Open Thread

18 Comments

This post is in: 

There’s a fundraiser for WisDems (Wisconsin Dems) tomorrow (Sunday) at 8 pm blog time, 7 pm central.

It looks to be a good time.  The casts of West Wing and VEEP are coming together for this, and who knows what they have in stores?  Whatever it is, if you buy a ticket, we can talk about it in the Medium Cool thread next Sunday.

What am I thinking?  This is Balloon Juice, we can talk about it if even if you aren’t attending!

Here’s the link to RSVP and donate to get your “ticket”.

Our good friends at Voces de la Frontera tell me that the statewide executive positions (Governor, AG, SOS) are in good shape money-wise, so they don’t recommend that we raise funds for then.  Ditto for the senate race.  It’s all going to come down to turnout.

All the Democratic candidates, including Mandela Barnes (running to defeat Ron Johnson) can win if they run up HUGE margins in Dane (Madison) and Milwaukee Counties, pick up some other additional votes in the southwest and northwest corners of the state, and cut into Republican margins elsewhere.

That’s the time-honored recipe for a Democratic victory and it’s no different now that it has been in the past — but success in that game will come down to whether enough infrastructure has been built and whether enough Republican voters are willing to endorse Ron Johnson’s crap once again.

So WisDems is a good place to put our money right now, so if this looks like any fun, you can click above to buy a ticket.

If not, and you would just like to send some coins their way, here’s a thermometer that we made for them in 2021.

I have also asked the folks at Voces if there are more people they could reach with an extra $5k than they could reach without it.  Waiting to hear back.

Also, I loved this image that Omnes linked to earlier this week.  Since this is an open thread, I’m gonna use it here because it makes me laugh.

    2. 2.

      Joy in FL

      Thanks for the reminder about the WisDems fundraiser tomorrow. I just clicked on their link and donated so I can attend tomorrow.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dnfree

      I started a monthly contribution to Voces de la Frontera way back in 2021 through this thermometer and it is still in effect (I just checked my emails). So is that showing up on the thermometer?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      Are we allowed to talk sports? I watched an amazing baseball game today between Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. Scoreless until the bottom of the 15th inning, even though both teams had had people on base at various points.  It was one of those games where I was very sorry that one of the teams had to lose.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @dnfree: Recurring donations show up in the thermometer they were created with.

      We have had at least 2 different thermometers for Voces, so it will show up on the particular thermometer where you started the recurring donation.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Quiltingfool

      Today I filled out pet adoption paperwork; time to get a kitty!  The lady in charge asked me if I wanted a kitten or an adult cat; I said I wanted to see how a cat responded to me instead of choosing based on age.

      Well, I spent a bit of time with 2 cats, both female, both between 1-2 years in age.  They were both very friendly, but one kitty, Allie, put on quite a show!  She flopped and rolled, rubbed her face on my shoes, the whole nine yards.  The other kitty, Daisy, was very sweet, too.

      I then made the mistake of going in the kitten room.  Oh, my, they ALL wanted to go home with me!  One calico was very insistent on getting all my attention and really didn’t want me petting any other kitten.

      I showed Mr. Quiltingfool pictures of the two adult cats and he chose Miss Allie -I would take either cat, but I really liked Allie, and she’s been at the shelter longer than Daisy.  So…I may be getting a new quilt supervisor next week!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      We went up to Moraine State Park today for some kid-friendly hiking (i.e. one that a toddler can enjoy without giving up and needing to be carried back to the car). It was beautiful. I had the impulse to look up how much it would be to buy some land and build a house out near there. Then I saw a DOUG MASTRIANO FOR GOVERNOR sign and was reminded why urban life ultimately suits me better.

      Reply

