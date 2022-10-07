Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

In my day, never was longer.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

I really should read my own blog.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

“But what about the lurkers?”

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

T R E 4 5 O N

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Squishable Morning Thread

Squishable Morning Thread

by | 98 Comments

This post is in: 

Area party that conjures up nonexistent caravans, gun-grabbers and groomers prior to each election is mad about a Democratic president ordering a popular executive action prior to an election:

Die mad about it, assholes. The only regret I have is that Dank Brandon missed the opportunity to announce the pardon for people convicted of pot possession at 4:20 PM yesterday.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • BC in Illinois
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bostondreams
  • BruceFromOhio
  • cain
  • clay
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • FelonyGovt
  • Geminid
  • germy shoemangler
  • Gin & Tonic
  • JCJ
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JML
  • John S.
  • jonas
  • Josie
  • kindness
  • Marmot
  • matt
  • Matt McIrvin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Obvious Russian Troll
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old School
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • sab
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SFAW
  • Shalimar
  • Suzanne
  • Tony Jay
  • twbrandt (formerly tom)
  • WaterGirl
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    98Comments

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      We’re supposed to play by the rules.  They just change the rules whenever it suits them.

      So glad we’re starting to say “nope, that doesn’t work for us.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      FelonyGovt

      This was a shrewd move. I think a majority in the US is in favor of legalization.  Complaining about this just makes Republicans look even more like tightassed spoilsports who are out of touch with the modern world.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Tony Jay

       

      A LETTER FROM BREXITANIA – “30 Days of Shite”

       

      Long, long ago, before the Sun first rose to challenge the Moon and when the screens were small and square, in that mythical period known to historians as ‘The Early Nineties’, noted political commentator and semi-professional Monopoly piece Linda Perry emerged lean and raving from sixteen gruelling months of contemplative isolation at Jan-Michael Vincent’s Nevada sweat-lodge to pen a searing admonition of the outgoing Bush Administration’s many foreign policy scandals entitled “What’s Going On?”, an obvious call-back to (and some might even say, straight-out swipe from) the identically titled brickbat of vituperative lyricism released eleven years earlier by hirsute urban troubadour Marvin Gaye in which he drew attention to widespread opposition to the Vietnam War, glaring disparities in the lived experiences of White and Black Americans, and persistent questions surrounding the pedestrianisation of Ludlow town centre. To say that these are all well-known facts that barely require checking up on (so you can put that Google search down, chum) is almost beside the point, because these familiar cultural touchstones are so firmly welded into place by the metaphysical glue of ur-memory that they obscure a greater truth, in that Perry and Gaye were only the latest in a long line of alternative spokespersonages to take up this particular idiomatic interjection and wield it as a performative goad to the consciences of their listeners.

      For example, relatively few people are aware that before Gaye ever darkened the doorway of a Motown recording studio there had been ‘Dixie’ Van Beddows’ 1955 Rockabilly Classic “What’s Buzzin, Cuzzin?” demanding free white T-Shirts and a sensible nuclear strategy from the Eisenhower Administration, 1932’s Jazz standard “Blow The News This Way” from Mack ‘Mack’ Mackie and the Sweet Trumpet Chorus, which lambasted everything from Herbert Hoover’s economic policies to the shortage of olives for martini cocktails, and perhaps the least well-remembered of them all, “Answer Me This You Fragrant Swiss Miss”, the 1908 Music Hall singalong popularised by Little Dicky Owenwilkie and the Pink Petunia Twins that channelled general unease over the Tunguska impact’s lingering climatological effects into political pressure on Leopold II to formally relinquish his personal control over the Congo.

      Going back even further in time we hear echoes of Perry’s bellowed confusion in the late 18th century marching song “Ce Qui Se Passe? Mes Amies”, author unknown, that inspired both the violence of the French Revolution and Pope Pius VI’s threat to excommunicate any Vatican occupant found drawing willies on the noses of Michaelangelo’s cherubs. Gaye’s sexually charged plaintiveness resonates in kind with the bawdy Baroque call and response chant “How Flows My Tide? Ebb-water, Good Woman, No Coin For A Ride” from around 1658, which many experts on the period would argue precipitated Europe’s most virulent outbreak of herpes oyster and the fall of the Cromwellian Protectorate, and only the most philistine ear could fail to pick up on the thematic similarities evident between all of the aforementioned examples and both the early Tudor protest anthem for the harpsichord “Verily, Indulge Mine Curiosity Upon The Roots Of Thy Present Circumstance” and “Tristis Temporibus Gor Dei Populus”, the medieval Gregorian chant popularised by Saint Simbo the Limbless, the first (and last) Christian missionary to visit pagan Ikealund.

