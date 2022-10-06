Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Score Another One for the Good Guys: President Biden Announces Pardons for Federal Marijuana Cases

Score Another One for the Good Guys: President Biden Announces Pardons for Federal Marijuana Cases

Proud to be a democrat!

 

    45Comments

    3. 3.

      Kristine

      Totally OT–but a high of sorts–my Patron quilt square just arrived and it is beautiful! Definitely a hanging of some sort, whether it’s a frame or a cord-and-rod.

      And the sweet card with the kitty. Warming on a chilly, rainy day.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ejoiner

      After perusing the political chats and commentary on Twitter and Reddit for the past several years, I’m shocked we still have any civilization left standing…a lot (most?) people are seriously confused and ignorant about how anything works in our system. Even the most basic concepts – how we pass laws, the powers of the various branches of government, etc. – are wildly misconstrued and unrealistic. Sigh.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anonymous At Work

      The gauntlet has been thrown down.  I wonder if any Republicans are stupid enough (waves to all of them) to pick it up and challenge him on this or threaten impeachment/hearings?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Almost Retired

      I hope this move draws broad public support and governors take up Biden’s invitation to do the same. And then, I hope, it will put Republican Governors in difficult situations if they resist doing the same due to opposition from their most lock-em-up-crazed base.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Urza

      I think I might pay money to see Congress legalize and then have a temporary lifting of rules against smoking in the chamber so they can all light up.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dr. bloor

      @Anonymous At Work:

      The gauntlet has been thrown down. I wonder if any Republicans are stupid enough (waves to all of them) to pick it up and challenge him on this or threaten impeachment/hearings?

      Unlikely that even Congressional R’s are that stupid.  The buried lede there was his urging governors to do the same at the state level.  That’s debate fodder for every state and local race in the country now.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Cameron

      Amazing.  Such a common-sense move, but made with impeccable timing.  Between that and his foul mouth, I’m sure my wingnut peeps will have to retire to the fainting couch, barely able to whisper “Fuck your feelings.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      @dr. bloor: Beginning the process of changing cannabis’s classification is a big deal also. That would allow for more medical research and could end up helping a lot of people.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      @Urza:

      I think I might pay money to see Congress legalize and then have a temporary lifting of rules against smoking in the chamber so they can all light up.

       
      It’d be like one of Manchin’s houseboat parties.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Anonymous At Work

      @dr. bloor: Great point about local and state races now having a new debate topic.
      But I disagree about Congressional Republicans being that stupid.  Never assume a floor to stupidity, up to and including “too stupid to breath without other people reminding or helping” for all stupid peoples.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      WaterGirl

      @piratedan: I am seeing Oct 13 (a Thursday, 2 weeks after it was supposed to air, possibly at the same time as the last one was suppose to air: 1pm.

      I have a post set for 12 or 12:30, can’t recall which.

      Reply

