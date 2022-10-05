Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Age Hath Its Privileges

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Age Hath Its Privileges

by | 9 Comments

“Do-gooders have now kidnapped Revels __4__ times”

Age hath its problems, too… but there are helpers:

Peace of Mind Dog Rescue has helped seniors and senior dogs since the nonprofit group was started by Carie Broecker and Monica Rua in 2009.

Broecker, 56, said she came up with the idea of helping vulnerable dogs and their elderly owners while she was caring for a friend’s dog 13 years ago…

“I thought, ‘What if we were to take in dogs from people who were dying, had already passed away or were going into nursing homes,” said Broecker, noting that studies show dogs improve the quality of life for seniors.

Rua said she was on board, but she also wanted to take in senior dogs from shelters because they were among the first to be euthanized.

“Carie and I had volunteered together at another dog rescue, and I was always heartbroken to see older dogs passed over or having a harder time in that environment,” Rua said.

“Senior dogs still have a lot to offer,” she added.

Peace of Mind Dog Rescue now finds homes for senior dogs in shelters, and also for dogs whose senior owners can no longer care for them. The group has around 1,300 volunteers who walk dogs for seniors who can’t, as well as provide veterinary care and assist in setting up pet trusts to ensure a dog’s care after a guardian dies.

“We want to give dogs — and their owners — dignity in their older years,” Broecker said. “Once a dog comes to us, we oversee them for the rest of their lives.”

The rescue group has found homes for more than 3,000 dogs and has helped more than 2,000 pets stay at home with their owners through their Helping Paw program, she said…

  • Baud
  • Cameron
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Raven
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne

    9Comments

    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: Yeah, but until now the RWNJs could be in denial about it.

      I don’t care if Velma’s straight or gay, but I enjoy watching them lose it over trivial shit like the color, gender, or orientation of fictional characters.

    6. 6.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      i particularly liked this reply:

      If they [conservative men] complain they can’t find a woman, just tell them that the free market has spoken.

    7. 7.

      Cameron

      As this is an open thread, I figured I’d drop some happy news from Florida.  Y’all thought Sanibel Island looks like it got hit with a nuclear weapon?  Heard all that stuff about how dangerous it is to build on barrier islands?  Well, suck it, libtards – Governor DeSantis has announced that those spots are going to be rebuilt, no ifs, ands, or buts.  Pwned again, woke Marxo-groomers! Haw, haw, haw.

      https://patch.com/florida/sarasota/s/if4sv/decimated-causeway-bridge-to-pine-island-to-be-repaired-by-saturday

