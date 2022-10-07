Most Americans have no plans to get another #COVID19 booster shot — this one, directed against #Omicron . If, as is widely expected by experts, another Omicron variant sweeps the US in Winter, we could see a serious impact. https://t.co/IjzMubZIJM pic.twitter.com/O01A1SfVQY

So yes, we are going up another wave, and the latest subvariants (e.g. BQ.1.1) will be adding to the mix soon, if not already. Very bad timing for the NHS where things are already terrible.

What matters is "your" immunity and that of the "population" – both important. Key, is that that immunity will wane over time and the virus evolve new variants – hence biannual vax.

The United States is in a (relative) Covid-19 lull, with cases and hospitalizations falling as the wave driven by the BA.5 lineage of the Omicron variant recedes. But as if we needed a portent of an anticipated fall and winter wave, Covid is on the rise in some European countries.

What’s different, at least for now, is that there’s not one variant pushing the wave. Rather, scientists are tracking a bevy of new forms of Omicron, which are jockeying with each other as they compete to become the next dominant strain. Scientists are monitoring more than 300 sublineages of Omicron, World Health Organization officials said this week…

Just how big and damaging of a wave the emerging subvariants will drive can’t be predicted. In the U.S., whatever wave comes will build on a baseline of, as of now, some 390 people dying on average a day. It’s also not clear if one variant will outcompete its cousins, or if different combinations will get footholds in different parts of the world. (We’ll note here that the new subvariants don’t seem to completely reset the pandemic: The immunity people have built up from vaccinations and infections will likely continue to offer strong protection against severe outcomes for most, particularly if they’ve stayed up-to-date with boosters.)

But the concern about these newest sublineages is not just that they could drive up cases once more. Already, some monoclonal antibody treatments were rendered useless and had to be abandoned as the virus evolved. And in some lab experiments, the remaining antibody therapies — bebtelovimab, as well as Evusheld — can’t stand up to some of the new variants. (Just on Monday, the Food and Drug Administration warned that Evusheld, which is given to immunocompromised people to bolster their protection as a pre-exposure therapy, can’t neutralize certain SARS-2 variants.) That could leave people at high risk for severe Covid even more vulnerable…