      What has any of this to do with the latest black-comedy catastrogasm being inflicted upon poor old Perfidious Albion? Not a lot, and yet everything. Sort of. Mostly it’s just a delaying tactic to avoiding actually talking about the situation we’re in because, quite frankly, it’s as depressing a scene as can be imagined without sepia-tinged commentary from an over-ketamined Ken Burns, and nothing leads me to believe there’ll be any noticeable improvement in the status quo in the near to middle future. It turns out that the near total lockdown on ‘politics’ that took up the end of September was actually the high point of this Third Elizabethan Age, and it’s been all downhill slalom with hungry wolf outriders every day since.

      I mean, come on. Truss was gifted the opportunity to follow Flobalob Johnson’s ghastly show onto the national stage, a warm-up act that might have started off with gushing reviews and a lot of buzz courtesy of his chums in the Press, but eventually wore out its welcome with the audience through a series of off-colour pratfalls and not entirely accidental wardrobe malfunctions, all of which concluded with a humiliating exeunt Hard Right pursued by bears. Any functioning politician with the common-sense of a damp roof-tile should have been able to slide into that gaping chasm of credibility and, merely by virtue of not being a petulant gasbag of selfish dishonesty, enjoy a honeymoon period where they literally couldn’t help but appear reassuringly solid and capable in comparison.

      You see where I’m going with this?

      In the person of Mary Elizabeth Truss, the writhing nest of ill-hatched wyrms and slimy parasitic ticks that comprise the Tory Party membership have managed to miss that mile-wide target by some kind of very large number of astronomical units (let’s call it the Musk Variable), saddling this country in the process with a Prime Minister of such intellectual vacuity that the combined weight of every single useful thought to have passed through her cranium over the last decade, if transmogrified item for item into lead pellets and stuffed into a sack woven from her most quick witted ripostes to policy questions, still wouldn’t be a burden sufficient to noticeably inconvenience a mildly arthritic ant.

      It’s absolutely astounding to me how incredibly thoroughly the Tory Party has gone about October Surprising its own brand. They’ve been under new management for a grand total of 30 days so far, a good third of which were taken up by the ultra-slow-motion internment of Betty Windsor during which 24/7 coverage of our INTENSE AND SHARED NATIONAL GRIEF crowded out any talk of such mundanities as the lives and livelihoods of mere common-folk, and yet in that time they’ve managed to tank the pound on the currency markets, sabotage the mortgage market, trash the UK’s credit rating, compel the Bank of England to launch a £65 billion effort to rescue the pension market, align the UK with pro-Trumpian Christofascists over the location of Britain’s embassy in Israel, add about £100 billion to the national debt, promise lucrative tax cuts to the richest (partially) funded by brutal spending cuts targeting the poorest, refused to contemplate ‘hand-outs’ to help people deal with their energy bills, preferring to offer public money direct to the energy companies to guarantee their profits, threatened to break international law over trafficking asylum seekers to Rwanda, and a dozen or more other auto-mutilations I can’t even begin to stuff into this already swollen paragraph.

      Twenty days. That’s all it took for them to make Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson look positively statesmanlike. Da Fuk?!?

      And they did all of this, let’s not forget, just in time for Conference season. The one time of the year (other than any day that NuNew Labour’s authoritarians need a hand gaslighting the public vis-à-vis their ongoing Special Ideological Operation against British History’s Greatest Monster) that the national News Media are more or less compelled to give the Opposition some grudging coverage. Chancellor Kwarsi Kwarteng’s ‘emergency mini-budget’ of pseudo-erotic Randian fantasy triumphalism blew up in his vacantly grinning face just as NuNew Labour were stage-managing their mawkishly ‘patriotic’ celebration of everything Mittelenglisch and ringing the conference centre with bullet-headed securigoons tasked with keeping anyone on their ‘Too Lefty for the Daily Mail’ shitlist (i.e. the vast majority of the Party and 99.9% of Liverpool’s population) off the premises. Granted, Starmer’s brittle coalition of synthi-skinned careerists and lobbyists for Omnicorp have the combined political nous and reaction speed of Garth Knight’s Goliath sailing over the edge of a southern California cliff, but even they were able to cobble together a focus-group approved response that underlined the widening gulf between centre-right economic orthodoxy and whatever the hell it is Tory voters have unearthed from the Tomb of Kapitalizmahotep the Unchained.

