Thursday Evening Open Thread: Democrats Fight for Abortion Rights

In other words, Democrats fight for every human’s rights. Republicans fight for their prejudices & their paymasters. From a thread:

Per the Michigan Advance, Michigan Republicans beg Whitmer to zip it on abortion rights:

When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave her keynote address at the Mackinac Policy Conference in May, it suddenly became clear how many pundits had misjudged this particular political moment.

You would have expected the Democrat to earn some polite applause at the traditionally stuffy confab dominated by CEOs, lobbyists and legislators, one where her predecessor, Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, always seemed most at home.

But rather than play it safe by tossing out a few platitudes about growing Michigan’s economy and calling it a day, Whitmer decided to use the platform to talk about abortion, even before the U.S. Supreme Court sent shock waves by dumping Roe v. Wade.

“As we chase our collective success, we must also be a state where women have bodily autonomy and equal rights,” Whitmer declared, as the room erupted in cheers and applause…

In the months since, abortion has consistently rated as the top issue with voters this election, as one in three women in America has lost access to abortion in just a few months’ time. It’s flipped conventional wisdom about Republicans dominating the midterms on its head, as even voters in conservative Kansas decisively shot down an anti-abortion measure in August.

Perhaps more than any politician in the country, Whitmer has read this moment right — and relished this fight in a key swing state.

It’s a big reason why she’s dominated the gubernatorial race that was, at one time, billed as one of the most competitive in the country.

Naturally, this has absolutely incensed Republicans who have been trying to talk about anything except reproductive rights. They’re desperately counting Whitmer’s tweets on abortion and begging her to stop bringing up the subject — especially her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, who backs a ban with no exceptions for rape, incest or the mother’s health. (It’s gotten so sad that anonymous sources have taken to complaining to the media about how frustrated the campaign is over Whitmer’s “incessant” focus on abortion).

… Whitmer is making the case that there would be “incredible economic impacts” if abortion is banned in Michigan. That’s resonated with voters, who get the connection between basic rights and their financial well-being. (Sometimes it takes pundits a while to catch up)…

Dana Houle, who’s a professional campaign worker, just recirculated this tweet. Anybody got any additions / amendments?

  Another Scott
  Dan B
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  FelonyGovt
  J R in WV
  Jeffro
  Lyrebird
  piratedan
  Poptartacus
  PPCLI
  randy khan
  ronno2018
  Scout211
  SiubhanDuinne
  Sure Lurkalot

    15Comments

      Jeffro

      Whitmer’s impressive as all hell – would that all Ds would lean into defending reproductive rights so forcefully and well.

      I know it’s not usually our ‘thing’ (maybe) as Dems, but as the horror stories keep mounting up about women being denied care for ectopic pregnancies and being denied their regular, prescribed medications due to concerns that the drug in question might be used to abort a pregnancy, it really should be the first thing Dem politicians and candidates talk about on the campaign trail.  Like, non-stop.  It’s not like the snooze media is going to pick up that ball and run with it, despite the very real impact.

      ronno2018

      As an old male dude I feel like an idiot to not have researched abortion better in my past.  I have always been pro choice and holy heck my late wife was super progressive but I just never paid much attention to the health side of being pro choice.   I sort of bought into the anti-abortion framing without knowing about ectopic pregnancies, the “abortion” drugs that treated other illnesses, etc.

      The stupid Dobbs decision has at least made me more informed and I hope the rest of the country as well.   Maybe we get national legislation on this.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @ronno2018:

      Maybe we get national legislation on this.

      Biden has promised that we will — if we hold the House and give him another couple of Senators.

      ROE
      ROE
      ROE YOUR VOTE

      J R in WV

      This issue is my primary reason for being optimistic about this election not turning out the way the “pundits” expect it to turn. Women are furious, and rightfully so. I’m furious on behalf of all the women I’m close to, cousins mostly now, and friends and neighbors who have had kids.

      I’m an old childless white guy, but my aunt had an ectopic pregnancy in the long ago now. If she hadn’t had prompt medical care she would have died, and I would be shy a beloved younger cousin, my only family member left in WV besides my Wife. So it means a lot to me that women need good comprehensive reproductive health care.

      On her slow death bed my mom, a life long Republican as far as I knew, told me in confidence “Don’t tell your father, but I haven’t voted for a Republican for years now. I can’t abide their attitude on abortion!” We talked about it, and it was obvious to me that in her youth, perhaps in college, she lost someone she dearly loved to the effect of an illegal abortion. I can’t know if it was a cousin, she had dozens of them, or just a really close friend. But think how many people know someone like my mom!​

      FelonyGovt

      Anecdotally, I’ve seen lots of anger about the loss of abortion rights from women I know who are NOT political (and in some cases, who have never before publicly expressed an opinion on any issues of the day). I think the anti-abortion people really thought a majority agreed with them, and now they don’t know what hit them. Hopefully this will help us considerably next month.

      And yes, Whitmer is VERY impressive.

      Dan B

      My cousin got an abortion in Mexico and bled for days afterwards.  She told no one but me, the Gay Liberation activist.  Until talking about your personal experience is common it may be difficult to get legislation that sticks.  90% of what’s shouted in public are the crazed Christianists.  It seems that the majority of Americans favor abortion but they hear the opponents loud and clear

      Go Governor Whitmer!  Show the way!

