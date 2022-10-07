Area party that conjures up nonexistent caravans, gun-grabbers and groomers prior to each election is mad about a Democratic president ordering a popular executive action prior to an election:

"I happen to think that marijuana is a gateway drug." — CNN's Republican strategist Alice Stewart, who also says "three-fourths of Americans think we should legalize marijuana … I see this as a ploy in the midterms to gain support and gain voters." pic.twitter.com/VmTix0ZG5D — The Recount (@therecount) October 7, 2022

Die mad about it, assholes. The only regret I have is that Dank Brandon missed the opportunity to announce the pardon for people convicted of pot possession at 4:20 PM yesterday.

