Or porn…

NBC reports that:

Two Russian nationals sought asylum in Alaska on Tuesday when they landed by boat on St. Lawrence Island, leaving lawmakers from the state asking the federal government for extra support in case more Russians flee to Alaska amid President Vladimir Putin’s military call-up.

Well that sounds sort of familiar. Thinks back to 2008 reporting about a Sarah Palin porn parody about how the lead actress was now the hottest star on the Republican Party and movement conservative convention circuit.

Checks Wikipedia:

The film opens in Serra Paylin’s living room, when two Russian soldiers knock on the door seeking a tow-truck to lend assistance with their smoldering tank.[7] After some small talk, flirting, and a knock-knock joke, a threesome ensues.[8]

Obligatory!

Welcome to Balloon Juice after dark!

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Dear Ukrainians! An important decision was made today. It’s fair. Legally perfect. Historical. Ukraine confirmed its respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Japan, including its Northern territories, which are still under Russian occupation. Today, I signed the relevant decree. There is a corresponding statement of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. And we call on everyone in the world to make similar decisions. Russia has no right to these territories. Everyone in the world knows this well. And we must finally act. We must de-occupy all the lands that the Russian occupiers are trying to keep for themselves. Only in this way can we return the full force to international law. The UN Charter and the entire complex of treaties and conventions on which the international legal order is based will work only when the occupiers lose and the nations in the world are protected from any occupations. With this war against Ukraine, against the international legal order, against our people, Russia has put itself in conditions – and it is now only a matter of time – of the real liberation of everything that once was seized and is now under the control of the Kremlin. Russia, by its example, will show all potential aggressors of the world that an aggressive terrorist war in our time is a way to weaken and inevitably destroy the one who starts such a war. The aggressor must lose. So be it. So that such wars do not happen again and that the peace is really long-term. Nothing should be left for the invaders. I believe: justice will be restored for our partners as well. This week alone, our soldiers liberated 776 square kilometers of territory in the east of our country and 29 settlements, including six in Luhansk region, from the Russian pseudo-referendum. In total, 2,434 square kilometers of our land and 96 settlements have already been liberated since the beginning of this offensive operation. And today I want to mention the fighters of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade and the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade and note their heroic efforts to liberate Ukrainian land. There are also good results in the south of Ukraine this week – we are liberating our land and our people there from the pseudo-referendum every day. We will certainly come to the lands that were occupied by Russia earlier. I’m thankful to all our defenders who ensure this! During these 225 days, 29,887 Ukrainian soldiers were awarded state awards. A total of 178 soldiers were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. Such a scale of courage and heroism of our fighters unequivocally proves that Ukraine cannot be stopped. And each of the Russian attacks, all manifestations of Russian terror – against Zaporizhzhia, against Kharkiv, against Mykolaiv, against Donbas and all our other territories – only prove that the liberation of our entire land is the only foundation of peace and security for all Ukrainians. Today, I took part in the meeting of the European Council. I thanked our partners for the eighth package of sanctions against Russia and for all the support for Ukraine that is already provided. We are working together to increase our common capabilities – of everyone in Europe. Preparations have already begun for important events planned for next week, both in Ukraine and at the international level. It will be a strong week for our state, it will be a strong week for our defense. Eternal glory to all those who fight and work for peace for Ukraine! Eternal glory to our heroes! Glory to Ukraine!

Here is the British MOD’s assessment for today:

And here is their map for today:

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessment of the situation in Kherson:

KHERSON/1400 UTC 7 OCT/ UKR General Staff reports that its air defense has interdicted more than 20 Russian UAVs, including 5 Orlan-10s. 15 Iranian Shahed-136 and a Mohajer-6 were interdicted by Odesa’s air defenses. pic.twitter.com/gBZdlbNsUA — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 7, 2022

Kupyansk:

Ukrainians saving a Russian soldier stuck in rubble after his BTR collided with a wall during an intense fight in Kupyansk. pic.twitter.com/Bd4HNnJZe5 — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 7, 2022

If accurate, this is going to be a problem:

For the last several months, Russia has been upgrading the Luninets Air Base in Belarus. New hangars have been created, new protective berms have been put in place and other improvements have been made. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/5Sgk2xKwml — Benjamin Pittet (@COUPSURE) October 7, 2022

This research work is done in collaboration with @DefMon3, @NLwartracker and @ArtisanalAPT. Please consider making a donation to one of us. This helps us purchase satellite images.https://t.co/GMvlR3xwFahttps://t.co/mSIccOuM3dhttps://t.co/qdWRRspV1rhttps://t.co/9TbARCnzBI — Benjamin Pittet (@COUPSURE) October 7, 2022

The Ukrainians struck deep into Russian territory today:

the installation due to cloud cover. The image was taken at roughly 2:45pm local time, we do not know when the drone attack occurred, it could have been after that time. Also, note there are 2 MiG-31 Foxbat interceptors at the base as well as significant air defense capabilities. — Tyler Rogoway (@Aviation_Intel) October 7, 2022

From The Drive‘s The War Zone:

A Ukrainian suicide drone exploded at a Russian airbase destroying two bombers, two Ukrainian intelligence sources tell The War Zone. The attack took place at the Shaykovka Air Base in the Kaluga Oblast, about 140 miles north of the Ukrainian border and about 170 miles southwest of Moscow. The base is home to Russian Tu-22M Backfire bombers from the 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment. “Two bombers are not recoverable,” one source tells The War Zone. An earlier report by the Ukrainian LB.ua news outlet notes that an “explosion occurred on the territory of the Shaykovka military airfield in the Kaluga region as a result of a kamikaze drone attack.” LB.ua cited the oblast’s governor, Vladyslav Shapsha, as saying the drone “arrived from the border” of Ukraine. “According to Russian TG channels, the explosion occurred when the UAV was over the runway.” But the drone attack caused no damage, Shapsha said on his Telegram channel. “There were no casualties,” he wrote. “The airfield infrastructure and equipment were not damaged. There are no job threats. An investigative-operational group is working on the spot to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident.” Russian media has also confirmed “an explosion took place near Kaluga,” according to the Telegram channel of Russia’s RIAnews outlet. “A drone fell, no one was injured,” RIA reported, citing Shapsha.

Much, much more at the link!

Let’s check in and see how the mobilization is going:

Just found another video filmed by the guy in the centre, he mentions there's about 500 of them, they are all in Belgorod Oblast (bordering Ukraine), and have been living in these conditions for a week. — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 5, 2022

What could possibly go wrong?

Here’s a very interesting and informative interview with Ukrainian COL Oleksandr Ohrimenko. It was originally published at Ukraine’s Army Inform website and translated into English by Dmitri who runs the @wartranslated feed and site:

(Interviewer): Where did the brigade encounter a full-scale invasion? (Ohrimenko): At that time, the military unit was at the Rivne combined military training ground at the final stage of reconciliation. We marched, having received appropriate combat orders to perform tasks in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and partially Volyn regions to cover the section of the state border. (I): What were your words to the staff on February 24? (O): Every day, going around the units, I emphasized in conversations with the personnel that we must be ready for any development of events – intelligence data also confirmed this. Therefore, everyone understood that we would have to fight in different conditions. On the night of February 23-24, it was not necessary to say much: when I received the command to raise the brigade on a combat alert, only one word sounded – “It has begun!” [would be one word in Ukrainian] This was the signal by which we had to raise the personnel. At that time, the brigade’s plan and movement route had already been worked out. At 4 a.m., after units of the Russian army struck the territory of Ukraine, we began marching in the designated directions to carry out combat missions. (I): The brigade then moved to Kyiv Oblast and Zhytomyr Oblast. How difficult was it? What tactics did you have to choose then, considering the fact that the enemy was superior in strength and means? (O): Each war and each combat mission requires specific approaches. We must approach everything individually. In our case, the difficulty was, first of all, the width of the defense front. In our case, it was about 300 km — instead of the 20 specified in the tactical regulations. In addition, the march from the Rivne training ground on combat vehicles over such a long distance also required considerable personnel training. We chose the following tactics: we used small mobile combat groups that could work from ambushes, inflict damage on the enemy, who outnumbered us by a ratio of one to twenty, or even to thirty, and advanced in large columns, battalion-tactical groups, entire regiments, and divisions. It was a “pounce tactic” – two or three tanks, together with anti-tank means, including Javelins and NLAW, would destroy several units of enemy equipment and withdraw in another direction, and so on. This allowed us to disperse the enemy’s forces, to create panic among his personnel since the enemy did not understand where the next attack would come from. Thus, we significantly reduced Russian units’ combat potential, which thought they would march into Kyiv and establish their power there without fighting. In addition, the individual training of each service member played a significant role in our successful actions. Each had his task and performed it with precision. (I): At what moment did you realize that the enemy was fleeing from that direction? (O): The turning point was when our brigade and units of the DShV [Ukrainian Air Assault Forces] took and held Makariv and Makariv district. Several advanced combat groups were operating in that direction, led, in particular, by my deputies. Thanks to such actions, on the 51st kilometer of the Kyiv-Zhytomyr highway, the enemy suffered irreparable losses in manpower and equipment and was unable to advance further. So, for example, one of our units, led by a platoon commander, destroyed more than 30 units of enemy equipment in a day around ​​the village of Sytnyaki, and they did not even count how much manpower. After our advanced groups, in which tank units played the main role, working in this direction, the brigade’s main forces entered, completing the destruction of the enemy and pushing him to the state border. In desperation, the Russians began actively, but chaotically, to use aviation to launch missile strikes on residential areas. This indicated that the enemy’s personnel could not cope with the task despite the superiority in strength and equipment. And this became the biggest motivation for our Princely Brigade! We are on our land and know what we are fighting for! (I): During the large-scale invasion, your brigade fought against the Russians on several fronts. Can you tell us how the nature of the battles in this or that region differs? (O): Each battle has its character… You need to consider the peculiarities of the terrain, terrain, weather, and season. We began to operate in the winter in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr directions – this is one specific feature. Then, the unit’s path passed through the south of Ukraine. Then there were the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Now — Kharkiv region again. Therefore, the tactics of action, of course, change just as the enemy changes. For example, the regular Russian army has almost ceased to exist, and now it has been replaced by unprepared mobilized ones, which do not meet the requirements. Therefore they are unable to complete the task. (I): Do you always know which units of the RU army you are dealing with? (O): Of course, our intelligence works perfectly. I will tell you this – before entering the appropriate area and taking a defensive or offensive line, the scouts reveal the enemy’s order of battle, in particular, the names of the commanding staff of companies, battalions, divizions, divisions, and armies. We study the social portrait of each such official and draw certain conclusions. (I): And how did the personnel of your Princely Brigade show themselves? What can you say about your subordinates? Perhaps there are examples of the bright, heroic behavior of warriors? (O): There are many such examples! One of those I can cite is when a tank crew destroyed 12 enemy tanks during the seven months of the Russian invasion! I found out about it myself only recently. I ask – “why didn’t they tell?” To which I received the answer: “What is there to tell? I’m just doing my job. What difference does it make in how many tanks I destroy – three, five, eight, or twelve? I received a task, went out, and completed it.” Our warriors are heroic people who risk their lives and do not flaunt their achievements. They do their job perfectly! And I, in turn, will petition the higher command for the awards they deserve. (O): If we consider joint actions with other units and other components of the Security and Defense Forces, we cannot talk about any specific role of our brigade in the counteroffensive operation. Everyone fights heroically and performs tasks in incredibly difficult conditions! I always try to understand clearly, first of all for myself, the intention of the senior commander, the ultimate goal, the role and place of each of our units, and the possibility of changes during the execution of combat missions. I am trying to predict the enemy’s actions in this or that situation. I rely on the actions of my neighbors and units that support us in making decisions. During the last seven months, our brigade fought in six directions while defending only one and advancing on five. I think that the particularity of our brigade consists precisely of offensive and assault actions in breaking through the defense of individual areas of the enemy, creating conditions for his encirclement. (I): Purely hypothetically, how do you assess our offensive actions in Donbas? (O): Everything depends on the enemy — composition, position, and balance of forces. It is possible to carry out tasks in any direction. Still, the success of any operation depends on the availability of weapons and ammunition, preparedness and motivation of the personnel, tactics of the enemy, etc. – this is a systematic approach. I do not undertake to assess the strategic situation in the entire operational zone, but I think that if we create the appropriate conditions and increase the combat potential, taking into account artillery and aviation, we can also talk about a counteroffensive in Donbas. I can say with confidence that the command has this goal. But I will not tell you the details.

Much more at the link!

Someone asked in a comment the other night, I think it might have been either Allison Rose or Andraya (did I spell that right? One too many “a”s?), if I’d seen the reporting that someone in the US intel community had leaked that the Ukrainians were responsible for the death of Daria Dugina; that it was an attempted targeted assassination of her father. Here is, I think, a very good assessment of that reporting:

Interesting the U.S. IC is leaking this now. A warning, perhaps. https://t.co/IeisBSa1MT — Michael Weiss 🌻🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@michaeldweiss) October 5, 2022

Also, there has been frustration among Western allies that Ukraine's battlefield plans aren't being telegraphed, even with so much Western security assistance. When asked what he's got cooking Zaluzhniy replies: "Killing Russians." Kyiv's opsec is impressive and also purposive… — Michael Weiss 🌻🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@michaeldweiss) October 5, 2022

Especially if it does something it was expressly told not to. — Michael Weiss 🌻🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@michaeldweiss) October 5, 2022

Given The Intercept‘s recent reporting that the US Intel Community inaccurately assessed the start of the re-invasion, Weiss’s assessment is, I think, very probable.

I think that’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video – really a new pastiche of older clips – of Patron at his official TikTok:

The caption translates as:

I won’t give it back!😝 #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS

Open thread!