      Another Scott

      It always gets framed as a gotcha when anti-choice men pay for their mistresses’ abortions, but it’s not a contradiction. The principle is not against abortion; it’s in favor of male control of women’s bodies. https://t.co/j8uKutZ7tO

      — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) October 3, 2022

      +eleventy-billion

      Eyes on the prizes.

      (via jonrog1)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      PPCLI

      Living in Michigan I am seeing all of this up close. The Republicans have been demagoguing on abortion for decades, secure in the knowledge that the pro-choice side was complacent. Forced birthers would vote their one issue, pro-choicers thought Roe would last forever.

      Well, guys, you got what you wanted. Good and hard.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Why are men able to get drugs that limit their fertility? All life is precious, no? Hard to go forth and multiply when your sperm count is one and it does the backstroke.

      randy khan

      When the other side complains that you’re talking about an issue more than they want you to – “She’s only talking about abortion!  What about x?” – you know that that one issue is killing them.  And it’s time to turn the screws on them.

      Glad to see that Whitmer gets it.

      Scout211

      I know California is not the same as Michigan when we are discussing abortion rights.  Whitmer is doing a wonderful job. But in this legislative session, the Dem supermajority in California passed a ton of laws protecting abortion rights, many that are designed to protect people seeking abortions from other states.
      Link

      • PROTECTIONS FROM CRIMINAL & CIVIL LIABILITIES: AB 2223 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) helps to ensure that pregnancy loss is not criminalized, prohibiting a person from being criminally or civilly liable for miscarriage, stillbirth, abortion, or perinatal death due to causes that occurred in utero.

      • KEEPS MEDICAL RECORDS PRIVATE: AB 2091 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) prohibits a health care provider from releasing medical information on an individual seeking abortion care in response to a subpoena or request from out-of-state.

      • PROHIBITS COOPERATION WITH OUT-OF-STATE ENTITIES: AB 1242 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) prohibits law enforcement and California corporations from cooperating with out-of-state entities regarding a lawful abortion in California. It also prohibits law enforcement from knowingly arresting a person for aiding in a lawful abortion in California.

      • EXPANDS BIRTH CONTROL ACCESS: SB 523 by Senator Connie Leyva (D-Chino) expands birth control access – regardless of gender or insurance coverage status – by requiring health plans to cover certain over-the-counter birth control without cost sharing. It also prohibits employment-related discrimination based on reproductive health decisions.

      • MORE HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS: SB 1375 by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) expands training options for Nurse Practitioners and Certified Nurse-Midwives for purposes of performing abortion care by aspiration techniques.

      • AB 657 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove): Expedites licensure for health care practitioners that come to California to provide abortion care services.

      • AB 2626 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier): Prohibits specified licensing boards from suspending or revoking a license solely for performing an abortion in accordance with the licensee’s practice act.

      • AB 2205 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles): Requires Covered California plans to report annually the total amounts of funds collected in special accounts for abortion care which was established under the ACA to hold premium payment of $1 per member per month and from which claims for abortion care must be paid.

      • SB 1142 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced) and Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley): Requires the establishment of an abortion care services website and an evaluation of the Abortion Practical Support Fund.

      • SB 1245 by Senator Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles): Establishes a reproductive health pilot project in LA County to support innovative approaches and collaborations to safeguard abortion access.

      • AB 1918 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach): Creates the CA Reproductive Health Scholarship Corps to recruit, train and retain a diverse workforce of health care professionals who will provide reproductive health services in underserved areas of the state.

      • AB 2134 by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber (D-San Diego): Establishes the CA Reproductive Health Equity Program which will provide grants to providers who provide uncompensated care to patients with low-incomes and those who face other financial barriers.

      • AB 2586 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens):

        Establishes the CA Reproductive Justice and Freedom Fund to support CBOs in providing comprehensive reproductive/sexual health education, inclusive of abortion care, to disproportionately impacted communities.

      piratedan

      @randy khan: its using their perfected playbook against them….

      in AZ, the political environment is flush with ads and on the GOP side, NO ONE even mentions abortion because they’re being hammered for their draconian stance.

      On the GOP side, the preferred cudgel is Immigration (‘natch) and how the GOP would make us safe by building the wall and “getting tough”.

      The GOP has controlled the statehouse and the lege for the last 8 years and guess what, they STILL apparently haven’t solved this crisis.  When TFG and the GOP held control in all houses and THEY DID NOT SOLVE THIS CRISIS.  in short, the GOP plan is to remodel the national border as if that will solve the problem, but open borders, sanctuary cities, booga booga boo.

      Its the same tired playbook but any kind of half-ass analysis and follow up questions finds them seriously short of answers, ideas, but wholly hell, they are sure produced for maximum anxiety.  Same game plan on the economy, no ideas on how to fix it, but we aren’t Democrats, so therefore, vote for us.

      Lyrebird

      @ronno2018: Now you can feel like an old male dude who’s earned big time respect for being open to getting more informed.  Definite respect to you and your late wife as well, at least from another random internet person.

