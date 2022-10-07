On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Steve from Mendocino

I’d kind of retired from posting here or anywhere because I have no new pictures. I find that editing for Janie, urging her to try new things, and working up a photo book for her family is more than enough to keep me entertained on top of the personal distractions I’m facing for the next few months. But WaterGirl prodded me to post a Mendocino collection and here I am.

Every one of these pictures was taken with early morning light, and with the exception of the photo of Big River, they are all in the village proper.