      Honest to Dark Brandon I don’t recall the Tories ever being quite this bad at the nuts and bolts of politics, and I’m old enough to remember the long, slow death of John Major’s sleaze-ridden post-Thatcher Government. In choosing Truss as their leader (against the wishes of a large majority of their MPs) the Tory membership have empowered the most extreme elements at the Rightward edge of their Coalition of C*#%s to take centre stage, with everything that implies for fangs out, hair on fire ideological policy making. Truss, Kwarteng, Raab, Braverman, etc, these nonentities are just finger-puppets for the Invisible Hand of those billionaire-funded ‘thinktanks’ (like the Taxpayers Avoidance Alliance and the Institute of Economic Chaos Affairs) who make 55 Tufton Street their home. This is their opportunity to turn the United Kingdom into a backroom slot-machine they can stuff pennies into for guaranteed multi-billion payouts, and quite frankly they couldn’t give two minuscule fucks about the state Britain is in once they’ve had their fun. The people behind the thinktanks will be richer for betting on the ups and downs of the UK’s collapse, and their placemen will be set fair for a lifetime of part-time executive directorships and overpaid speaking gigs at various international junkets for the temporarily useful, and if they leave the country a culture-war battlefield of cash-strapped regional militias when they take the last fuelled jet to Davos Island, well, it’s just shrugs and prayers, drone-stock, you clearly should have been less Woke and done more networking.

      Many Tory MPs seem to be in genuine shock at the speed of their Party’s collapse and the size of the Loyal Opposition’s 30-percentish lead in the polls, but they shouldn’t be. This isn’t down to anything the Stamerstans have done, this is entirely their own work. It’s what you get when you’re so cringingly obedient to your own propaganda wing that you allow the lunatics to take over the asylum and act like a bunch of blue-pilled businessmen let loose at a pooch-screwing festival who’ve been told not to come back to the hotel until every canine is a micrometre flat and their wee-willy-winkies have been worn down to glistening nubbins. It wouldn’t be quite so bad for them if this was happening after a sustained period of smooth-sailing Government that had solidified the bonds that unite Tories together (money, xenophobia, bodily fluids) and built up a bank of unearned credit with the electorate via the establishment News Media, then they’d be able to look the markets in the eye and say, hey, don’t panic, we’re just indulging in a little mid-term beak-wetting, there’ll be plenty of time to purge the national memory archives of this wobble and reboot as the Party of Fiscal Probity once Election season comes around again.

      But it’s not, is it? They’ve made this lurch to the outer limits and beyond after twelve years of ruthless austerity (350,000 dead and counting) six years of Brexitcide (which is a Nirnaeth Arnoediad and counting), three years of Covid (200,000 +, but who’s counting) and eight months of Russia’s madly overcompensating Tsar Rumpelstiltsputin fucking with energy prices while his army dissolves on Ukrainian soil. These disasters have all combined with increasing levels of Tory incompetence to plunge the country into an economic and social maelstrom where you don’t need to have a university degree in Practical Moneybusiness (IANAGOPMU) to see that we’re all pretty much fucked and the Conservative and Unionist Party was in the driving seat for ALL of it. Yes, the BBC’s loyal choir of castrato commentators can – and will -prettify things up as much as possible (I’m talking about you Chris ‘worse that Kuenssberg’ Mason and your “This is a newly hatched Government barely out of the shell” bullshit) but the simple fact of the matter is that the Tory Civil-War is now out in the open and can’t easily be papered over with bland assurances that all this recent unpleasantness is just the result of global economic turmoil and that massive tax-cuts for the wealthy are, in fact, a proven part of any Growth Plan.

      On one side of the yawning divide you’ve got Truss and Kwarteng and the rest of the Glibertarian, ERG, Kulturkampfing Far-Right brigade, and on another Sunak and Shapps and the Not-Quite-As-Far-Right wing who would rather boil the frog slowly and at least pretend to care about the financial security of millions of traditional Tory voters once every few years. Then there’s the faction that are still loyal to Flobalob’s brand of ‘all things to just enough voters’ grifting bullshit, who blame the Brextremists for not sticking with him, the Traditionalists for betraying him, and the naughty, naughty News Media for not protecting him. In between them all are scores of horrified Tory MPs who couldn’t find their own arses with a compass and a helper monkey but who can read a poll well enough to see that the collapse of huge Tory majorities in recent by-elections could easily happen to them. All the constituency boundary rejiggering and fucking around with the electoral commission they’ve been doing can only go so far towards entrenching Tory rule, and they won’t mean diddley-squat if the Average Joe and Joanne continue to have their noses rubbed in the reality of what continued Tory Government – especially this kind of unhinged Tory Government – means for their chances of being able to light their homes and feed their families over Christmas. And rub their noses in it is exactly what Truss & Co have been doing.

      We’ve had Tory Party Chairman Jake ‘I’m just bluff, I am’ Berry telling people concerned about the spiralling cost of everything that “When their bills arrive, they can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary, higher wages, go out there and get that new job”, which is… nice of him.

      Higher Education Minister Andrea Jenkyns (she of the middle-finger gesture directed at people booing Flobalob as he left Downing Street) claiming that she would ban Universities from offering degrees in entirely fictional ‘Harry Potter studies’ (that’s the class where the kids are allowed to self-identify as Mandrakes) and stop students from “being fed a diet of critical race theory, anti-British history and sociological Marxism”, the latter of which is apparently that old standby ‘Cultural Marxism’ with the Jew-Hate scrubbed off, courtesy of whichever Heritage Institute pamphlet she cribbed that load of verbal rat-bedding from.

