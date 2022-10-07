Covid deaths are unevenly distributed among Republicans and Democrats, but experts are still puzzling over why these differences exist. https://t.co/WxVQyzAPyP
Moving from pandemic to endemic, as of Oct. 20th:
The @CDCgov has decided to stop tracking and releasing COVID-19 case and death data on a daily basis
These metrics will now be updated only once a week, the agency said todayhttps://t.co/QTCbzt4BZQ pic.twitter.com/BIvOOTOa46
Most Americans have no plans to get another #COVID19 booster shot — this one, directed against #Omicron. If, as is widely expected by experts, another Omicron variant sweeps the US in Winter, we could see a serious impact.https://t.co/IjzMubZIJM pic.twitter.com/O01A1SfVQY
This week I wrote in the @techreview China Report about ??, the pop-up window in Beijing's covid tracing app that frustrates its 20+ million residents and reveals the cracks in China's technocratic zero-covid system. https://t.co/HoOU9tcGNn
1/ When COVID meets mobilisation: newly mobilised Russian soldiers attached to the 2nd Guards Motor Rifle Division have contracted COVID-19 en masse and are now locked in a train for quarantine, without medical care or ventilation. Translation follows: ?? https://t.co/yyuDVFDCBq
Europe:
Short THREAD: Hospital admissions continuing to go up in England – 33% increase over last week.
Daily admissions back well over 1000 a day. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/cOj88aNeZe
So yes, we are going up another wave, and the latest subvariants (e.g. BQ.1.1) will be adding to the mix soon, if not already. Very bad timing for the NHS where things are already terrible.
Get boosted if you can, wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces if poss & open windows! 4/4 pic.twitter.com/gGlXAze9xm
"Herd immunity", "Natural immunity", "Hybrid immunity", yada, yada – it's all just "immunity".
What matters is "your" immunity and that of the "population" – both important. Key, is that that immunity will wane over time and the virus evolve new variants – hence biannual vax.
The United States is in a (relative) Covid-19 lull, with cases and hospitalizations falling as the wave driven by the BA.5 lineage of the Omicron variant recedes. But as if we needed a portent of an anticipated fall and winter wave, Covid is on the rise in some European countries.
What’s different, at least for now, is that there’s not one variant pushing the wave. Rather, scientists are tracking a bevy of new forms of Omicron, which are jockeying with each other as they compete to become the next dominant strain. Scientists are monitoring more than 300 sublineages of Omicron, World Health Organization officials said this week…
Just how big and damaging of a wave the emerging subvariants will drive can’t be predicted. In the U.S., whatever wave comes will build on a baseline of, as of now, some 390 people dying on average a day. It’s also not clear if one variant will outcompete its cousins, or if different combinations will get footholds in different parts of the world. (We’ll note here that the new subvariants don’t seem to completely reset the pandemic: The immunity people have built up from vaccinations and infections will likely continue to offer strong protection against severe outcomes for most, particularly if they’ve stayed up-to-date with boosters.)
But the concern about these newest sublineages is not just that they could drive up cases once more. Already, some monoclonal antibody treatments were rendered useless and had to be abandoned as the virus evolved. And in some lab experiments, the remaining antibody therapies — bebtelovimab, as well as Evusheld — can’t stand up to some of the new variants. (Just on Monday, the Food and Drug Administration warned that Evusheld, which is given to immunocompromised people to bolster their protection as a pre-exposure therapy, can’t neutralize certain SARS-2 variants.) That could leave people at high risk for severe Covid even more vulnerable…
“Administering a vaccine so close to the brain is really not a joke.” Existing Covid vaccines protect against severe disease, but aren't blocking transmission. The hope is intranasal vaccines might — but developing them won't be easy. https://t.co/xOxj9wCrD1
Latest MWRA viral data (through 10/3) for the Boston-area showing some split results. Could be coming down a bit off a hump, but I wouldn't bet on a sustained decline right now.https://t.co/zqaZgL4LK5 pic.twitter.com/tGz4OsLEVF
1.
Biobot was updated yesterday, showing declines both nationwide and in all 4 Census regions, to a level equivalent to about 200,000 actual cases. Confirmed cases declined to 37,000, more than 70% below their June peak, and also lower than at any point since the initial 2020 wave except for one week in September 2020, 2.5 months around mid year 2021, and 1.5 months at the beginning of this past spring. There are no big outliers among the States. NY and NJ are declining again. There is an anomalous increase in KY.
Hospitalizations have declined to 24,300, almost 50% below their June peak, and also lower than at any point in the pandemic except for the same 3 periods identified for cases above.
Deaths have declined to 386, a little less than average for the past 6 months.
