Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

We still have time to mess this up!

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Let there be snark.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

T R E 4 5 O N

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

In my day, never was longer.

  Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  Geoduck

      If you found this by me sharing it on FB, you are welcome. It’s so damn good, isn’t it? I like that they play it like the original, and yet it still has its own sound here. Styles’ drummer is fucking amazing, too.

