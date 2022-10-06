On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

I’m not sure where I left off. This is embarrassing.

Anyway, we went as far south as El Calafate, I think the largest town in Argentinian Patagonia. Nevertheless, Wiki says it has an estimated population of 28,000, so it is not a large town. It is, however, the birthplace of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, former First Lady and current Vice President. This means, Argentina being Argentina, that federal money was spent freely there.