The CDC will update its variant data later this morning. It it anticipated that BA.5 will continue to fade as an alphabet soup of new variants increase their share.
It is apparent that we are having a seasonal autumn lull, before more indoor activities cause an increase during winter.
Finally, Dr. Eric Topol had a very interesting thread yesterday, highlighting a report that showed that vaccination + prior infection provided the most robust immunity of any combination, concluding that this “hybrid immunity” was “superior by far.” It made me think that inoculation with a low dose of the virus for those who have already been vaccinated would be a significant boon to health, especially among older people.
2.
Git boosted and flu vaccine the other day. Get my 2nd shingles vax next week.
-
3.
@New Deal democrat: I suspect the risks of that sort of “hybrid variolation” approach would vastly outweigh the benefits. Infection does kill or permanently damage some vaccinated+boosted people, and I doubt there’s any way to adequately guarantee that your case would be a milder one than what you might get in the future. Maybe they could combine the mRNA vaccine with a killed-virus vaccine, or something along those lines.
Early in the pandemic before there were any vaccines at all, there was a brief vogue on right-wing Twitter for advocating injecting young volunteers with the virus to create an immune workforce. I don’t recall anyone with actual medical knowledge thinking this was anything other than a terrible idea.
4.
The CDC doesn’t seem to want to regain the reputation that it has lost 😡😡
5.
Monroe County, NY:
86 new cases on 10/04/22.
141 new cases on 10/05/22.
134 new cases on 10/06/22.
Not getting any better around here…
6.
@OzarkHillbilly: Got my Covid booster (my fifth vaccination for that, all told) on Tuesday. Sore arm on Wednesday, that was about it. I’ve had essentially no side effects from any of the five. Shingrix, on the other hand….
7.
@Gin & Tonic: A sore arm is the worst I’ve ever had from a vaccine. Not even that this time. The first shingrix was a non event for me. I expect the 2nd to be the same.
8.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 1,794 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,850,108 cases. It also reported four deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,391 deaths – 0.75% of the cumulative reported total, 0.75% of resolved cases.
37,854 Covid-19 tests were conducted yesterday, with a positivity rate of 6.4%.
There were 23,601 active cases yesterday, 563 more than the day before. 948 were in hospital. 368 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 24 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 1,227 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,790,116 patients recovered – 98.8% of the cumulative reported total.
1,789 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. Five new cases were imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 1,491 doses of vaccine on 6th October: 158 first doses, 231 second doses, 579 first booster doses, and 823 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,363,797 doses administered: 28,103,747 first doses, 27,511,410 second doses, 16,240,110 first booster doses, and 508,530 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.2% their second dose, 49.7% their first booster dose, and 1.6% their second booster dose.
9.
@Gin & Tonic: Oh yeah, that Shingrix vaccination is nasty, but definitely worth not getting shingles. I think we’re going to wait until the first of November to get our next vax, we got our 4th at the end of July.
10.
I think the vaccination messaging is muddled for the same reason the messaging about masks was muddled: it was established at a time when there was concern about rationing limited supply, and that set everyone’s expectations in a bad way.
11.
@OzarkHillbilly: You are an outlier, then, and lucky. Almost everyone I know who had that vaccine had their arm hurt like hell at the injection site for a couple of days plus had a pretty strong reaction to both shots. Count your blessings.
12.
@Soprano2: On Wednesday, Colbert had Fauci as a guest. Neither had the new vaccine yet, but Fauci had been over his covid for three months, which meant he was now eligible. So he and Colbert walked down the street to a pharmacy where Fauci got the shot. Colbert asked him if he was concerned about what happened to Nikki Menage’s cousin’s friend
13.
I was very disappointed when I went with Mr. Scout to his appointment with his ophthalmologist a few days ago. Here in California, masks are still required in all healthcare settings, but this medical office has decided to go with the CDC recommendations, not the CDPH ones. The signs have all been changed to “masks are highly recommended” and there were zero questions about COVID symptoms.
One positive, the staff was all masked and all of the patients we saw were still masked, too. Hopefully, no one will read those signs because we will be going to that office regularly for injections into his left eye.
14.
Regarding masking in Japan — that’s apparently been a significant part of the culture there long before covid. I’ve been married to a woman from Japan for 36 years, and I’ve been over there about 10 times. In crowded cities (all of the cities are crowded) it’s been common to see people wearing masks, long before covid. A combination, I suppose, of people avoiding infection and people avoiding spreading infection to others. A major reason, I guess, why covid’s impact on Japan has been a less than its impact on the US.
15.