      Then there’s the ever reliable source of drawling class-war clickbait Jacob Rees-Mogg, Truss’ Emissary to The Endless Darkness Beyond Mortal Ken Business Secretary who has been enjoying his latest opportunity to trigger outrage in the sane majority who don’t aspire to someday inherit one of the Nine Rings of Men from their Great-Uncle Dwimmerlaik Rees-Mogg by proclaiming both his eagerness to let frackers frack themselves silly in his spacious back garden (much to the displeasure of his NIMBY constituents) while rejecting the possibility of allowing local referendums on the issue (because of the displeasure of his NIMBY constituents) and dismissing all opposition to fracking in general as “hysteria” generated by groups “funded by Russia” (by which I assume he means the Tory Party itself, because many of its MPs are dead set against any fracking in their constituencies and it’s stuffed with more roubles than a babushka’s mattress) while simultaneously being outed as exploring ways to evade public scrutiny of the approval process for new fracking opportunities. Don’t ever change, Jacob (he won’t – Ed).

      The new Home Secretary, lunatic barely-lawyer and serial liar Suella “I’m not brown, you’re brown” Braverman, was filmed ranting at the Tory Conference about how seeing asylum seekers forced onto planes and renditioned to Rwanda was her “dream” and “obsession”, for which clear evidence of mental illness and sociopathic tendencies she received a partial standing ovation. Partial, only because the other half of the audience had already spanked themselves into drooling lassitude at the very thought of shipping all the darkies back to Africa, even and especially the ones who thought to outwit the Bulldog British by coming here from Asia. Not so inscrutable now, eh, Johnny Foreigner? Harrumph.

      And last, but also least, Truss herself, filling up much of her incredibly short maiden leader’s speech (they’re usually around an hour long, hers was just over half that length and included testimonial video from the team at Cyberdyne who constructed her from dough and old spoons) with sneers about people simply not being willing to understand that “with change comes disruption” and the creation of a new Enemies of the State list christened the “anti-growth coalition” which includes environmentalists, other political parties, militant Unions, anti-Brexit forces and some unnamed thinktanks, but not, as you might expect, Weight Watchers or the Pym Foundation. Missed opportunity there, Diz Liz.

      It’s no great surprise that multiple Tory MPs have been running to friendly journalists to give (anonymous, natch) statements decrying the bonkers direction Truss & Co are dragging the Party and giving her until Christmas to pull her head out of her arse and become an entirely different and more capable person (uh huh, yeah) before the knives come out. Tory leaders are supposed to be immune from leadership challenges in the first year of their reign, but there’s rules and then there’s ‘rules’, in particular the Golden Rule (Do as thou wilt, but fucketh not with mine own future lest thou findeth out) and none of these rules were ever designed to deal with a leadership team so amateurish they’ve had to perform a series of U-turns on their very first policy priorities because they hadn’t even bothered to find out if their 71 seat majority in Parliament was united enough to get highly contentious legislation passed (it’s not – Ed). Cabinet ministers are already on record making statements in direct contradiction of what they know to be Government policy, which is supposed to be a sacking offense, but has now seemingly been downgraded to something Foreign Secretary James ‘nominative determinism lies a’mouldering in its grave’ Cleverly is dispatched to bullshit about on the morning News round because there’s simply no way of enforcing Cabinet discipline when the Tory Party is this fractured and self-destructive.

      That’s not to say that the Tories are dead certs to lose the next General Election, far from it. Truss herself is absolutely, definitely, undeniably, a cast-iron certainty to get booted sooner rather than later, but that’s a different matter. She’s simply incapable of doing the job and lacks the ability to fake it. Every interview she does, even the soft-soap cuddle-ups with Tory loyalists like Kuenssberg and Robinson, quickly devolve into the robotic repetition of stock phrases delivered from behind a series of uncomfortable approximations of human facial expressions while her eyes remain as dead as a zombie rat’s. There’s an interview with a nameless Tory MP out there where he or she bemoans the fact that every single thing Truss says on any topic is always preceded by a static pause during which she retreats to her mind-palace (well, mind cottage, maybe) and goes over her list of “Things that sound like something a Tory Prime Minister might say” until she lands on the selection of mouth noises least appropriate to the question at hand. They could program an Alexa to do that, and it would probably come across on TV as warmer and far more on the ball policywise.

