Squishable Open Thread: Compare and Contrast

by | 54 Comments

This post is in: 

I’ve had this set aside for a few days…finally got back to it. Glad I waited because of the bonus video at the bottom (please don’t be eating or drinking while watching it, nausea could be a side effect).

First up, our Republican candidate:

Next, our current Governor (my favorite part is gaymer):

Bonus, this came across my feed last night:

Seems pretty simple. Please don’t vote for stupid.

I’ll try for a kindness post tonight. It’s a pretty light day, so I should be able to get to it.

This is an open thread

 

 

    54Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      The furry thing must be making the rounds on the conservative dark web.

      Republican retracts false claim schools placing litter boxes for ‘furry’ students
      This article is more than 6 months old

      Nebraska’s Bruce Bostelman apologises for repeating rumor that schools accommodating children who self-identify as cats

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Nicole

      “Graham died alone.”

      Am I a terrible person because I laughed?  I think whoever edited this together for the Gratiot County Republicans must be a secret Democrat. The comedic timing on that cut was (chef’s kiss).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jerry

      That Dixon ad is a hilarious waste of money. The people they are trying to reach with that ad will already vote for her (or whatever Trumpie that got trotted out for governor).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I listened to a Bulwark podcast about a focus group of WI Republicans who were Biden>trump voters. They were all more or less gettable for Evers– they like him because he’s no drama– and to a lesser extent Mandela– they were skeptical but really seemed to dislike Johnson.

      At the end one of the group, a teacher, claimed she had seen students, I think high school, claim they “identified” as cats. She had seen it with her very own eyes! I could just picture those kids at Starbucks with their friends. “No, dude! I swear! We totally had Mrs Grundy believing we think we’re cats! Kaylee started purring and I thought Grundy was gonna pass out man!

      ETA: As a Normie-curious observer, I don’t think the ad starring Roseanne Barr’s less-talented cousin and her cosplay Sons of Anarchy Group is gonna win over a lot of voters for Dixon.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      frosty

      Furries. Litter boxes. All I can say is don’t they step back and look at what they’re reading and say “Wha?” But clearly they don’t. Boggles the mind, right?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      zhena gogolia

      @Nicole: The replies are great.

      This conversation was followed by the saddest and least satisfying gangbang in Michigan’s history.
      jasonvan
      @jasonnnvan
      ·
      22h
      Replying to
      @MikeSington
      Is this a Kevin Sorbo movie?

       

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kristine

      In 1st and 2nd grade, some of us girls played ‘horses’ during recess. We galloped around the schoolyard, split into two herds led by the two cool girls. Never tried to eat grass.

      This was at a Catholic grade school in the mid-60s. I can only imagine what some parent might have made of this today.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      I’ll be honest, I get a little apprehensive laughing at Republican content.  Part of me feels like they get off on the attention.

      If I were certain it would increase turnout on our side, I’d feel differently.  But I don’t know if it does.

      ETA: I do recognize the importance of mockery however. It’s a difficult complex issue for me.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: I’m more nervous about content I haven’t seen, my understanding is Dixon is that meme of a rolling dumpster fire in polling, but Heather Cox Richardson said in her latest newsletter that in response to the Walker news, the Club For Growth has sent $2M to Nevada for Spanish-language advertising. I gather Laxalt is, like Kari Lake and Joe Kent, a loon who doesn’t look like one on TV.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Nicole

      @zhena gogolia: And the outfits! I know they were going for “biker,” but…  as a Gen-X latchkey kid, I really, really expected, at any moment, that they would turn to the screen and tell me that, for 4 easy payments of $9.99, I too could have “Rockin’ the Oldies” sent to me in my choice of LP, cassette, or 8-track.  Check or credit card accepted, no COD.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Josie

      Yesterday was my 79th birthday. In another year I’ll be 80. That seems like something unreal that could not be happening to me. I’m stuck feeling 20 years younger than that. Am I being weird or does anyone else feel that way? There is still so much I want to accomplish.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Teezy Skeezy

      The logical conclusion is for Republicans to end all dress up and pretend play for children, because it’s a gateway to drag, and imagination is a gateway to challenging their authority.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      topclimber

      @zhena gogolia: Laugh all you want. The next thing you know kids will be leading others  around on leashes, claiming they are service animals.

      And what about wise-ass kids claiming they are animals so they can exploit the ban on pets at school? Class cutter’s dream!

      Huh, huh?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Last week Foungkin Youngkin hosted a select group of donors and politicians at a “Red Vest Retreat,” at the Keswick Hall Country Club near Charlottesville. The purpose, as one participant put it, was to let donors “kick the tires.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      TaMara

      @Josie: Well, I sure don’t feel my age, and I hope to feel young and vibrant at 79, so no, you’re not weird! Happy birthday and do whatever makes you happy. Age is just a number (joint pain, on the other hand is very real, LOL). Cheers!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Betty Cracker

      Wingnut donors must be making it rain everywhere because DeSantis got a check for $10M this week from some billionaire douchebag, and he already had more than 10 times as much money as Crist and is leading in the polls.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      gene108p

      @frosty:

      Furries. Litter boxes. All I can say is don’t they step back and look at what they’re reading and say “Wha?” But clearly they don’t. Boggles the mind, right?

