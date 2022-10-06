Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: President Biden Went to Florida

Thursday Morning Open Thread: President Biden Went to Florida

That help will be needed. Per the Washington Post:

Ian already is shaping up to be the deadliest storm to pound Florida since 1935. State authorities have documented 72 deaths thus far — slightly under Hurricane Irma’s toll in 2017, according to the National Hurricane Center. County sheriffs have reported dozens more, pushing the total to at least 103. That makes Ian more fatal than Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Ian’s storm surge has claimed the most lives, according to the Florida Medical Examiners Commission, which is tallying direct and indirect deaths. Slightly more than half of Ian’s victims drowned, the latest data shows, underscoring what experts call a frequently overlooked reality: Water usually kills more people than wind…

One week after landfall, rescue teams continue to wade through wrecked communities — often with only a vague idea of who might be buried in the rubble. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais admitted at a news conference Monday that officials do not know how many people they are searching for. First responders are relying on cadaver dogs…

Counting the dead is an imprecise science — there is no certain tally from Hurricane Katrina, for instance — and throughout the years, officials have debated what qualifies as a storm death. Hurricane Maria’s toll was initially in the dozens, with officials including only drownings and blunt force trauma. But an analysis of excess deaths later pushed the total into the thousands. Many elderly people died in Puerto Rico as the island’s blackout continued for months and medical care was hard to reach.

DeSantis at first indicated that indirect deaths might not be counted.

“For example, in Charlotte County, they recorded a suicide during the storm,” he said the day after the storm. “They also had somebody pass away from a heart attack because you don’t have access to emergency services.”

But the agency tasked with cataloguing the deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission, adheres to a broader definition.

“We include motor vehicle accidents if someone is trying to evacuate and they hydroplane,” spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger said. “If someone had a heart attack when medical services were down. … If there was any suspicion it was related to a hurricane, that’s a storm death.”

Water — storm surge, rainfall, inland flooding and surf — directly cause 90 percent of tropical cyclone deaths in the United States, according to the National Hurricane Center. The top indirect killers: car wrecks, carbon monoxide poisoning, electrocution and heat. And the lethal danger persists after the skies have cleared, said Jay Barnes, a hurricane historian in North Carolina.

“Deaths often occur during cleanup,” he said. “Everything from carbon monoxide poisoning and chain-saw victims to people falling off roofs.”…

Stay careful, Florida jackals!

WaterGirl posted this Pulitzer-worthy photo last night, but in case you missed it:

But that’s not what really caught the attention of Our Failed Media Village Idiots:

We need to keep reminding people that America can’t afford a GOP-run government right now. It’s one thing to vote for ‘proud culture warriors’ when times are good and everyone’s feeling prosperous; but when we need actual *government*, that’s when we Democrats come into our own. Because, for example:

    32Comments

    4. 4.

      Eunicecycle

      I saw people criticizing Biden for smiling so much and that DeSantis’s scowling was appropriately somber. “Does he think it’s funny?” they were demanding to know.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      topclimber

      @suzanne: Is this sudden weight gain for him? Might he be taking the kind of depression medication that causes this?

      It would be irresponsible not to speculate.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JPL

      @suzanne: What about pj’s?   grand imp who is 14 months and 25 pounds is staying with me from tomorrow morning til Sunday afternoon.   Mornings are cool enough that flannel might be my fashion choice.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      suzanne

      @topclimber: Could be medication. Maybe he started taking birth control pills.

      That picture of him with the stupid vest tucked into his pants….WTF. Those vests are kind of silly anyway IMO — just wear a fleece jacket — but don’t tuck it in. Even on someone who is slender, that would look dumb.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      Odd that DeSantis dressed up for yesterday’s meeting with Biden since he (DeSantis) has been running around in casual campaign swag and shrimper boots for the past several days. I hope Biden’s advance team suckered him into it so DeSantis would look like an overdressed, scowling middle school vice principal while Biden was casually yukking it up like a common cracker.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Steeplejack

      Supposedly DeSantis often wears a bulletproof vest, which is never a slimming look.