      Who would replace her? God alone knows, or failing that you could ask His opposite number, who is probably considerably more in the loop regarding the average Tory’s innermost desires. Braverman obviously fancies her chances, hence the deep dive into Culture-War rhetoric and the manic grin she sports whenever she talks about hurting the people her lily-white audience don’t like, but she went out of the last leadership race in round two and would have to go toe-to-toe with Kemi ‘B-List Begbie’ Badenoch and Priti ‘Pure Venom’ Patel for the “Brown on Brown violence is the only thing that stirs my loins” vote, a fight I don’t see that chinless cheerleader coming out of in one piece. Michael Gove has returned from his summer of soul-searching on Mykonos to throw a little chaos into the mix by speaking for the average Tory MP in threatening to vote against her in Parliament, but it’s obvious that he’s only carrying water for some other Murdoch approved candidate, who may or may not be Rishi ‘D’ya like me now?’ Sunak. The other losers from the last leadership race are still there, ready to forgive and forget as long as their fellow MPs belatedly acknowledge their suitability for high-office, but given the hole Truss is driving the Party into, it’s possible a majority of them would rather wait until after the next Election to stake a claim to the smoking wreckage of the HMS Conservative Party.

      Frankly, who cares. Whoever it is that leads the Tories into the next Election they don’t have a hope in hell of repeating Flobby’s 2019 victory margin, since most of his artificial advantages have already been squandered or simply slipped away with the passage of the years. The country is, basically, falling down around our ears, and there’s no unifying lizard-brain oriflamme like Brexit for the moronic minority to coalesce around, no simple three-word slogan like ‘Get Brexit Done’ to take the place of a policy manifesto, and while the News Media will certainly do their part to drag the Tories as close to the winning post as they possibly can, Starmer’s spineless kowtowing to the Right Wing Press and unwholesome embrace of Saint Anthony the Liar’s creed of ‘The Rich Know Best’ ensures that he and his handlers won’t face even a hundredth part of one percent of the concentrated barrage of lies and slander unleashed against his predecessor by the News Media and half of the Parliamentary Labour Party.

      In fact, I’d hazard an almost-informed guess that the most prominent and successful axis of News Media attack on NuNew Labour won’t be from the Right at all, but will instead target the rift between its leadership’s aims and centre-left/minority voters. Once an Election is in the offing the BBC and the Press will suddenly wake up to the avalanche of documentary evidence sitting in their in-boxes proving beyond any reasonable doubt that the Labour Right are a bunch of racist, misogynistic, bullying shitbirds up to their fat necks in hock to very dodgy donors and desperate to avoid scrutiny of their alliance of convenience with the Tories that cost Labour in 2017 and 2019. Sure, that might be just the dating profile to appeal to the racist, misogynistic, bullying shitbirds (by which I mean people who devour Right Wing Media) they’ve been chasing after for the last two and a half years, but if the Tory Party continues collapsing in on itself at this rate it will be increasingly hard for NuNew Labour to play the Mandelsonian “Who else are you filthy trots going to vote for?” card at the ballot box. It would be blackly comical indeed if the ruthless Liebermanisation of the Labour Party pioneered by those Power (For Us) At All Costs ideologues surrounding Starmer combined with Tory self-implosion to cost the Party a majority because their backstabbing antics circa 2015 to Whatever Day It Is Today finally got the Breaking News coverage it deserves, and this drove millions of left-wing voters into the arms of the Greens, local ‘Real Labour’ alternatives and/or whatever the Enough is Enough movement morphs into.

      But anyway, that’s a long way off. Tories don’t call Elections unless they think they can win them, and while they’re so far behind in the polls they’d be insane (the other kind of insane) to take that risk. I foresee a longish period of stalemated Government as Truss’ faction of hyper-ideologues ram face first into the cold, hard political fact that they don’t have the votes for their more extreme legislative priorities (ending child-labour laws, banning non-Government approved Unions, removing all taxation on corporations and the mega-rich, etc) and lack the institutional muscle to strong-arm truculent MPs without blowing the Party apart, but they will do a shit-ton of damage anyway by repealing as many of the regulations, labour-protections and human rights laws they can while cloaking it all under the worst kind of Culture-War division.

      Eventually, the Tories will have to face a reckoning with their foreign-sponsored Far-Right or morph fully into a New British Union of Fascists, the only question is whether the country can survive long enough for them to collapse under the weight of their awfulness.

      I haz me doots….

      What’s Going On?” indeed. Anyone got that sweat-lodge’s number?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      PSA:  If you uploaded your calendar pics, please check your email.  If the confirmation from Dropbox says “File Request 2022”, then the pics went to the wrong place and you need to resubmit. If it says “Pet Pics 2023”, they are in the right place!

      Squishable Morning Thread

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jonas

      Of course the bigger news beyond just pardoning people convicted on federal marijuana charges was tasking HHS with reviewing the drug’s Schedule 1 status. Removing that would make it possible for businesses in states with legal weed to use regular banks instead of being cash-only, which creates not only security risks, but makes regulation, taxes, and all that a huge nightmare and of course ensures that the business remains in a grey-market area dominated by gangs and other criminal elements. Whether removing pot from Schedule 1 would ultimately require Congressional action, or is merely a move the president can make with an executive order, idk.

