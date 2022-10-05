I was listening to Pod Save America a couple of nights ago, and I could feel my anxiety level rising as the show went on.

Oh. My. God.

Anxiety. Not a way to get us anywhere good!

🐠

Here’s all we know about the election results in November.

We could win both the House and the Senate.

We could lose both the House and the Senate.

We could win the House and lose the Senate.

We could win the Senate and lose the House.

Repeat for Statehouses, Governors, Secretaries of State, Attorneys General, etc.

🐠

THAT IS TRULY ALL WE KNOW.

The polls have been unreliable for quite some time, and everything is on the line.

There could be a blue wave or a red wave; we could win by a landslide or lose by the skin of our teeth.

🐠

WE JUST DON’T KNOW HOW IT WILL TURN OUT.

There are three ways we can influence the outcome:

Our time.

Our money.

Our attitude.

That’s it!

🐠

OPPORTUNITIES

Write LETTERS for Beto O’Rourke

1. Request a batch of 20 letters using this form: https://act.betoorourke.com/go/LetterRequest

2. We will email you a PDF of 20 letters to print and personalize with your hand-written reasons for supporting Beto.

3. You’ll provide postage and envelopes, and hold the letters to be dropped in the mail on October 19th.

You can read our letter writing instructions here: https://act.betoorourke.com/go/LetterWritingHub

You can find our talking points here: https://act.betoorourke.com/go/TalkingPoints

We also hold regular virtual letter writing trainings. To join us, sign up at betoorourke.com/write.

Spend A Week (or More) on the Ground in Arizona

This could be a great opportunity if you are retired our out of work for some reason.

It costs about $1,000 per person for one week, but the cost can be covered by the organization.

Your flight and lodging will be arranged for you. I believe they cover one meal a day, also.

You are given one day of training, and then you are working the ground for the rest of the week.

If anyone is interested, we can share more information.

Write Postcards

Earlier this week we talked about Postcard Patriots. It’s great to have different – and complementary – approaches. Some people will prefer one style, some another. With Postcard Patriots, the writers create their own talking points. With Postcards to Voters, you receive talking points that are pre-approved for use.

Postcards to Voters: Fun, Friendly Reminders to Vote (for Democrats)

Volunteer writers provide their own postcards, stamps, and time.

Writer sign-up is by smartphone or email. You write 1 postcard, with the information PTV provides. As soon as that’s been reviewed for accuracy (normally a short turnaround time), you’ll get the go-ahead to write with PTV.

Postcards to Voters coordinates with Democratic campaigns, including candidates in “red” states. Each campaign provides “talking points” and address lists to PTV. “Scare tactic” messages and negative messaging are prohibited.

Postcards To Voters provides addresses upon request: by smartphone, email, etc. Postcards To Voters also provides the 3 required “talking points” (as OK’d by the specific campaign staff), and a list of optional extras. Sticking to the exact wording is required, as it is part of their arrangement with the various campaigns.

Writers may request 4 or more addresses at a time. FAQ

Main website: https://postcardstovoters.org/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/democratwit

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TonyTheDemocrat.org/

Email: [email protected]

or text JOIN to Abby The Address Bot at 484-275-2229

Open thread!