“When COVID meets mobilization: newly mobilized Russian soldiers attached to the 2nd Guards Motor Rifle Division have contracted COVID-19 en masse and are now locked in a train for quarantine, without medical care or ventilation.” I wonder what it will take for Russian soldiers to just start fragging and shooting their officers. Maybe that’s already happening, but is being covered up.
16.
“Ukraine needs to surrender for humanitarian reasons.” /Putin-worshipping Westerners.
17.
@OzarkHillbilly: Side effects vary based on the people. My friend was hit hard by her most recent booster. I was hit, but a little less hard. I had joint pain in strange joints that do not typically hurt, felt less energetic, and had a lot of pain at the injection site. An Advil reduced the injection site pain, but the joint pain continued to do its thing.
18.
Yesterday, I wore a mask for the first time in months. I took Spawn the Elder to a nonprofit outpatient behavioral health clinic for meds management (and they refused to assist, but that’s a different story), and they required masks inside. I will note that we were waiting outside for some time, and as people were lining up, there was a horrifying amount of coughing, snot, and hocking of loogies in the parking lot. Humans are disgusting.
19.
Yesterday I got a p100 respirator ( GVS SPR451 Elipse P100 ) delivered, and wore it to the gym to lift weights. I’ve been using an N95 mask ( http://www.gatapack.com ) and while it’s good, I can feel air escaping around the mask and fogging my eyeglasses. This respirator does none of that.
It’s a little harder on the breathing, but then, a good lung workout isn’t a terrible thing.
20.
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Getting Fauci vaccinated on the show is brilliant.
21.
@OzarkHillbilly: Shot #2 of Shingrix was much much worse than shot #1 for me.
-
22.
As for side effects of the vaccine, I got my second booster and my flu shot two weeks ago today, and I got a huge swollen lymph node under my collarbone on the same side I got the injection. It’s almost gone now. Just spoke with a colleague who is sick, and she said her daughter got a huge swollen lymph node from the COVID booster shot, too. So be aware. It freaked me out.
23.
@Tony G: +1
I caught Influenza A on a conference trip to Nara in May 2019. There were scatterings of people in masks, which surprised me. “It’s not flu season, why the masks??”
Little did I know until I got tested at home, too late to do anything about it except stay in bed.
Masking is important!!
24.
@Tony G: In the early COVID pandemic days I remember a lot of articles explaining patiently that East Asian masking culture had no proven clinical benefit but was just some weird exotic cultural quirk. The whole line of discourse reads as really stupid now.
25.
@Gin & Tonic: Same here.
26.
Naomi Wu, whose tweet you used above, has been real clear that she thinks that Americans are a bunch of rat lickers.
Here’s the thing- if China dropped Zero-COVID tomorrow, the virus would ravage the country. But because we held off so long, we’d have a tiny percentage of the deaths than if we’d given up when you did.
You keep telling us to give up and lick the rat- and you keep being wrong. https://t.co/MtPAOuw2dO pic.twitter.com/fSP20qtoPu
— Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) October 5, 2022
I am not sure how we are critical of the CDC and the American response while being MORE critical of the Chinese response. The answer probably lies somewhere between those two things, but we included some rando dunking on the Chinese response as a tweet in this post because “America Fuck Yeah!”
27.
I’m with the Japanese on this. I wear my mask everywhere that’s public. It’s just become a habit. I feel safer. Frankly, I don’t care if COVID is just like the flu. I’ve HAD flu and I was miserable for a week. Why would I want that again?
I’ve avoided COVID so far, but my Granddaughter started preschool and I expect to be more vulnerable again. The school itself if good. They keep the kids outside when they can, mask indoors and most of the kids are vaccinated, but still you never know.
28.
@Starfish: My understanding is that today, China is lagging in getting effective vaccines into arms. Maybe I’m wrong about that. But if that’s still accurate, then a nuanced understanding of China’s policy would be:
- you did absolutely fantastic early-on, saving lives and keeping your economy going. We all read articles about people visiting China who, after passing quarantine, could mix freely with their elderly relatives without fearing that they’d die of hot flaming covid. It was impressive, and a real demonstration of state capacity.
- But then you dropped the ball: you didn’t take the space you purchased with #1, to develop and roll out actually effective vaccines. And the one thing an authoritarian state can do — compel people to take the damn shot — you didn’t do. And it’s been downhill from there, hasn’t it?
I feel like this has been a little bit of a lesson for me: early-on, I was starting to wonder if China was the exception to the rule that authoritarian regimes were incompetent; but then, hey presto! Xi didn’t disappoint, and yeah, they’ve been incompetent after all.
29.
@Matt McIrvin: I thought so too. It was also funny.
