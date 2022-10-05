I’ve had this set aside for a few days…finally got back to it. Glad I waited because of the bonus video at the bottom (please don’t be eating or drinking while watching it, nausea could be a side effect).

First up, our Republican candidate:

Next, our current Governor (my favorite part is gaymer):

I’m a dad 👨. I’m a proud parent of two awesome kids. Raising them here in Colorado, it is especially important to me that our children can grow up to enjoy this beautiful state we’re lucky enough to call home. pic.twitter.com/fDOu7UwOJH — Jared Polis (@PolisForCO) September 30, 2022

Bonus, this came across my feed last night:

This is not a parody. Actual ad put out by the Republican Party in Michigan in support of their Republican candidate for governor, Trump-backed Tudor Dixon. pic.twitter.com/dMktiVUGDO — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 4, 2022

Seems pretty simple. Please don’t vote for stupid.

I’ll try for a kindness post tonight. It’s a pretty light day, so I should be able to get to it.