      What has interested me is DeSantis projecting like IMAX when he talks about “politicizing the crisis.” He tries to make it sound like he has had to pry assistance from the reluctant, sclerotic federal bureaucracy, and yesterday he told some no-name right-wing interviewer that the “regime media” wanted Ian to hit Tampa.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @suzanne: totally O/T but this reminds me of the stranger who showed I at my sister in law’s funeral and got up to say a few words…wearing a black sequined tube top. No one knew who she was she just said a few nice things and left. Turns out she was a former coworker of my SIL. It was surreal like something out of a TV show… it was made more weird by the fact it was in rural Kentucky…

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Geminid

      @Steeplejack: The interviewer was setting up an alibi, that the “regime” media misled Floridians into believing that the hurricane would not hit the area south of Tampa. That’s bullshit of course, but DeSantis seemed to go with it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      @Steeplejack: Such a bizarre claim about the media wanting the hurricane to hit Tampa. It makes no sense. Sure, the networks stationed people there as they always do on the forecast track of a big storm. It’s a weird, Trump-like claim and probably coming from the same place — a desire to deflect blame.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SFAW

      @Betty Cracker: ​
       
      Lissen up, libtard! I am 1000 percent SURE that the “Disaster” Fund run by the wife of a corrupt governor is COMPLETELY legit, and that AT LEAST 55 percent of that fund will make it to people — but not those people, of course — who probably need it. Such as wealthy donors, real estate “developers,” and resort owners (other than Disney, of course).

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ken

      Any ideas why DeSantis is making an issue of “died of hurricane, or died with hurricane”? Maybe he’s worried that being governor during the deadliest hurricane in 85 years will affect his polling?  Pro tip: No one will blame him for the bad storm, but they will blame him for a bad emergency response.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      oldgold

      Many wealthy residents of the Twilight Hardy Zone have become “residents” of the Sunshine State as a consequence  this Ponce’ de Leon’s  peninsula having no state income tax.

      Is it out of line to suggest that as Florida reaches out for assistance from the rest of the nation; particularly,  from states that have a state income tax, that it Florida consider imposing a state income tax on its residents.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      Regarding the Florida Disaster Fund (which personally belongs to Casey DeSantis, according to Florida’s lieutenant governor) — from what I can glean online, DeSantis set it up as part of the state’s emergency management division. Supposedly, all funds raised go to the pre-existing Volunteer Florida nonprofit, which predates the DeSantis regime by decades.

      Every cent is supposed to go to the nonprofit with no administrative fees skimmed. Not sure why they didn’t just urge people to contribute to VF. To be scrupulously fair, maybe there are good reasons and every previous governor did something similar to deal with storm fundraising. I have no idea. But I do know that associating the fund with the hyper-polarizing DeSantises doesn’t inspire trust. I sincerely hope there’s some independent oversight.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Geminid

      @oldgold: It’s not out of line line for you to suggest  a state income tax. It probably would out of line for Charlie Crist to suggest it if he wants to win a term as Governor.

      He might suggest it if he wins a second term, and has a Democratic majority in the legislature to suggest to.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Acyn via Anne Laurie @ Top:

      DeSantis: … We got a major disaster declaration approved by the President and we really appreciated that and that basically set off the massive mobilization that we had ready

      As a New Yorker who was here when DeSantis was a House Rep. voting to withhold aid from NYC after Hurricane Sandy, DeSantis is lucky Joe Biden is president.

      Because if I were President, I’d be explaining to Floridians that DeSantis made his views clear, way back in 2011-2012, re: the Federal gov’t giving aid to states after a natural disaster, and that we’d be following the precedent he set after Sandy.

      Yes, I am petty and vindictive when it comes to Republican pols (and the people who vote for them) asking for disaster aid after they tried to block my state from getting it. Fucking hypocrites.

      Reply