      Republicans are now behind the 8 ball on two enormously popular issues: abortion and weed.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      BC in Illinois

      “Pardons for those convicted of using marijuana are unfair to those who wanted to smoke marijuana, but were afraid to.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      I swear…if he had done it at 4:20, we’d be looking for a fifth spot on Mt. Rushmore.  =)

      In other light-hearted (or is it?) news, this piece cracked me up more than a little this morning: sandwiches must be cut diagonally, and I’m not taking questions

      “…there are a few absolute, ironclad rules that I think protect us from losing our tenuous hold on civilization and sliding into the chaotic abyss, and one of them is this: Sandwiches must be cut in half on the diagonal. End of story. Not everyone, though, obeys this law, and this weekend we were confronted with the upsetting reality that there are monsters in our midst.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      CNN’s Republican strategist Alice Stewart, who also says “three-fourths of Americans think we should legalize marijuana … I see this as a ploy in the midterms to gain support and gain voters.

      The Today Show, which isn’t supposed to be acting like Republican strategists, had the same take.  Hopefully, voters are less cynical and decide they want to support actions designed to gain their votes.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SFAW

      I’ve only encountered Alice Stewart twice, and each time makes me think that the RNC is “not sending their best” to shill on CNN. Of course, maybe she is their best.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      There is a really good 30 second excerpt from Mark Kelly’s debate with Blake Masters. Kelly says of Masters, “Folks, we all know guys like this. They think they know better than everyone about everything, ” then turns to Masters and drives the point home before turning back to the camera and repeating the dismissive punchline, “Folks, we all know guys like this.”

      I found this in a No Lie with Bryan Tyler Cohen tweet, retweeted by Ragnarok Lobster.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I have a bunch of MAGA dorks on my FB feed…the few who post on this issue have been in favor of legalizing for years and blame Democrats for the fact that it hasn’t happened. The GOP is grasping for a narrative because they know this is a wedge issue for their voters.

      I also think an effective strategy for blunting the soft on crime attacks is for Dems to point out that the State with the highest murder rate in the nation is Mississippi and when was the last time Dems were in charge there? If GOP policies were really a solution the reddest State wouldn’t have such a bad violent crime problem.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      John S.

      @Baud: It’s rather telling how the two parties view their relationship with voters.

      Democrats: Let’s use our power to pass legislation that is beneficial to our voters.

      Republicans: Let’s use our power to stay in power, create fake culture wars, block legislation that is beneficial to our voters and pass legislation that is harmful to our voters.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      @Bostondreams: Equal parts disgust and sadness. The current regime is hell-bent on destroying a fine university. They set the process in motion long before this Sasse bullshit, following the Orbán playbook to the letter. At this point, I just hope America doesn’t follow the same path to ruin.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Marmot

      @Baud:

      The Today Show, which isn’t supposed to be acting like Republican strategists, had the same take.  Hopefully, voters are less cynical and decide they want to support actions designed to gain their votes.

      In an earlier thread, you mentioned you hadn’t seen this kind of criticism of Repubs’ gimmicks. It might be confirmation bias, but I agree.

      Generally it’s “how will this gambit play in Peoria?” I think.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jeffro

      Also in the Friday morning funny stuff, a tweet from Vic Vela showing President Biden signing something at the Resolute desk

      NEWS: President Biden signs an executive order banning the Broncos from ever appearing on national TV again.

      LOL

      I heard the game was bad…like, bad bad…but a Broncos loss is a partial win for the Chiefs, so hey!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Roger Moore

      @WaterGirl: ​
       

      We’re supposed to play by the rules. They just change the rules whenever it suits them.

      The Democrats are playing by the rules; pardoning people is one of the President’s enumerated powers. The Republicans are whining because Biden isn’t playing by their Calvinball rules.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Marmot

      @SFAW: Seriously, try it with jalapeños. Or those banana peppers if you wanna take it down a notch. Pineapples are a revelation.

      EDIT: Damn. I see Jeffro sort-of beat me to it.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      mrmoshpotato

      Die mad about it, assholes.

      That’s entirely too nice for the god-damned, fucking fascist shitpile that claims it’s a political party in this country.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      matt

      Doing something 3/4 of Americans want is a ploy to get votes.

      The Republican Party needs to be burned down and replaced with a party that does democracy.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Baud

      @Marmot:

      Yes, the other day some media person said the Saudi action on oil would hurt Dems without suggesting a cynical attempt to influence the election.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jeffro

      @Marmot: banana peppers and sausage is to die for!

      A co-worker also swears by drizzling either a little bit of honey or a little bit of chili oil on pizza, depending on your mood.

      Sriracha also goes great on veggie pizza.

