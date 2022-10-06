In other words, Democrats fight for every human’s rights. Republicans fight for their prejudices & their paymasters. From a thread:

Perhaps more than any politician in the country, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has read this political moment right on abortion — and relished this fight in a key swing state. My latest column in the @MichiganAdvance. https://t.co/PFPGaJqTou — Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) October 4, 2022

Per the Michigan Advance, Michigan Republicans beg Whitmer to zip it on abortion rights:

When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave her keynote address at the Mackinac Policy Conference in May, it suddenly became clear how many pundits had misjudged this particular political moment. You would have expected the Democrat to earn some polite applause at the traditionally stuffy confab dominated by CEOs, lobbyists and legislators, one where her predecessor, Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, always seemed most at home. But rather than play it safe by tossing out a few platitudes about growing Michigan’s economy and calling it a day, Whitmer decided to use the platform to talk about abortion, even before the U.S. Supreme Court sent shock waves by dumping Roe v. Wade. “As we chase our collective success, we must also be a state where women have bodily autonomy and equal rights,” Whitmer declared, as the room erupted in cheers and applause… In the months since, abortion has consistently rated as the top issue with voters this election, as one in three women in America has lost access to abortion in just a few months’ time. It’s flipped conventional wisdom about Republicans dominating the midterms on its head, as even voters in conservative Kansas decisively shot down an anti-abortion measure in August. Perhaps more than any politician in the country, Whitmer has read this moment right — and relished this fight in a key swing state.

It’s a big reason why she’s dominated the gubernatorial race that was, at one time, billed as one of the most competitive in the country. Naturally, this has absolutely incensed Republicans who have been trying to talk about anything except reproductive rights. They’re desperately counting Whitmer’s tweets on abortion and begging her to stop bringing up the subject — especially her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, who backs a ban with no exceptions for rape, incest or the mother’s health. (It’s gotten so sad that anonymous sources have taken to complaining to the media about how frustrated the campaign is over Whitmer’s “incessant” focus on abortion). … Whitmer is making the case that there would be “incredible economic impacts” if abortion is banned in Michigan. That’s resonated with voters, who get the connection between basic rights and their financial well-being. (Sometimes it takes pundits a while to catch up)…

Dana Houle, who’s a professional campaign worker, just recirculated this tweet. Anybody got any additions / amendments?