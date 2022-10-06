“This is the United States of America. We’re all in this together.” In the wake of a devastating hurricane, @potus showed up for the people of Florida and will continue to show up until the work is done. Regardless of who you voted for, Biden’s got your back. pic.twitter.com/Mmhtc6IwQa — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 6, 2022

President Biden has amended the Major Disaster Declaration for Florida to extend the time period for 100% Federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures by an additional 30 days. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 5, 2022

That help will be needed. Per the Washington Post:

… Ian already is shaping up to be the deadliest storm to pound Florida since 1935. State authorities have documented 72 deaths thus far — slightly under Hurricane Irma’s toll in 2017, according to the National Hurricane Center. County sheriffs have reported dozens more, pushing the total to at least 103. That makes Ian more fatal than Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Ian’s storm surge has claimed the most lives, according to the Florida Medical Examiners Commission, which is tallying direct and indirect deaths. Slightly more than half of Ian’s victims drowned, the latest data shows, underscoring what experts call a frequently overlooked reality: Water usually kills more people than wind… One week after landfall, rescue teams continue to wade through wrecked communities — often with only a vague idea of who might be buried in the rubble. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais admitted at a news conference Monday that officials do not know how many people they are searching for. First responders are relying on cadaver dogs… Counting the dead is an imprecise science — there is no certain tally from Hurricane Katrina, for instance — and throughout the years, officials have debated what qualifies as a storm death. Hurricane Maria’s toll was initially in the dozens, with officials including only drownings and blunt force trauma. But an analysis of excess deaths later pushed the total into the thousands. Many elderly people died in Puerto Rico as the island’s blackout continued for months and medical care was hard to reach.

DeSantis at first indicated that indirect deaths might not be counted. “For example, in Charlotte County, they recorded a suicide during the storm,” he said the day after the storm. “They also had somebody pass away from a heart attack because you don’t have access to emergency services.” But the agency tasked with cataloguing the deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission, adheres to a broader definition. “We include motor vehicle accidents if someone is trying to evacuate and they hydroplane,” spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger said. “If someone had a heart attack when medical services were down. … If there was any suspicion it was related to a hurricane, that’s a storm death.” Water — storm surge, rainfall, inland flooding and surf — directly cause 90 percent of tropical cyclone deaths in the United States, according to the National Hurricane Center. The top indirect killers: car wrecks, carbon monoxide poisoning, electrocution and heat. And the lethal danger persists after the skies have cleared, said Jay Barnes, a hurricane historian in North Carolina. “Deaths often occur during cleanup,” he said. “Everything from carbon monoxide poisoning and chain-saw victims to people falling off roofs.”…

Stay careful, Florida jackals!

Meaningless or not, it was noticeable throughout this visit: Biden smiles quite a bit; DeSantis scowls quite a lot and smiles almost never. https://t.co/OE0uK1cgUn — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) October 5, 2022

WaterGirl posted this Pulitzer-worthy photo last night, but in case you missed it:

This moment is everything. pic.twitter.com/hyJwdZsnwu — THEE Tío Sam 🇺🇸🇨🇺🇺🇦 (@TioSamSays) October 6, 2022

look, i think it’s poor taste to make fun of desantis having obviously gained a lot of weight since he took office, but his tailoring is for shit and looks terrible and is absolutely fair game https://t.co/DO1unXWlja — GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) October 5, 2022

it’s also funny that they apparently had to put him on a milk crate — GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) October 5, 2022

President Biden, after surveying a Fort Myers, Fla., neighborhood impacted by Hurricane Ian, said climate change is driving the number of natural catastrophes, not only in Florida but across the nation. https://t.co/WLWBBqAocX pic.twitter.com/owstrrxAUI — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 5, 2022

But that’s not what really caught the attention of Our Failed Media Village Idiots:

we have a code blue fainting couch emergency situation here, people https://t.co/EtDjRXQFsE — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) October 6, 2022

So let me get this straight: the F**k Joe Biden cult has a problem with this? NOW they want to talk about integrity in the White House? F Them! #Biden #DarkBrandon https://t.co/tFRCu86xI1 — GᖇEGOᖇY G. ᗩᒪᒪEᑎ (@GregoryGAllen) October 5, 2022

We need dark Brandon memes with a dialogue bubble that says “fuck”. The pandemic of vapours that would ensue among members of the media would make covid look like nothing. — Enlightened Despotist in Name Only (@EnlightenedDINO) October 6, 2022

We need to keep reminding people that America can’t afford a GOP-run government right now. It’s one thing to vote for ‘proud culture warriors’ when times are good and everyone’s feeling prosperous; but when we need actual *government*, that’s when we Democrats come into our own. Because, for example: