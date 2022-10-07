Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

This blog will pay for itself.

Not all heroes wear capes.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Terrible Headlines

Terrible Headlines

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Media outlets should pay more attention to the headlines and subheads published on social media and wording of news alerts published on phones since a lot of people see those and never read the full article. Here’s an example that’s rightly getting dragged on Twitter:

Terrible Headlines

A real puzzler there since one party opted for science-denying demagoguery and the other followed the advice of highly trained infectious disease professionals who’ve served the U.S. government for decades under presidents from both parties. But if you click through and read the article, it has a better headline and subhead:

Covid death rates are higher among Republicans than Democrats, mounting evidence shows

Lower vaccination rates among Republicans could explain the partisan gap, but some researchers say mask use and social distancing were bigger factors.

That’s what researchers are still trying to nail down: which factor was most responsible for more Republicans than Democrats dying — lower vaccine rates or masks/social distancing uptake? An excerpt:

Average excess death rates in Florida and Ohio were 76% higher among Republicans than Democrats between March 2020 and December 2021, according to a working paper released last month by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Excess deaths refers to deaths above what would be anticipated based on historical trends…

“In counties where a large share of the population is getting vaccinated, we see a much smaller gap between Republicans and Democrats,” said Jacob Wallace, an author of that study and an assistant professor of health policy at the Yale School of Public Health.

Indeed, his paper found that the partisan gap in the deaths widened between April and December 2021, after all adults became eligible for Covid vaccines. Excess death rates in Florida and Ohio were 153% higher among Republicans than Democrats during that time, the paper showed.

“We really don’t see a big divide until after vaccines became widely available in our two states,” Wallace said.

If Charlie Crist hammers the bolded stats nonstop over the final weeks of his race against DeSantis, will anyone hear him? The single debate DeSantis agreed to has been postponed so the governor can swan around the state in a campaign-branded vest and shrimper boots pretending to give a shit about hurricane recovery, so Crist will need to build his own soapbox.

Also, the NYT is already fangirling out over DeSantis’s wife in preparation for the governor’s 2024 coronation, so probably not. If polls are accurate, DeSantis didn’t kill off enough of his base through anti-vax and mask demagoguery to affect the 2022 election outcome, so we’re doomed. Probably. But maybe not! More postcards, etc. And please, media overlords — better fucking headlines!*

Open thread.

*It’s possible the shitty headlines are clickbait, but I think “Republican Demagoguery Kills Constituents” is pretty click-baity, so I don’t think that’s it. I think it’s more sloppiness than malice. 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bobby Thomson
  • BruceFromOhio
  • Ciotog
  • John Revolta
  • John S.
  • Kropacetic
  • ksmiami
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Martin
  • Mike E
  • Mike in NC
  • Miss Bianca
  • mr perfect
  • NotMax
  • p.a.
  • Poe Larity
  • sab
  • scav
  • Shalimar
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Suzanne
  • The Moar You Know
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    2. 2.

      Poe Larity

      I have a sense of Deja Vu and Capt. Obvious all at the same time.

      Now tell us the impact on voting caused by IQ loss amongst Covid victims.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Steve in the ATL

      In related news, an older white woman just knocked on my door canvassing for Herschel Walker. She left disappointed.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ciotog

      All the conservative bigwigs from all factions lined up behind DeSantis months ago.  I don’t know why the media has to carry that water, though.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      John Revolta

      Ben Sasse is gonna quit the Senate and swan on down to DeSantisLand  to join the NeuBund.

      Guess which soon-to-be-unemployed plutocrat gets to pick his replacement?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      OTOH, if Dems end up doing well in November, the GOP can blame Covid deaths instead of their own radicalism for the results.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      The answer, dear experts, was pretty much everything.  From the get-go, they’d come up with different reasons why they wouldn’t wear masks or keep social distancing, whether it was the “we walk in faith, not in fear” claptrap from the evangelicals (so do I, but I don’t play in traffic!), or the “I can’t breathe!” bullshit, or the “we’ve got guns, so you can’t make us do shit” from the people who invaded the Michigan state capitol.

      And of course, when the vaccines were finally available, we got ’em and they didn’t.

      There may be a question of which particular defense against Covid that we utilized and they didn’t, and to what extent, but that’s the only thing to puzzle over.  And who really cares about that anyway?  It really comes down to “the libs are telling us we have to do that, so we will own the libs by not doing it.”

      And it’s going to keep on causing differential mortality.  Used to be the anti-vaxxers were mostly granola-heads, but now anti-vax is overwhelmingly a right-wing phenomenon: their opposition to the Covid vax has metastasized into opposition to all vaccines.

      And if I had one of those people in front of me, I’d tell them that when their kid gets polio or diphtheria, I’ll feel sorry for the kid, but not for them. In fact, I’d call Child Protective Services on them, because their kids need parents who don’t place conspiracy theory-mongering ahead of responsible parenting.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      sab

      @John Revolta: I hope Sasse does as badly as when the GOP sent Scott Scarborough to destroy Akron U.

      ETA He wanted to sell it off to ITT Tech. The community has spent at least three generations building Buchtel College into an actual university and the grifters wanted to tear it down and sell it off.  No wonder they liked Putin and Margaret Thatcher. Raiders.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      p.a.

      It’s political and demographic* addition by subtraction, but it’s happening too damn slowly.

       

      *and no handwringing about cheerleading for deaths: they  revel in their eliminationist rhetoric.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      I came across this piece “Men Are Hard to Help” and I’d love to hear others’ thoughts on it.

      “A common thread running through many of the challenges facing men is the culture shock of women’s economic independence. To truly understand what’s going on with boys and men, we need anthropologists at least as much as we need economists.”

      Solutions don’t seem obvious.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Betty Cracker

      Trump is pissed about the probable Sasse hire and fake-tweeted about it on his tumbleweed-choked knock-off platform (via TBT):

      “Great news for the United States Senate, and our Country itself. Liddle’ Ben Sasse, the lightweight Senator from the great State of Nebraska, will be resigning. The University of Florida will soon regret their decision to hire him as their President … We have enough weak and ineffective RINOs in our midst.”

      May it hasten the expected showdown between Hair Furor and his vile imitator.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Shalimar

      @Betty Cracker: It is pretty impressive that Sasse managed to kiss Trump’s ass in early 2020 just long enough to get his endorsement while constantly insulting the gasbag over the remainder of the last 7 years.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      @John S.:

      Of course they are! The FTFNYT has a long history of fangirling the worst people. Who can forget their classic tongue bath of Hitler and Eva Braun.

      I wish I could say I just can’t believe that, but unfortunately I can.

      I am not, absolutely not, going to click through: I just had lunch and I don’t want to upchuck it all. It’s horrible just to know they did such a puff piece.  And just days before Hitler invaded Poland, too.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Mike in NC

      Who’ll be the first Republican candidate to adopt the Trumpy uniform of baggy blue suit and extra long red necktie, combined with the DeSatanist shiny white shrimp boat boots? Electoral gold!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Bobby Thomson

      @Shalimar: It is pretty impressive that Sasse managed to kiss Trump’s ass in early 2020 just long enough to get his endorsement while constantly insulting the gasbag over the remainder of the last 7 years.

       

      I see what you did there.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      The Moar You Know

      All the conservative bigwigs from all factions lined up behind DeSantis months ago.  I don’t know why the media has to carry that water, though.

      @Ciotog: because they need a Republican to run and…the important part…win.  Trump is a loser with loser stink all over him, in addition to being gauche and offensive to all the Smart People.  So, in that position, you go with DeSantis.  The idiot vote finds him acceptably cruel, and the Chamber of Commerce crowd think he probably won’t crater the economy through his own stupidity.

      I understand it.  I sure don’t have to like it, but I understand it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      @Suzanne: Interesting piece — thanks for sharing it.

      The challenge seems to be a general decline in agency, ambition, and motivation.

      Like you said, solutions don’t seem obvious. It reminds me of resentment I’ve seen from some in my small town against immigrants who’ve made it and are doing better than the resentful folks’ children.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Martin

      The answer isn’t that hard, actually. Masking and distancing don’t reduce the likelihood of dying if you do catch covid, they merely delay when you might catch covid.

      The point of such a strategy (which the US got half right and China got the other half right) is that until you have something like a vaccine which can make catching covid less dangerous, you lock down hard, buying time until a vaccine is available. Then, you vaccinate the shit out of everyone and you can back off on the mask/distance because you now have biological protection. The US got the vaccine part right, but not the lockdown, china is still doing the lockdown and failing hard to push the vaccine.

      So, masking/distancing provides a local (in time) benefit, but not really a global one – eventually Covid is gonna get you. The global benefit comes with the vaccination.

      That said, I still mask because long covid is still a thing. Maybe another generation of vaccines will tackle that one.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      mr perfect

      @BruceFromOhio: Well, Yah!  Between this and the Dems’ ability to control the weather and send the hurricanes to red states, MTG has proof positive the Dems are killing off the Rebs, err Qs, err Republicans.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Miss Bianca

      @Suzanne: I think you’ve made a persuasive case in other posts of yours that women have more choices in partnering – or not – than they’ve ever had before. And that economic and educational agency is a *huge* part of that.

      Which should make men, if they *want* relationships with women – or just a bigger piece of the economic pie – *more* motivated to work hard. But instead, it seems to *demotivate* them.

      And yeah, there is a certain part of me that’s just going, “Aw, you poor boys, you don’t want to work hard or take advantage of the opportunities presented to you, but *women and girls do*, and now women and girls are kicking your asses educationally and economically? Tough, guys. It sucks to be you.”

      ETA: This whole “Gee I dunno what’s causing the gender gap in achievement” thing presented in the article seems to me to have a subtext of, “Men have to depend on *women being dependent on them* to even get out of the damn bed in the morning.” Oh noes!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      trollhattan

      ‘Tis a mystery–how will we ever learn why people who refuse to vax or mask up continue dying of an extremely transmissible and deadly virus?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.