      Dang it it’s 10am and now I’m hungry!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Shalimar

      Apparently this is controversial, but I’m gonna go out on a limb and say political parties in a democracy should implement policies that 75% of their citizens support.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I had a long day among the Mennonites yesterday getting my meat birds processed. It started at 2 am and ended at 8:30 pm.

      I was a little surprised at the number of Trudy Busch Valentine for Senate signs I saw and the complete lack of Eric Schmitt signs. Not that the Mennonites are engaged in such shenanigans, I don’t even know if they vote. They are unfailingly polite and friendly. Their neighbors on the other hand…

      My faith in my fellow Miserians was restored when I stopped at a tool store to check out their inventory. There are a couple of router bits I am in need of and I thought they might have them. I had several hundred dollars in my pocket (had to pay for the bird processing) and a mask going on my face when I reached the door and espied a sign that said,

      “No Masks Allowed.
      No Exceptions”

      Yep, situation normal, all fucked up. So I, my mask and my several hundred dollars turned around and left. I’m going to send them a nice polite letter telling them their stupidity cost them $500 in sales. Not true, maybe only a hundred or so, but so what.

      As to the signs, I don’t ascribe any great meaning to them other than that the “fine” people of Morgan and Moniteau counties aren’t big fans of Eric Schmitt. Don’t worry, they are still going to vote for the asshole, just not gonna to give him any money.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      kindness

      ‘Gateway drug’.  Hard to believe they are still using that one.  The real gateway drugs are cigarettes and alcohol.  Republicans who kvetch about pot are locking in the Police Chief contingent of voters and ignoring the flock.  More and more, policy for Republicans has no reflection on what their masses think.  More and more it is dogma handed down from above and their actual voters are expected to just swallow it.  That works in an authoritarian system but does it work in a Democratic one?  We’ll soon see.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Anonymous At Work

      The only problem with Biden’s announcement is that it missed a few debates by a week, particularly Beto v. Abbottoir in Texas.  Most Republicans, if they agreed to a debate, agreed to only one debate, too.  Needed this to be an issue for governors’ debates as well as Senate/Congress.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      germy shoemangler

      “I order the club sandwich all the time, but I’m not even a member, man. I don’t know how I get away with it. How’d it start anyway?
      “I like my sandwiches with three pieces of bread.” “So do I!”
      “Well let’s form a club then.”
      “Alright, but we need more stipulations.”
      “Yes we do; instead of cutting the sandwich once, let’s cut it again.”
      “Yes, four triangles, and we will position them into a circle. In the middle we will dump chips. Or potato salad.”
      “Okay. I got a question for ya, how do you feel about frilly toothpicks?”
      “I’m for ’em!”
      “Well this club is formed; spread the word on menus nationwide.””

      (Mitch Hedberg)

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Matt McIrvin

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?:

      I also think an effective strategy for blunting the soft on crime attacks is for Dems to point out that the State with the highest murder rate in the nation is Mississippi and when was the last time Dems were in charge there?

      They have a readymade response to that: point the finger at black Democratic mayors. You just find a level of government where there’s a Democrat and that’s who you blame.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      John S.

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Mennonites can vote, they just tend not to. The only religious group that I am aware of that specifically abstain from voting or any involvement in politics whatsoever are Jehovah Witnesses.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Marmot

      @Jeffro:

      A co-worker also swears by drizzling either a little bit of honey or a little bit of chili oil on pizza, depending on your mood.

      Sriracha also goes great on veggie pizza.

      Dang it it’s 10am and now I’m hungry!

      Yes to this. The honey and chili oil are both fantastic.

      I’m not sure I could let Sriracha bust in and totally take over like it does, but I guess I could sacrifice a slice to science.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Roger Moore

      @Jeffro:

      The flaw with the whole thing is it’s written from the standpoint of someone who only works with rectilinear sandwich bread.  You can’t cut a sandwich on artisanal bread on the diagonal because it doesn’t have upper corners to form one.  I refuse to be lectured to by someone who makes their sandwiches only on square bread.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      JML

      @kindness: I’ll admit, I used to buy the “gateway drug” thing. You know, when I was 19 and was only really thinking about this in the context of the friends I knew who had “graduated” to heroin. Back when I didn’t understand anything about addiction. For people with no experience with drugs or understanding of addiction, it’s the sort of thing that sounds reasonable. But I like to think we’ve learned a lot in society in the last 30 years or so about this.

      It’s a good thing from Biden.

      I have to laugh at the “he’s only doing this to get votes in the midterms!” complaint. GOP: “How dare he do things that people want and are popular! Doesn’t he understand that it’s not fair to us?!?”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Jeffro

      @Shalimar:Apparently this is controversial, but I’m gonna go out on a limb and say political parties in a democracy should implement policies that 75% of their citizens support.

