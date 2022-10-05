Perito Moreno

Another view of the face. Boats do not go there, because blocks are constantly breaking off. You go out on land, and there’s a walkway across from the face but far enough away and high enough that you won’t be in danger. We were extremely impressed with the Argentinian National Parks administration, in terms of logistics, facilities, managing the tourists, it was all really first rate. The only comical part was the “safety briefing” on the boat. The lake has icebergs in it – if you go overboard you’re dead of hypothermia in about a minute, so I don’t know why they bother.