So, this happened:

Herschel Walker just held a gaggle with reporters in Georgia and MSNBC carried it. It did not go well. pic.twitter.com/etIBF8Ufbu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2022

Omnishambles.

In other news, even Dick Durbin is fed the fuck up with the bone saw crew:

From unanswered questions about 9/11 & the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, to conspiring w/ Putin to punish the US w/ higher oil prices, the royal Saudi family has never been a trustworthy ally of our nation. It’s time for our foreign policy to imagine a world without their alliance. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) October 6, 2022

No disrespect intended toward Durbin — it’s notable because he is not a rock-the-boat kind of guy. If this signals a real change in U.S. policy toward KSA, that’s a good thing, IMO.

Open thread.