyday that I don’t have to function in and worry about supporting my family within that toxic environment, but Agrawal seems like a hero or at least a seriously good guy.

    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      Twitter has often been a useful social media platform and a way for people on the ground to get the story out. It will be unfortunate if Musk runs it into the ground.

      Tesla might also crash and burn. Not quite sure how I feel about that one. Musk has helped push EVs forward. But many others have done their part.