      It’s a novel approach, that’s for sure. (eyeroll at GOP)

      I wonder if the President will tie it all together for America just before the midterms: “when it comes to improving our nation’s infrastructure…action on climate change…protecting reproductive rights…supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression…legalizing marijuana…supporting unions…student loan forgiveness…speeding our conversion to electric vehicles…and more, these things have one thing in common: they’re what the vast majority of Americans want from their government.”

      italics = Biden whisper, just to irritate the shit out of the RWNJ dead-enders  =)

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Jeffro

      I just realized…legalizing marijuana means we’re going to get Kid Rock back!  Woo-hoo!!

      (kidding, people)

      It would also mean the GOP still has Ted Nugent!  Woo-hoo!!

      (not kidding)

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Suzanne

      I see this as a ploy in the midterms to gain support and gain voters.

      Who’s going to tell her this is how representative government works? You might even call it…..republican.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Matt McIrvin

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?: I know some pothead nihilist types who went full MAGA too–I think the idea that liberals are the real anti-fun tightasses is strong with them, and it would be hard for them to give it up.

      I thought years ago that supporting cannabis legalization was a wide-open opportunity for Republicans to outflank the left and get youth cred, but by and large, they didn’t take it and now it’s too late for them.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      I really can’t believe they’re still using the “gateway drug” nonsense. The only reason pot is usually the first illegal drug someone uses is because it’s usually the easiest to get and the least intimidating to try. It’s not like if pot disappeared, no one would ever use any other drugs because, well gee, how can I start with meth if I can’t smoke weed first????

      I started with pot, but the only other drug I ever tried was acid, which I did twice and absolutely hated. I had everything else on offer to me but never did any of it because I didn’t want to. For me, pot was only a gateway to……..more pot.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      germy shoemangler

      A while ago, someone asked why I still mask in public because I dress punk & "punks are all about not conforming." Ignoring my high risk status, I asked if most people mask in public now. They said no. I let them sit with that for a moment until they finally let out a quiet "Oh."

      — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) October 5, 2022

      Reply
    75. 75.

      sab

      @JML: The real gateway drug is tobacco. “Here try this because your peers insist even though it is highly addictive and will probably eventually kill you.”

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Josie

      @JCJ: ​
       Report on Political Wire:
      “Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra retweeted President Biden’s 3 p.m. marijuana policy announcement at exactly 4:20 p.m.”

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      On reddit a few years I ran into a user who was convinced that Trump was going to cruise to re-election based on his legalization of marijuana. At the time, the AG was still Jeff Sessions.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: I thought those were great debate tactics on Kelly’s part. I like how he got Masters’ attention. Masters looked kind of shocked.

      This could be a good 27 seconds to reprise in a TV ad: “Folks, we all know guys like this….”

      Reply
    86. 86.

      dmsilev

      @Roger Moore: Also precludes baguettes, sliced rolls and the like. Any reality which doesn’t include banh mi and Italian beefs is one which I would prefer not to inhabit.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      BruceFromOhio

      Then there’s the ever reliable source of drawling class-war clickbait Jacob Rees-Mogg, Truss’ Emissary to The Endless Darkness Beyond Mortal Ken Business Secretary who has been enjoying his latest opportunity to trigger outrage in the sane majority who don’t aspire to someday inherit one of the Nine Rings of Men from their Great-Uncle Dwimmerlaik Rees-Mogg by proclaiming both his eagerness to let frackers frack themselves silly in his spacious back garden (much to the displeasure of his NIMBY constituents) while rejecting the possibility of allowing local referendums on the issue (because of the displeasure of his NIMBY constituents) and dismissing all opposition to fracking in general as “hysteria” generated by groups “funded by Russia” (by which I assume he means the Tory Party itself, because many of its MPs are dead set against any fracking in their constituencies and it’s stuffed with more roubles than a babushka’s mattress) while simultaneously being outed as exploring ways to evade public scrutiny of the approval process for new fracking opportunities. Don’t ever change, Jacob (he won’t – Ed).

      @Tony Jay:  A single sentence bit of art, that. When they gonna just break down and let you FrontPage these postcards from across the pond instead making you sit at the kids table?

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Ohio Mom

      I know one young Republican (a relative, not someone I chose to associate with) who is a MAGA pothead*, I will be interested to know how he interprets this Biden move.

      * This son of my cousin majored in some sort of agriculture because his life goal was to be a marijuana farmer. Hasn’t worked out for him yet though.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Betty Cracker

      I personally find this ad annoying because Dems don’t disagree with Repubs over trivial shit like whether to let Jr. upgrade the iPhone or have scalloped or mashed potatoes with the meatloaf. But this seems like a smart ad for a Dem in a red state.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @germy shoemangler: 1) I very much doubt that’s the whole story

      2) somebody who would tweet something like that isn’t someone I would want working with me in a high stress job that requires some degree of discretion

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.