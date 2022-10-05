I have this bookmarked and every now and then I fire it up and listen to it just because it is so much fun:
Feeling a lot better today. Hoping tomorrow I will be in the clear.
No covid, fwiw.
If you found this by me sharing it on FB, you are welcome. It’s so damn good, isn’t it? I like that they play it like the original, and yet it still has its own sound here. Styles’ drummer is fucking amazing, too.
