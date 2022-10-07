

Tara Palmeri is less a journalist than a botfly in humanoid form, but even revolting parasites have their place in the political ecosystem. From Puck, “Herschel’s Access Hollywood Scandal”:

Of course, one differentiating factor is that Trump’s family stood by him after the Billy Bush incident. Ivanka didn’t publicly chastise him, nor did Melania. According to some of Maggie Haberman’s reporting at the time, Jared Kushner even somewhat clairvoyantly seemed to realize that the disgust directed at Trump could be manipulated as some pre-woke white-glove, nose-in-the-air liberalism that would mobilize the base. Both of Trump’s ex-wives kept mostly quiet during his campaigns, and occasionally defended him…

Many Republican operatives told me this week that they’re experiencing P.T.S.D. flashbacks to the Access Hollywood tape that crashed the 2016 election for about 48 hours (at least until the leaked Hillary email covered it over). Notably, this scandal is also offering some surprising (and possibly ephemeral) hope that, like Trump, Walker isn’t a normal candidate but rather a celebrity who is largely immune to the sort of blowback that would nuke traditional politicians. Walker’s own team is actively trial-ballooning this argument. Scott Paradise, his chief of staff, reportedly alluded to Trump’s scandal when attempting to give his team a pep talk. “Trump still made it to the White House,” Paradise allegedly said. (Paradise denies this. “This comment was never made,” he told me. ”It’s completely false.”)

Cynically, it’s late in the game for Republicans, fighting for a highly contested Senate majority, to completely drop Walker given that their path to a majority is largely predicated on his race. “What a fucking disaster, we just ride this to the end,” said one Republican strategist consulting other Senate campaigns, but speaking for many in this town. “We’re not going to switch candidates at this point, but we can’t lose Georgia and win the majority.” …

Poll Dance

In fact, the rumors about Walker’s indiscretions had been percolating in the Republican party long before Trump urged him to run. Politico reported that the exact details of this allegation were known to many in his camp months before it came out, but they hoped their candidate would make it through the election without it surfacing. McConnell also knew that Walker was a flawed candidate, I’m told, but made the calculation not to resist him since Trump was such an enthusiastic backer. And anyway, the consultancy class was excited by Walker’s celebrity, seeing him as a football star who could easily pull in big donors and raise cash. “I don’t know that this is terribly shocking to anybody in the know,” said the former Walker aide. “There were always massive rumors about how many baby mamas he had, how many kids he had. It was always met with, No, this is it.”

Publicly, the party poobahs are all in. Steven Law, who runs Mitch McConnell’s cash-rich Senate Leadership Fund, which has spent $15 million in Georgia but pledged to spend $37 million on the race this cycle, proclaimed “full speed ahead” in a statement, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman Rick Scott said “Republicans stand with him.” In the meantime, they are hungrily awaiting credible polls to indicate whether or not Walker is a lost cause. It takes about three days to conduct a poll and gather results, so they won’t see anything until next week. “It’s going to be a total game of triage or calculation,” said the first strategist. “There’s no special affection for Herschel, it’s just the most winnable state to invest in right now.”…

Blame Trump?

Walker may be a terrible candidate, but the incessant stories contributing to his fall—the leaks and the bombshells, and the slow drip of unpleasant disclosures—may also be the result of unprecedented staff turnover. Walker has switched strategic consulting teams multiple times, and each team has walked off with infrastructure and little love lost for the candidate. In retrospect, the elite Republican consultant class recognizes that this baggage-filled first-time candidate should have had the same team in place since the summer of 2021.

Up until June 2022, however, Walker was taking meetings with some of the top consultants in D.C., some of whom told me that they were nervous about working for him. Meanwhile, stories trickled out about staffers not knowing whether to believe his denials. “It’s just inevitable that something like this was going to drop,” the former aide said. “Your secrets don’t stay inside the campaign; everybody knew there were serious situations with kids, with women. The volume was so high from spidey senses, and internal chatter. This doesn’t shock me a bit.”

More than McConnell, the ghostly presence hanging over Walker’s campaign is Trump. He literally called on Walker to run, attracted to his celebrity and athletic skill, even though most of the Republican establishment was aware that Walker’s past would become their future. The donor class, increasingly agitated with Trump and his imprint on the Republican party this cycle, is starting to see this as a mark on him. “It’s wildly unfortunate that this is who Trump picked out, because there were lots of people who were better. If you lose Georgia, it’s an indictment on Trump,” said a consultant who advises major G.O.P. donors. “If we lose Georgia and thus do not take the U.S. senate majority back, it’s 100 percent the fault of Donald Trump. That’s two back-to-back elections in Georgia where Trump will have cost the Senate majority. Period.”

For now, Trump’s new super PAC, MAGA Inc., has not shelled out to help Walker, despite announcing today that they were buying ads in Ohio to help J.D. Vance. The Trump philosophy has long been that he gave these candidates their wings with his endorsement and he doesn’t need to back it up with a check, even if the resulting power vacuum has allowed McConnell to step in and save the day with ad dollars….



The consensus is that it will be a tight race regardless of the revelation, maybe down to a few hundred votes. According to someone with knowledge of internal polls, G.O.P. gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp was leading Stacey Abrams by 7 to 8 points a couple weeks ago, meaning that he was always going to carry along Walker, who was fundamentally tied with incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock until this scandal. To Democrats, Walker has always been a riddle. “It’s the best chance we have because he’s a loose-cannon gaffe machine with a checkered past with who-knows-what skeletons inside it,” said one Democratic strategist. “It’s also our worst chance, because he’s still a hero to some people in that state, to the University of Georgia, and he does resonate with a lot of Black voters. If Stacey is going to lose and Warnock is the top of the ticket, can she bring everyone across the finish line? Is she strong enough to do that?”…