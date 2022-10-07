Let’s talk Election Protection!

We all know why governors, secretaries of state and attorneys general are key to protecting election integrity in key states.

This fundraising effort Protecting Elections in Key States will target just those races in key states, but only where a candidate is in trouble, or losing ground, and where our fundraising can make a difference.

We’ll start with three candidates today, all in Nevada, and we’ll be rolling out others day-by-day, sharing information about them and adding them to the thermometer. The money already in the thermometer was for the 3 executive offices in Arizona – who were featured before we rolled out the “purple” thermometer. (Arizona peeps have now been paused so other candidates can catch up.)

Steve Sisolak

Aaron Ford

Cisco Aguilar

Governor

Governors fill administrative offices that determine the way elections are run – think state election commissions, which are appointed by governors. Not to mention that they can veto bad legislation that comes out of the statehouse.

State Attorney General

The office of Attorney General races often fly under the radar, overlooked in many election cycles, but the role is becoming increasingly important in protecting election integrity and post-Dobbs abortion rights, among other issues. To protect voting rights and the right of privacy, and to undermine Republican efforts to challenge progressive legislation from the state level, the Attorney General races in key states cannot be ignored. State AGs have always played an important role in the state election process. They serve as counsel to the state election boards, advice policy makers and defend state laws when challenged. And, increasingly, state attorneys general are actively seeking opportunities to effectuate policy outside their jurisdiction through multi-state actions – usually by filing amicus briefs in support of preferred policies or coordinating enforcement efforts. The Republican Attorneys General Association was formed in the 1990’s in recognition that coordinated efforts by state AGs could play in a broader national agenda, and they have certainly done that! In addition, the state Attorney General has increasingly become a stepping-stone for higher federal office. Let’s stop the bad Republicans (but I repeat myself) in their tracks.

Secretary of State

As with the Office of Attorney General, Republicans are working to weaponize the AG’s position to undermine voting and privacy rights. In most states, the Secretary of State is the office that has the most influence over whether elections are free and fair. so we don’t need to say too much here, except that in Wisconsin, the SOS has no influence over elections – that responsibility lies with the AG.

NEVADA GOVERNOR

Steve Sisolak, current governor of Nevada, is running for re-election. As you know, I don’t really trust the polls, but there is value in noting trends over time, and the Democrat is no longer ahead.

Sadly – but not surprisingly – Republicans are “coming home” in races all over the country. Not unrelated, big money is now being spent on Republicans, and that is affecting many of the races that were not previously worrisome.

538 shows that Steve Sisolak, who was pretty well funded, is now in trouble, now running neck-and neck.

🐇

The Republican Joe Lombardo, is the former Clark County Sheriff (Las Vegas) and was endorsed by Trump.

NEVADA ATTORNEY GENERAL

Incumbent Attorney General, Democrat Aaron Ford, is running for re-election. Prior to his election, he was in the Nevada Legislature, where he sponsored or supported progressive legislation regarding gender discrimination, rape victims, pharmaceutical transparency and the regulation of broker-dealers, among other accomplishments. As AG, he has focused on reproductive rights, gun violence, and environmental and consumer protections.

Here is a link to AG Ford’s campaign website: https://fordfornevada.com/

🐇

His Republican opponent, Sigal Chattah, is an extremist who beat a more moderate candidate in the primary. A former ally leaked a text from Chattah in which she Ford (who is African-America) “should be hanging from a (expletive) crane.” She told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that it was a “tongue-in-cheek” comment and that she “would never attribute a racial context to hanging from a crane.” Ford, wisely, refuses to debate her.

As a private practice attorney, she has filed to intervene in opposition to voter protection lawsuits by Marc Elias

Chattah is so toxic that a group of 12 Republicans have formed a “Republicans for Ford” organizing committee:

“The group, headlined by former state Senate Majority Leader Michael Roberson and former state GOP chairwoman Amy Tarkanian, is throwing its support behind Ford in his re-election fight against attorney Sigal Chattah.

“It is unacceptable that Sigal Chattah — an unprepared, dangerous candidate who lacks the experience, foresight and temperament to be able to do right by Nevadans — is the Republican nominee for Attorney General,” Tarkanian said. “I’m proud to be voting for (Attorney) General Ford this November, and I implore fellow Republicans who value commonsense public servants to do the same.” https://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/nevada/republicans-cross-aisle-to-endorse-ford-for-ag-2612743/



NEVADA SECRETARY OF STATE

Cisco Aguilar, was unopposed in the May primary. He is a former staffer for Harry Reid. Not surprisingly, he seems politically savvy – he praised Republican Barbara Cevgaske for running a clean and fair election – and promises to focus on protecting the election from outside activists and hackers. He is deeply involved in the Las Vegas community (Clark County is roughly 70% of the Nevada vote). He seems to have some bipartisan appeal – he was appointed two different statewide commissions by Republican Governors.

Cisco Aguilar’s website is here: https://www.cisconv.co/

🐇

The outgoing Secretary of State is term limited, and the Republican candidate, Jim Marchant, won his primary by making election denial the cornerstone of his campaign. It’s in his genes – when he lost his campaign for Congress in 2020, he blamed it – without evidence – on fraud.

Marchant was a founder of the America First Secretary of State coalition and helped organize Nevada’s slate of alternate electors. Marchant favors eliminating mail-in ballots and returning to same day voting and paper ballots. He told NBC news he wouldn’t rule out submitting an alternate slate of electors in 2024 if Trump is on the ballot.

.