      The godless commie socialist secular humanist feminazi woke liberal pro-baby-murder crowd is capable of doing anything to further degrade society from traditional family values and faith.

      Look what they’ve already done to the fabric of society!!!!

      Litter boxes in schools aren’t a big step from what they’ve done!!!!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      TaMara

      Hey guys, it looks like comments are once again ending up in moderation. I’ll be around for awhile, but if you find yourself stuck in moderation – let WaterGirl know the site is acting up, she may need to give our tech a jingle.

      <3

      Reply
    36. 36.

      VOR

      The Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota made the same furry – litter box claim recently. Someone on twitter commented that we would have to keep him off email as governor lest he send the entire state budget to a Nigerian prince. He was supposed to speak at an anti-vax conference last weekend, but claimed that was a mistake because he had a family wedding that weekend. Then he posted pictures from the University of Minnesota football game on Saturday, obviously not at a wedding.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      gene108

      @frosty:

      Furries. Litter boxes. All I can say is don’t they step back and look at what they’re reading and say “Wha?” But clearly they don’t. Boggles the mind, right?

      The godless commie socialist secular humanist feminazi woke liberal pro-baby-murder crowd is capable of doing anything to further degrade society from traditional family values and faith.

      Look what they’ve already done to the fabric of society!!!!

      Litter boxes in schools aren’t a big step from what they’ve done!!!!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      emmyelle

      It seems like scaring the crap (LOL) out of people by bring up how these varies identities will interact with toilets and toilet-like devices is their go-to.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Heidi Mom

      @Josie: Happy (belated) birthday!  I’m 71 and feel the same way.  My maternal grandmother lived to be 91, so I’m taking that as my goal.  I remember her saying “When you get old . . . (sigh)” –no more needed to be said about how unpleasant that was.  That was our model of aging, but we have so many more choices and so much better medical care today that it’s no longer like that.  And it feels weird. 

      Reply
    42. 42.

      frosty

      @Josie: Not weird at all. The 20 year anniversaries have all been hard for me. And I still feel like I’m 26.

      20: I’m not a kid any more!

      40: I’m not young any more!

      60: I’m old!!!!!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Heidi Mom

      @Josie: Happy (belated) birthday!  I’m 71 and feel the same way.  My maternal grandmother lived to be 91, so I’m taking that as my goal.  I remember her saying “When you get old . . . (sigh)” –no more needed to be said about how unpleasant that was.  That was our model of aging, but we have so many more choices and so much better medical care today that it’s no longer like that.  And it feels weird. 

      Reply
    44. 44.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Nicole:

      Interesting that you and I both heard that as “Graham died alone.” Colbert used it in his monologue last night and I was sure they were talking about some biker friend of theirs named Graham Bellybunion or something. But I watched again this morning and the closed captions had it as “Gram died alone,” meaning someone’s grandmother, which probably makes more sense.

      Not that anything in that ad actually makes sense.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Josie:

      I turned 80 a couple of months ago, and it is a pretty surreal, even preposterous, thing to wrap one’s head around.

      Yes, there’s a lot I still mean to accomplish in however many years are left to me.

      .

      I should probably start taking better care of myself  :-)

      Reply
    48. 48.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @frosty:

      Furries. Litter boxes.

      🎵 Litter boxes in the classroom,
      Litter boxes for the kitty-katties,
      Litter boxes in the classroom
      For the furries in the schools….       🎶

      —Malvina Reynolds, maybe

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Geminid

      @SiubhanDuinne: Will you climb Stone Mountain? My Atlanta friend used to.

      He says the path up is pretty steep. Now he likes to do his hiking along the Chattahoochee, at the Powers Island unit of the National Recreation Area.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Gin & Tonic

      Worth watching [although inexplicably the captioning takes a clear “incontrovertible fact” and turns it into “in controversial effect.”]

      Russia’s genocide in Ukraine is “an incontrovertible fact. It should be referenced in every news dispatch and every analysis of this war.” Rory Finnin of @Cambridge_Uni with @OKhromeychuk and @ellie_knott at @LSEnews. Full video here: https://t.co/jA8dw44Smp pic.twitter.com/DL3wKH9pr0
      — Cambridge Ukrainian Studies (@CamUkrainistyka) October 5, 2022

      Reply
    51. 51.

      cain

      @Josie: Naw – my dad is 83 and he looks like he’s in his 60s and has the energy of someone in his 50s. He’s writing his 4th book at the moment. He’s a prof so he’s really into his research If he didn’t have that I think he would have not have lasted this long. He has no plans to retire.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Nicole

      @SiubhanDuinne: That’s hilarious that we heard it the same way!  I didn’t even catch that it could be, “Gram” as in “Grandma.”  (Probably because the people in the ad look too old to me to still have living grandparents.  How old was Gram?  108?)

      Reply

